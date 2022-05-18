U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

Orduo Announces Their New Restaurant Online Ordering System for Resellers

·3 min read

The private label restaurant platform is now available as a turnkey ordering solution for resellers nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orduo has announced the launch of their intuitive and customizable white-label restaurant online ordering system. The turnkey ordering solution enables resellers of all sizes to have a fully branded ordering platform that is easy to set up and maintain for their restaurant clients. Targeted towards value added resellers (VARs) and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), this platform allows providers in their specialized verticals to offer an online ordering component, creating more value for their clients and additional monthly revenue for their company.

Out of the ever-growing demand for streamlined ordering systems, Orduo's fully customizable, private label solution can be packaged within the offerings of VARs, design/marketing agencies, ISOs, restaurant consultants and small businesses that focus on the food service industry. The new system allows these resellers to offer online ordering solutions under their own brands. This ensures restaurants have a direct and ongoing relationship with their current solution providers.

Orduo provides reseller partners with all of the tools to launch and support their restaurants' online ordering. Beyond the online ordering service, the program includes an enhanced mobile app for better order handling; a free restaurant website builder; integrations into 3rd party solutions such as Google Business Profile and Star Micronics. For resellers in the payments space, Orduo integrates with over 70 different merchant gateways including Authorize.Net, CardConnect, Elevon, Heartland, NMI, Payeezy, PayPal, Stripe, TransFirst, USA ePay and WorldPay.

Resellers set their own fees and have full control of their restaurant clients. Orduo even provides tools like an invoice manager to make it easy tracking and billing their restaurant clients. For those resellers that want to focus only on selling, Orduo offers a support package so the Orduo team will handle all of the restaurant support under the reseller's own brand.

Orduo is built on a platform created by executives with decades of restaurant technology experience and now end users can utilize one of the best platforms in the industry. "Orduo is the perfect addition for those looking to diversify their service offerings to restaurants. The technology opens doors and increases revenue for the reseller across the board," says CEO Scott Arkin. "This program marries the exciting growth of online ordering with the solutions that our partners are already providing."

About Orduo:
Orduo offers a white label restaurant online ordering platform for resellers. Available exclusively for VARs, ISOs and restaurant marketing professionals on the resale level, Orduo provides them with direct online ordering solutions for restaurants around the US and Canada. Partners can launch online ordering solutions under their own brand while leveraging a feature-rich platform that makes it easy for restaurants to offer mobile and online ordering to their customers. Learn more about Orduo at www.orduo.com.

Media Contact:
Bradley Public Relations & Marketing
Bob Bradley
‪(949) 274-9651
336701@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orduo-announces-their-new-restaurant-online-ordering-system-for-resellers-301550111.html

SOURCE Orduo

