Orea Announces Voting Results of its Annual General Meeting

·2 min read
In this article:
  • OREAF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FRA: 3CG) is pleased to announce that Robert Giustra, Peter Gianulis, Marie-Hélène Bérard and Oleg Pelevin were elected as directors of Orea at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 25, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Orea Mining Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Orea Mining Corp.) (CNW Group/Orea Mining Corp.)
Shareholders also approved all other proposed resolutions as described in the information circular of the Meeting.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are as follows:

Motion

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Votes Spoiled

Number of Directors

10,550,268

78.27

2,929,150

21.73

0

0.00

0

Election of Director Nominees:








Marie-Hélène Bérard

11,712,486

86.89

0

0.00

1,766,932

13.11

0

Oleg Pelevin

11,027,011

81.81

0

0.00

2,452,407

18.19

0

Peter Gianulis

12,370,845

91.78

0

0.00

1,108,573

8.22

0

Robert Giustra

12,320,845

91.75

0

0.00

1,108,573

8.25

50,000

Appointment of Auditors

46,059,849

99.49

0

0.00

234,676

0.51

0

Other business

11,212,626

83.18

2,266,792

16.82

0

0.00

0

About Orea Mining Corp.

Orea is a leading gold exploration and development company operating in a prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield, South America. Its mission is to develop gold deposits with a reduced environmental footprint using innovative technologies, upholding the highest international standards for responsible mining. In French Guiana, Orea holds a major interest in the world-class Montagne d'Or mine development project and is also advancing the Maripa gold exploration project. In Suriname, Orea is advancing the Antino gold exploration project through its option agreement to acquire up to a 75% interest.

For more about Orea visit the company's website at www.oreamining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Rock Lefrançois
President & CEO

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orea-announces-voting-results-of-its-annual-general-meeting-301512104.html

SOURCE Orea Mining Corp.

