U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,418.22
    +61.77 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,633.52
    +335.79 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.87
    +252.57 (+1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,031.00
    +26.97 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.50
    +0.90 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.50
    -19.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3470
    +0.4810 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,187.06
    +1,414.75 (+3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.56
    +22.75 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.39
    +130.93 (+1.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Orea Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OREAF

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on January 18, 2022.

Orea Mining Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Orea Mining Corp.)
Orea Mining Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Orea Mining Corp.)

The Private Placement was oversubscribed, raising gross proceeds of CAD$800,000 through the issuance of 6,666,667 units at a price of CAD$0.12 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Orea (a "Share"), and a half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one Share at a price of CAD$0.18 for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Private Placement. An aggregate of 291,067 shares and CAD$12,672 has been paid in finders' fees. The securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring on May 26, 2022.

Orea intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. State Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor any other jurisdiction.

About Orea Mining Corp.

Orea is a leading gold exploration and development company operating in a prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield, South America. Its mission is to develop gold deposits with a reduced environmental footprint using innovative technologies, upholding the highest international standards for responsible mining. In French Guiana, Orea holds a major interest in the world-class Montagne d'Or mine development project and is also advancing the Maripa and Suriname gold exploration projects.

For more about Orea visit the company's website at www.oreamining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Rock Lefrançois
President & CEO

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "could", "should", "expect", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "budget", "plan", "estimate", continue", "forecast", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "would", "might", "will", and similar words, expressions or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the Company's plans to construct and develop the Montagne d'Or project, including anticipated timing thereof; the timing, processes, outcome and other matters related to the renewal of the Montagne d'Or concessions, including the appeal from the French Government; the satisfaction of regulatory requirements in respect of the permitting, construction and operation of the Montagne d'Or project, including but not limited to, the submission and processing of mine permit applications, the timing thereof and the timing of completion of environmental and engineering studies; the Company's ability to renew the concessions for the Montagne d'Or project and to comply with the conditions thereof; economic analysis for the Montagne d'Or project and related exploration objectives and plans; the conversion of mineral resources into mineral reserves and the conversion of inferred mineral resources into higher resource classification categories; the Company's objective of become an emerging gold producer; the acquisition of exploration projects including terms of acquisition, exploration or development plans, intentions to acquire additional exploration or development interests and the implications thereof; the production capacity and potential of future plant and equipment; future exploration and mine plans, objectives and expectations and corporate planning of the Company, future studies and environmental impact statements and the timetable for completion and content thereof and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the matters and activities contemplated in this news release.

Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such assumptions and analyses are made by the Company's management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances. All assumptions and analyses are those of the Company's. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including compliance by the Company with regulatory and permitting requirements applicable in French Guiana, the sufficiency of Company's working capital; the Company's ability to secure additional funding for the continued exploration and development of its properties; the price of gold and other metals; and the Company's ability to retain key personnel. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, political and economic risks in France, political and economic risks in French Guiana, risks related to the renewal applications for the Concessions and the possible outcomes thereof; possible negative outcomes of any appeals from the decision of the Administrative Court of Cayenne in French Guiana; regulatory risk including but not limited to unforeseen changes in regulatory requirements, the Company's ability to enforce its contractual and other legal rights to explore and exploit its properties, risks related to exploration and development, permitting and licensing risk, the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves and related interpretations and assumptions, future profitability of the Company, the ability to obtain additional financing on a timely basis, the price of gold and marketability thereof, government regulations including with respect to taxes, royalties, land tenure and land use, title to the Company's properties, currency exchange rates and fluctuations, environmental risks, dilution resulting from the issuance of additional securities of the Company, joint venture risks, reliance on Nord Gold plc as operator of the Montagne d'Or project, the availability of equipment, conflicts of interest, competition in the mining industry, uninsured risks, market fluctuations, global financial conditions, credit risk and risks arising from pandemics and epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section in Company's annual information form dated December 15, 2021 for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("AIF").

Readers are further cautioned that the list of factors enumerated in the "Risk Factors" section of the AIF that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements and information contained herein are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements and information contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orea-announces-closing-of-oversubscribed-non-brokered-private-placement-301468679.html

SOURCE Orea Mining Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c5018.html

Recommended Stories

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) had declined more than 8% by 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the utility's stock price was news of its management succession plan. NextEra Energy announced a series of senior leadership appointments that will take effect on March 1.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • DraftKings Is ‘Too Big an Opportunity to Ignore.’ Why This Analyst Thinks It’s a Buy.

    Online sports betting can stage a strong comeback this year, making DraftKings a solid wager, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. Analyst Thomas Allen upgraded DraftKings (ticker: DKNG ) to an Overweight from Equal Weight. “While we and the market have been focused on near- to medium-term profit concerns, we believe at the current price one should not ignore that DKNG is a leading market share player in what will be a very large profitable market,” Allen wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Kimberly-Clark’s Costs Are a Problem. The Stock Is Down After Earnings.

    The company posted net profits of $357 million, below analysts' expectation for $421.9 million, but raised its dividend for the 50th consecutive year.

  • Peloton Changes Course and Increases Prices

    Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is in a world of hurt in recent months. The interactive exercise equipment maker initially cut the price of one of its popular products by $400 and is now reversing course and increasing prices. Only a couple of quarters ago, Peloton announced it would be reducing the price of its Bikes by $400.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Tesla Earnings Are Coming Today. They Better Be Good.

    Trading in Tesla stock recently has been wild. It’s about to get wilder as the electric vehicle company is due to report fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading Wednesday. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) bulls will expect a big earnings beat.

  • Boeing Stock Fall After Q4 Miss, Charges On 787, KC-46 Programs

    Boeing's Q4 results fell short of expectations as it saw charges on its 787 Dreamliner and KC-46 programs. Boeing stock fell early Wednesday.

  • AT&T Is Firing on All Cylinders. It Needs to Get Past Spinoff Uncertainty.

    AT&T's fourth-quarter profit topped expectations, even as its outlook disappointed. The market doesn't seem to mind.

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • Want a 99% to 239% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    These two companies operate in red-hot industries, and Wall Street remains bullish even amid the broad market sell-off.

  • Plug Power Has ‘Top-Line Growth Potential.’ The Stock Is Surging.

    Susquehanna Financial Group initiates coverage on shares of Plug Power with a bullish take, saying the rating reflects the company's top-line growth potential.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Boeing Reports a Huge Loss. Earnings Still Don’t Matter.

    Earnings at the aerospace giant don't matter but what does are free cash flow, delivering 737 MAX jets, fixing the 787 and Covid-19 complications.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • AT&T Earnings, Revenue Top Views As Telecom Giant Is Early 2022 Winner

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, climbed on the news.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

    If you ask the average person to name the world's biggest public company, most would probably correctly guess the $2.7 trillion behemoth Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). And odds are good that a sizable segment of this crowd would be able to name a few other members of the trillion-dollar capitalization club: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).