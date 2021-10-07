Ordermark’s Nextbite Company Wins Six 2021 Comparably Awards Including For “Best Company Happiness”

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ordermark’s Nextbite company, a fast-growing virtual restaurant group, today announced it won six 2021 Comparably Awards , including “Best Company Happiness” in the small/mid-sized company category.



In addition, it won 2021 Comparably Awards for: Best Company Career Growth; Best Company Leadership; Best CEOs for Diversity; and Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

Founded in 2017 by restaurateur and entrepreneur Alex Canter, Ordermark helps restaurants and virtual kitchens aggregate mobile orders across all the major online ordering service providers into a single dashboard and printer. In 2019, Nextbite was founded as an extension of Ordermark and is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs a proven ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands.

"We are proud of the culture we have instilled and honored to be recognized with the Comparably Awards for best company happiness,” said Lindsey Kampmeier, VP of People & Culture for Ordermark/Nextbite. “This validates the priority we place on creating an engaging and inclusive work environment, particularly as we continue to build our distributed team. With an emphasis on fostering core company values, we are committed to attracting and developing a world class team that is focused on building something better together.”

Comparably analyzed over 10 million anonymous sentiment employee ratings across 70,000 North American companies over a 12-month period and determined those highest rated in 2021. Final rankings were based on a series of questions related to overall happiness at work, employee satisfaction with total compensation package, and work-life balance at the company, answered anonymously by current employees. Each answer is given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size.

“A combination of metrics contribute to overall happiness at work, from having a comprehensive compensation package and a positive work environment to flexibility in where and how you work,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Ordermark/Nextbite continues to be a strong workplace culture leader by meeting the needs of their workers across these important factors.”

Story continues

Ordermark/Nextbite is currently hiring and information on its open roles can be found at https://www.ordermark.com/careers .

About Comparably

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news .

About Ordermark/Nextbite

Nextbite is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space by diversifying their portfolio, using under-utilized labor and kitchen capacity, and driving demand to increase margins and revenue. It enables brick and mortar restaurants to easily enter the delivery-only business, empowering them in the off-premise space. Founded in 2019 by restaurateur and entrepreneur Alex Canter, Nextbite is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands. Headquartered in Denver, Nextbite/Ordermark recently announced the close of its $120M funding round led by SoftBank.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Nextbite

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-767-8390



