U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,413.08
    +49.53 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,847.90
    +430.91 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,703.15
    +201.24 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.13
    +38.17 (+1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.85
    +1.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.70
    -6.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6230
    +0.2090 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,139.97
    -591.32 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.39
    -2.37 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Ordermark’s Nextbite Company Wins Six 2021 Comparably Awards Including For “Best Company Happiness”

Nextbite
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ordermark’s Nextbite company, a fast-growing virtual restaurant group, today announced it won six 2021 Comparably Awards, including “Best Company Happiness” in the small/mid-sized company category.

In addition, it won 2021 Comparably Awards for: Best Company Career Growth; Best Company Leadership; Best CEOs for Diversity; and Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

Founded in 2017 by restaurateur and entrepreneur Alex Canter, Ordermark helps restaurants and virtual kitchens aggregate mobile orders across all the major online ordering service providers into a single dashboard and printer. In 2019, Nextbite was founded as an extension of Ordermark and is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs a proven ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands.

"We are proud of the culture we have instilled and honored to be recognized with the Comparably Awards for best company happiness,” said Lindsey Kampmeier, VP of People & Culture for Ordermark/Nextbite. “This validates the priority we place on creating an engaging and inclusive work environment, particularly as we continue to build our distributed team. With an emphasis on fostering core company values, we are committed to attracting and developing a world class team that is focused on building something better together.”

Comparably analyzed over 10 million anonymous sentiment employee ratings across 70,000 North American companies over a 12-month period and determined those highest rated in 2021. Final rankings were based on a series of questions related to overall happiness at work, employee satisfaction with total compensation package, and work-life balance at the company, answered anonymously by current employees. Each answer is given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size.

“A combination of metrics contribute to overall happiness at work, from having a comprehensive compensation package and a positive work environment to flexibility in where and how you work,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Ordermark/Nextbite continues to be a strong workplace culture leader by meeting the needs of their workers across these important factors.”

Ordermark/Nextbite is currently hiring and information on its open roles can be found at https://www.ordermark.com/careers.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

About Ordermark/Nextbite

Nextbite is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space by diversifying their portfolio, using under-utilized labor and kitchen capacity, and driving demand to increase margins and revenue. It enables brick and mortar restaurants to easily enter the delivery-only business, empowering them in the off-premise space. Founded in 2019 by restaurateur and entrepreneur Alex Canter, Nextbite is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands. Headquartered in Denver, Nextbite/Ordermark recently announced the close of its $120M funding round led by SoftBank.

For more media information, contact:
Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Nextbite
lisa@lchcommunications.com
516-767-8390


Recommended Stories

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseClimate

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets Wo

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • HarbisonWalker's expansion tied to growth in steel industry

    HarbisonWalker International's plans to build a refractories manufacturing hub is all about serving the growing domestic steel industry, said HWI Chairman and CEO Carol Jackson. The Pittsburgh-based manufacturer announced last week that it would build a hub to scale its refractory capability as steelmaking, especially for the next-generation electric arc furnace production, begins to come online. Several steelmakers, including United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) and Nucor (NYSE: NUE), are planning new facilities.

  • For Longer-Range EVs, a Cousin of Silicon Makes a Material Difference

    The global auto industry is investing billions of dollars in chips made of silicon carbide, a more robust cousin of Silicon Valley’s namesake element that companies believe can help them build high-performance EVs.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • 'Squid Game' global demand has grown over 500+ since Netflix launch: RPT

    Netflix stock has soared amid the global success of 'Squid Game.' Parrot Analytics Press Insights Analyst Wade Payson-Denney joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to disucss the record-breaking series.&nbsp;

  • Oil Market Needs Half-Trillion-Dollar Injection to Ensure Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil explorers need to raise drilling budgets by 54% to more than half a trillion dollars to forestall a significant supply deficit in the next few years, according to Moody’s Investors Service Inc.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Euro

  • Gas Prices Are on the Rise. Wall Street Is Worried About the White House’s Strategy.

    Rising gasoline, electricity and heating prices could become a liability for President Biden. But the administration is sending mixed signals about its policy.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • US restaurants are facing shortages on everything from olive oil to chicken wings

    The pandemic has forced the restaurant industry to deal with challenges from labor shortages to adjusting what's on the menu.