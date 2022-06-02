U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

Ordr to Share Insights on Healthcare HTM and Security Best Practices at AAMI eXchange

·2 min read

Company to Speak on Healthcare IoT Asset Inventory and Security, and Automating Device Classification and Zero Trust Alongside Mayo Clinic and El Camino Health

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SAN ANTONIO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in connected device security, is presenting alongside The Mayo Clinic and El Camino Health to discuss best practices to secure healthcare organizations at AAMI eXchange 2022, taking place from June 3-6, 2022 in San Antonio, TX at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Ordr Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ordr)
Ordr Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ordr)

Ordr is presenting alongside The Mayo Clinic and El Camino Health at AAMI eXchange 2022.

Ordr and a team of security experts will also showcase Ordr 8 and Ordr Clinical Defender at their booth, #1411.

Ordr speaking sessions include:

  • Mayo Clinic's IoT Journey: From Asset Inventory to Cybersecurity

  • Automating Device Classification and Zero Trust Segmentation With AI

Ordr's Clinical Defender allows HTM professionals to profile every connected medical device, identify clinical risks, automate day-to-day tasks, and gain useful utilization data to drive efficiencies. The solution discovers every medical device in your environment within minutes, with no agents required. Clinical Defender ensures asset inventories are always up to date and accurate, quickly identifies recalled or vulnerable devices in your network, and makes it easy to prioritize critical clinical device management and security tasks to accelerate workflows.

For more information on Ordr's presence and activities at AAMI eXchange, please visit here. Ordr will be at booth #1411 on the showcase floor for attendees who are interested in learning more about the company's strategy for healthcare organizations to gain visibility and security into their connected devices.

About Ordr:
Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures.

For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ordr-to-share-insights-on-healthcare-htm-and-security-best-practices-at-aami-exchange-301558576.html

SOURCE Ordr

