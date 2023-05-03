Orders.co and Grubhub Partner on Ordering Integration to Streamline Third-Party Food Delivery Operations for Restaurant Operators

The partnership helps improve order accuracy and operational efficiency while saving restaurant owners' time

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Orders.co, the leading all-in-one platform for restaurants to manage their online food orders, has announced it has partnered with Grubhub, a leading food ordering and delivery marketplace, to streamline order management for more than a thousand independent and enterprise restaurants across the country.

With this integration, restaurant operators will be able to update menus across ordering channels with a centralized menu management system, streamline operations by ingesting Grubhub orders directly into their POS via Orders.co and sync in-store hours of operation. Together, the partnership alleviates some of the pain points operators face when having to update menus and hours across multiple systems.

"We are delighted to join forces with Grubhub, a renowned leader in the food delivery industry," said Arsen Stepanyan, chief executive officer of Orders.co. "Our collaboration with Grubhub will deliver tangible benefits to our clients, helping them save time, reduce costs, and ultimately, grow their businesses."

"Our restaurant partners continue to tell us that the ability to manage all orders in one place is paramount for their operations, and we're excited to partner with Orders.co to help streamline their day-to-day order management," said Steven Delzell, director of restaurant product at Grubhub. "In a world where operations are nearly exclusively digital, it's more important than ever that we continue to provide solutions for our partners that help them deliver a better experience all around."

This integration is now available to restaurant operators and Grubhub will provide a free 30-day trial for restaurants on Grubhub who sign up with Orders.co. In addition, restaurants not currently partnered with Grubhub can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

