U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,198.65
    -88.85 (-2.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,429.94
    -486.45 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,580.81
    -290.71 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.55
    -16.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.52
    +1.16 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.30
    +18.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    +0.0410 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    +0.0110 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8100
    -1.0270 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,961.08
    -716.83 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.99
    -15.37 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

orege: annual results 2021 and outlook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orège
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 071191.TW
  • OREGE.PA
Or&#xe8;ge
Orège

Orege annual results 2021 Final

PRESS RELEASE

Voisins Le Bretonneux, 29 April 2022 – 18h00

ANNUAL RESULTS 2021 AND OUTLOOK
___________________________________________________________________

Summary financial information for the year ended 31 December 2021.

(Consolidated financial statements approved by the board of directors on 26 April 2022.
The statutory auditors are finalizing their audit procedures.)

In k€ - IFRS

FY 2021

FY 2020

Variation

Turnover

2 264

2 006

+13%

Net operating expenses:

Payroll costs

-3 149

-3 334

Operating expenses:

Manufacturing, sub-contracting

-1 073

-980

Travel and subsistence expenses

-604

-532

Rents and maintenance

-422

-431

Other operating expenses

-957

-1 334

Depreciation

-55

-511

Amortization

-500

-744

Total net operating expenses

- 6 760

- 7 866

-14%

Operating loss

-4 496

-5 860

-23%

Net financial loss

-108

-1 563

Corporation tax

-

-

Net loss

-4 604

-7 423

-38%

Turnover

The turnover for the financial year 2021 amounts to 2 264 k€ compared to 2 006 k€ in 2020, an increase of 13%.

Net operating expenses

Total net operating expenses are down 14% from the previous year. This decrease reflects a combination of the actions taken during the Covid pandemic to manage Orege’s cost base, decreasing depreciation and amortization and favorable sterling and US dollar movements against the euro.

Financing and cash flow

At 31 December 2021, the Group Orege had 374 k€ of cash and cash equivalents (403 k€ at 31 December 2020).

Financial debt totaled 28 494 k€, including 26 631 k€ of shareholder current account advances (2020: 23 423 k€, including 20 909 k€ of shareholder current account advances). Since the year end a further 3 322 k€ of shareholder current account advance has been signed with Eren Industries which should enable the Group Orege to cover its estimated financing needs for 2022.

Outlook

Coming out of the pandemic

In the second half of 2021 and the first months of 2022, most pandemic-related constraints were lifted enabling almost normal travel in Europe and in the US. Orege hopes to be able to travel to Japan this summer. We anticipate that projects that were signed and frozen during the pandemic should be able to be resumed and completed in 2022 and the business development activity in these territories has been able to resume.

In the US, we are beginning to see the benefits of this with the delayed delivery and finalization of one project in Wisconsin anticipated this summer and with the recent signing of a second project in South Carolina. These two projects should generate just under 1 000k USD of sales in 2022.

In the UK, the 2 remaining solutions purchased by Scottish Water, via its framework contractor WGM, were delivered in Q1 2022 as anticipated generating some 600 k€ of sales. Orege has recently signed a contract for the sale of a solution to a new UK water company for some 300 k€.

Business development and project execution activity in other territories are progressing as expected.

Troubled supply chain and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The worldwide stress on supply chains has continued and has been exacerbated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In 2021, Orege had launched the manufacture of a certain volume of solutions for signed (and subsequently frozen) projects and in anticipation of business ramp up and, consequently, has these solutions in stock ready to deliver. Orege has recently been able to secure further manufacturing of an additional number of solutions. The Group does not, therefore, anticipate significant constraints from the present supply chain troubles to its activities for 2022 but is remaining vigilant about 2023 and beyond. For example, its recent manufacturing prices for stainless steel have increased by as much as 50% and, consequently, the Group is presently revisiting its sales pricing strategy.

Orege will give an update on its activity to the market in June 2022.

Additional Information

The 2021 Annual financial report (in French) will be available on the company’s website (www.orege.com) from 16 May 2022.

Orege has been listed on the regulated market Euronext – Paris since 5 July 2013 ISIN
FR0010609206 - OREGE.

Contact Orege: Financial information – George Gonsalves
George.gonsalves@orege.com - mob: +33 6 08 03 50 72

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Big oil earnings: Exxon ups stock buyback plan, Chevron profit nearly quadruples

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Amazon stock tumbles 12% after reporting first quarterly loss in 7 years

    Shares of Amazon plunged 12% on Friday, marking its biggest intraday drop since July 2014. The drop comes one day after the tech titan reported its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Intel reports earnings beat, stock slumps on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Intel stock is down despite posting an earnings beat.

  • Amazon stock tumbles premarket on earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the decline in Amazon stock amid rising costs and supply chain issues.

  • Keep on Buying Plug Stock, Says Analyst Following Recent Partnerships

    It's been a busy week for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (PLUG), and at least one analyst is taking notice. Plug's first big news of the week arrived Wednesday morning, when the company announced it's teaming up with Hungarian oil and gas giant MOL Group "to build one of Europe's largest-capacity green hydrogen production facilities at MOL's Danube Refinery in Százhalombatta, Hungary." Plug will contribute a 10-megawatt electrolysis unit to the joint venture, capable of producing "approxi

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Amazon stock plunges after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Apple has a ‘good problem’ in its earnings, tech analyst says

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research specializing in technology Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings report data for Apple, product development, consumer demand, supply chain issues, and the outlook for growth.

  • Why Intel Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of semiconductor maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were falling this morning after the company reported its first-quarter results. Although Intel beat analysts' consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings, investors were disappointed with its second-quarter guidance. Intel's non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.87 easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.80 per share.

  • Here's Why Rivian Stock Is Sinking This Week and Could Fall Further

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is losing ground again in this week's trading. The company's share price was down roughly 4.3% from last week's close ahead of Friday's market open, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As with many other growth stocks, Rivian's valuation has recently been hit hard due to a combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures.

  • Nvidia Is Down 37% in 2022: Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 33.8% year to date, compared to a 19.2% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra recently downgraded Nvidia over signs that selling prices for GPUs are starting to fall. Online retailer Newegg is currently showing discounted prices for Nvidia's more expensive GeForce RTX GPUs, and if these lower prices reflect lower demand, that could spell lower revenue for Nvidia's gaming segment, which provided nearly half of the company's sales in its fiscal 2022 (which ended in January).

  • Amazon’s price targets are slashed and stock sinks after first quarterly loss in seven years

    Amazon reported a first-quarter loss, the first in years, attributing the result to macro headwinds like inflation and other costs.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?

    A combination of disappointing earnings results, ongoing pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slew of macroeconomic concerns have prompted investors to become even more risk-averse. With bearish momentum gripping the market, some big names have seen their stock prices slashed. Read on for a countdown of the Dow Jones' three worst-performing stocks in April and a look into whether or not these companies are worth investing in right now.

  • Bank of America’s Hartnett Sees ‘Pain and Exit’ If S&P 500 Dips Below 4,000

    (Bloomberg) -- A drop below 4,000 index points for the S&P 500 will be a “tipping point,” which could potentially trigger a mass exodus from equities, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseUkraine’s Forces Get Boost From Ar

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Buying Opportunities Worth Paying Attention To

    Between the war in Ukraine, the reimposition of COVID lockdowns in China, and the Fed’s policy shift toward rate hikes and monetary tightening, markets are facing a bewildering array of headwinds and cross currents. Inflation is high, reflecting both higher commodity prices and increased consumer demand, and there are fears that, at some point, inflation will reach high enough to start damping demand. It all adds up to uncertainty. But in uncertain times, there are also opportunities. “There are