U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,835.58
    -20.52 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,591.19
    -62.01 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,782.89
    -107.96 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.42
    -22.97 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.07
    +1.70 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9875
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0440
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1465
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1150
    -1.1170 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,419.88
    -3.48 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.10
    -6.05 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.07
    -31.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Orders for the Eviation Alice Pass US$ 2 Billion

·2 min read

Order Book for the World's First Flight-Tested All-Electric Passenger Airplane Passes Major Milestone

ARLINGTON, Wash., Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that the order book for its world-leading nine-seater all-electric Alice airplane has passed a total value of US$ 2 billion.

Eviation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eviation)
Eviation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eviation)

The Eviation Alice conducted its first flight on 27 September 2022 at Grant County International Airport (MWH), Washington, U.S., the first all-electric commuter airplane to pass this test. This historic achievement marked the start of a new phase in the development of the Alice. Eviation is now focused on its certification program on the way to completing Entry into Service (EIS). Customers for the Alice so far include U.S. regional airlines Cape Air and Global Crossing and German airline operator EVIA AERO.

"Our order book passing the US$ 2 billion mark is a significant commercial milestone," said Gregory Davis, President and CEO of Eviation. "This success demonstrates that the Alice is leading the industry and meeting the market demand for zero-carbon flight. We are already seeing a growing clamour from passengers for sustainable aviation, matched by an increasingly robust attitude from regulators. By ordering the Alice, our forward-thinking customers are positioning themselves wisely for the future."

The Alice, built from a clean-sheet design around all-electric propulsion, produces no carbon emissions and costs significantly less to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. The aircraft is also quieter than combustion engine aircraft, allowing more flights into cities and communities where noise is a factor. Together, these developments promise to usher in a new era of low-cost point-to-point travel, reshaping the commuter and regional air market. Alice is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units developed by magniX, the global industry leader in flight-proven electric propulsion systems.

"With almost 300 aircraft now on order, the Alice is receiving strong customer endorsement. The aircraft is capturing the hearts and minds of the marketplace with its beautiful design, low operating costs and carbon zero footprint," said Eddie Jaisaree, Vice President, Commercial Sales at Eviation. "The Alice will not just protect the planet but also create a more enjoyable flight experience for passengers. Considering the environmental and fuel cost challenges facing conventional airlines, incorporating the Alice into our customers' fleets will give them a significant competitive advantage."

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures electric aircraft to delight operators and passengers with green, cost efficient and convenient regional transportation. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.com.

SOURCE Eviation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/02/c8920.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Sales Show EV Tailwinds and Supply-Chain Headwinds

    Ford delivers 158,327 units in October. That's up from 142,644 delivered in September, but down from 175,918 units delivered last year.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Tesla vs. Ford Stock

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Ford (NYSE: F) are at different stages in supplying that nascent market, but both stocks are down about 35% this year. Ford isn't planning on going all-in with EVs, but it is still focusing on that segment right now. In its third-quarter conference call for investors, the company said it is now the "No. 2 electric brand in the U.S." Ford nearly tripled U.S. EV sales year over year in September and ended the quarter with more than 18,000 units sold.

  • Volkswagen Divests WeShare Business To MILES Mobility

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) reported the sale of its carsharing service, WeShare, to Berlin based car sharing company MILES Mobility. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. MILES Mobility has acquired UMI Urban Mobility International GmbH from Volkswagen Passenger Cars and, with it, the WeShare car-sharing business and will integrate it into its existing portfolio. Under the new partnership, MILES has ordered more than 10,000 all-electric vehicles from the Audi, Seat/Cupra a

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Surging Ahead of Earnings

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock rode high on a weak market day today -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) company were trading 4.9% higher as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Monday. The beleaguered company is trying hard to find a footing in the highly competitive EV industry. It started commercial production of its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks only this September after launching in 2020 with a big -- but failed -- production target for 2021.

  • Tesla closes its first showroom in China in retail strategy shift - sources

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Electric vehicle giant Tesla has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China, a move sources described as one aimed at paring retail costs in its second-largest market. Tesla confirmed the closure of the showroom in Beijing's upscale downtown shopping centre Parkview Green to Reuters on Wednesday. Two people with knowledge of the matter previously said Tesla had shut the Parkview Green showroom late last week.

  • Why Ford Stock Couldn't Move Out of the Slow Lane Tuesday

    Technically speaking, Ford (NYSE: F) stock rose on Tuesday. This could potentially affect Ford, as the incumbent carmaker has not yet launched mass production of its own EV pickup, the F150 Lightning. Neither Ford nor Tesla has yet commented on the Reuters article.

  • Exclusive-Tesla's Cybertruck to start mass production at end of 2023

    Tesla said last month it was working on readying its Austin, Texas, plant to build the new model with “early production” set to start in the middle of 2023. “We’re in the final lap for Cybertruck,” Musk told a conference call with financial analysts. A gradual ramp in the second half of next year to full output for the sharp-angled electric truck would mean that Tesla would not be recording revenue until early 2024 for a full-quarter of production on a new model expected as key to its growth.

  • Evolito, with an axial-flux motor lighter than Tesla’s, starts ramping up its team

    Last year YASA, a British electric motor startup with a revolutionary “axial-flux” motor, was acquired by Mercedes-Benz to develop ultra-high-performance electric motors for Mercedes’s AMG.EA electric-only platform. YASA’s axial-flux electric motors had previously garnered a reputation for efficiency, high power density, small size and low weight. While Mercedes acquired the automotive rights, they passed on the rights to an aerospace version of the engine.

  • Contract Talks for Delta Pilots Drag On. Why a Strike Is Unlikely.

    The Air Line Pilots Association said 99% of Delta pilots voted to authorize union leaders to call a strike if necessary, noting that negotiations have “dragged on for too long.”

  • Dodge Celebrates Muscle Cars’ Death With Exploding Engines

    What a way to close out the era…

  • Tesla crash trial in California hinges on question of 'man vs machine'

    A manslaughter trial set to begin in Los Angeles for a fatal crash caused by a Tesla operating on Autopilot presents a first-of-its kind test for the legal responsibility of a human driver in a car that was partly driving itself, legal experts say. The trial, set to begin Nov. 15, comes as civil cases head to trial next year over accidents involving Tesla’s Autopilot and adds to scrutiny of a system that Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has touted as a step to fully autonomous driving. Critics say Tesla's claims and Autopilot have contributed to accidents – and deaths - by making drivers inattentive.

  • Air Lease Corp. secures 3 Boeing 737-8 planes for Aeroitalia

    Aeroitalia CEO Gaetano Intrieri said the lease agreement was a “very important step” for Aeroitalia, as well as a way to strengthen relations with ALC.

  • Geely's Zeekr plans electric vehicle sales in Europe in 2023

    Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's premium electric car business plans to sell the first electric vehicle produced under the Zeekr brand in Europe next year, Zeekr's CEO said. Zeekr joins a growing list of Chinese automakers looking to launch or expand sales of electric vehicles in Europe next year, including BYD, Xpeng and Great Wall Motors.

  • Need for speed: Wichita serves as home for new Air Force tanker test

    The USAF is testing limited-crew flights with the KC-46 as a way of speeding up takeoff time in the event of potential attack by another air power.

  • Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants

    Dodge announces an expanded range of crate engines including the new Hurricane twin-turbo six-cylinder and more variants of the Hellephant V8.

  • The simple reason why planes still have ashtrays

    Tell anyone under the age of 21 that you were once able to smoke on a plane and their reaction is likely to be one of utter disbelief.

  • Why Are Electric Vehicles So Expensive to Insure?

    The increasing availability of electric vehicles is encouraging to those worried about climate change and how traditional gas-powered vehicles are contributing to it. Here's a closer look at why this is and what drivers of electric vehicles can do to keep their costs down. Electric vehicles employ more complex technology than a lot of traditional gas-powered vehicles.

  • After turbulent summer, Phoenix Sky Harbor airport surpasses pre-pandemic passenger levels

    The commercial aviation industry was hit hard at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, and it has faced several headwinds since then. Sky Harbor’s latest report shows that airlines are somewhat meeting demands of consumers.

  • Factbox-Tesla's Autopilot faces unprecedented scrutiny

    Elon Musk has championed Tesla Inc's driver assistance Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software as innovations that will both improve road safety and position the electric vehicle maker as a technology leader. But the Tesla systems - and Musk's claims about them - face their biggest challenge since the launch of Autopilot in 2015 as a series of lawsuits and a criminal case over fatal Tesla accidents head to court. Tesla was not charged, but the Tesla system and the company's claims about it are expected to be in focus.

  • Mitsubishi Motors says no decision yet on investing in Renault's new EV unit

    Mitsubishi Motors Corp, a junior partner in the Nissan Motor Co and Renault alliance, has not made a decision yet on whether to invest in the French automaker's electric vehicle company, a top executive said on Wednesday. "It's necessary to gain the full understanding of our shareholders and board members, and for this reason, it is necessary to carefully examine the figures," said chief executive Takao Kato. Mitsubishi would consider whether taking part in the EV unit would be beneficial for the Japanese automaker's product development in the future, Kato said.