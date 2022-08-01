U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,116.46
    -13.83 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,757.04
    -88.09 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,362.41
    -28.28 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.64
    -21.59 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.89
    -4.73 (-4.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.30
    +0.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0250
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6450
    +0.0030 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    +0.0071 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9690
    -1.2210 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,147.02
    -593.84 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.16
    -7.24 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,419.35
    -4.08 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Oregon Department of Justice implements industry-leading eSOPH Background Investigation Software

Miller Mendel, Inc
·2 min read
Miller Mendel, Inc
Miller Mendel, Inc

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oregon Department of Justice recently joined fellow Oregon public safety agencies in transitioning to the innovative eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc. and in doing so, joined the largest public safety background network in the nation.

The department expects to process approximately 10 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality and one-click access to the National Decertification Index, the department will utilize eSOPH’s optional integrated Smart Fax, Experian credit reporting and social media screening features.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By implementing eSOPH, the Oregon Department of Justice is now connected to all other agencies on the network in Oregon and throughout the nation.

ABOUT THE OREGON DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Under the leadership of Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum, the Oregon Department of Justice serves state government and supports safe and healthy communities throughout Oregon by providing essential justice services.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.

Miller Mendel, Inc. (“MMI”) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

CONTACT: Contact: Miller Mendel, Inc. info@millermendel.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It has me questioning if we are in the right relationship.’ Our financial adviser is a ‘top performer’ but she costs well over $20K a year — even when we lose money. Should we get a new one?

    Question: After our first financial adviser retired, we picked a new one recommended by her to continue our relationship with the firm. Yes, our advisor is a top performer, but like everyone, our portfolio is taking a big hit this year and the fee will be well over $20,000. The 10 or 15 times the original annual flat fee has me questioning if we are in the right relationship.

  • Visa ‘Intended to Help’ Pornhub and Its Parent Company Monetize Child Porn, Judge Finds in Allowing Case to Move Forward

    In a setback for Visa in a case alleging the payment processor is liable for the distribution of child pornography on Pornhub and other sites operated by parent company MindGeek, a federal judge ruled that it was reasonable to conclude that Visa knowingly facilitated the criminal activity. On Friday, July 29, U.S. District Judge Cormac […]

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Oil Slumps as China Slowdown Spurs Concern Over Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell on Monday, with poor manufacturing figures across the globe fueling concerns that a global slowdown may sap demand.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtWest Texas Intermediate slid below $97 a barrel, after sinking almost 7% in July in the first back-to-back mon

  • How Much Can Retirees Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Following in the Oracle of Omaha's footsteps has been a successful moneymaking strategy for decades.

  • Ford: Strong Earnings Prove the Sky Isn't Falling

    On Wednesday afternoon, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stellar second-quarter earnings results. Revenue surpassed $40 billion for the first time since 2019, while the company's adjusted operating margin reached 9.3%, powering a huge earnings beat. To some extent, Ford's second-quarter earnings may have benefited from favorable timing of shipments.

  • Why Alphabet Is One of the Best Companies to Invest In During These Uncertain Times

    Here are a few reasons why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the best companies to invest in during the current market environment. Recently, Snap disappointed the market with a terrible earnings report that showed a severe decline in growth, which the company attributed to macroeconomic headwinds and Apple's privacy policy changes, which hurt Snap's ad business. As a result of Snap's commentary, many online advertising stocks, including Alphabet, dropped due to fears over slowing advertising growth and the impact of Apple's ID changes.

  • From Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in Court

    (Bloomberg) -- The trial of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s former head of precious metals has offered unprecedented insights into the trading desk that dominates the global gold market.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekMichael Nowak, who ran precious metals trading at JPMorgan for over a de

  • India's GAIL rationing gas as former Gazporm unit cuts supplies

    India's largest gas distributor GAIL (India) Ltd has started gas rationing, cutting supplies to fertiliser and industrial clients after imports were hit under its deal with a former unit of Russian energy giant Gazprom, two sources familiar with the matter said. Lower gas supplies will affect impact India's urea production, and a sustained cut would lift imports of the soil nutrient, a fertiliser industry source aware of the cuts said.

  • Valvoline to Sell Its Lubricants Business to Aramco for $2.65 Billion

    The move comes nearly a year after Valvoline said it planned to separate the segment from its retail-services business.

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Power Companies Enter Peak Hurricane Season Lacking Enough Transformers

    Lengthy outages loom after storms, as surging electricity demand and global supply-chain issues quadruple wait times for the vital equipment.

  • China's Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad. The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday. Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • Defense Companies Hurt by Staffing Shortages Amid Growing Weapons Demand

    Lockheed, Raytheon and others say labor challenges are adding to wider supply-chain problems seen lingering into next year.

  • Bull of the Day: Illumina (ILMN)

    Leader in genomic sequencing still growing sales over 15% as lifescience labs crunch more genetic data

  • Australia urged to cut gas exports in fresh threat to prices - live updates

    Zelensky warns of catastrophic Ukraine harvest as world faces food crisis FTSE 100 opens 1pc higher Sir Bernard Gray: Whitehall mandarins did not cripple Britain’s aircraft carriers – here’s why we got it right Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Australia considers curbing gas exports to avert domestic supply crunch

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia said on Monday it will decide whether to curb exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after a watchdog urged restrictions, warning one of the world's biggest suppliers of the fuel could face a shortfall and soaring prices next year. The government's move, after a recommendation from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), comes even as the country vies with Qatar and the United States as the world's top LNG exporter. The ACCC warned extra gas is needed to offset declining output at offshore fields that have long supplied the populous east coast, home to nearly 90% of Australia's population.

  • World Factory Outlook Darkens With Weakening From Europe to Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- European factory activity plunged and Asian manufacturing output continued to weaken in July amid lingering supply-chain complications and a slowing global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtPurchasing managers’ indexes for the euro area’s four largest members