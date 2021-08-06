Oregon Firm 1031 Capital Solutions Closes 25 Real Estate Investments Totaling $15.4 Million in July

1031-exchange volume driving record sales for Lake Oswego firm

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1031 Capital Solutions, a financial services firm located in Lake Oswego outside Portland, Oregon, is pleased to announce that its 1031-exchange clients invested $8.1 million of exchange equity into $15.4 million of real estate in the month of July. This total comprises 25 separate investments in 18 portfolio properties across eight states.

In recent years, many rental investors on the West Coast have experienced faster growth in property values than rents. This is particularly true for owners of single-family-resident rental homes, whose values are driven by demand from owner-occupiers. Rental-housing landlords are taking advantage of a seller's market to relocate their equity into potentially higher-yielding locations.

"Oregon has been one of the leaders in the West Coast's governmental war on mom-and-pop landlords," said Managing Partner Richard Gann, "and in response, they are reinvesting in what they feel are greener pastures." Top states for the firm's 1031 replacement properties include Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Georgia and Florida.

About 1031 Capital Solutions

1031 Capital Solutions provides educational resources, professional guidance and access to institutionally operated real estate options for 1031-exchange investors nationwide. Its Managing Partners are the authors of How to Retire from Being a Landlord, available for free at https://1031capitalsolutions.com/.

This is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell securities real estate. Please consult the appropriate professional regarding your individual circumstance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flows/returns/appreciation are not guaranteed and could be lower than anticipated. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, general market conditions, interest rate risks, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC-registered investment adviser. 1031 Capital Solutions is independent of CIS and CAM.

Story continues

PRESS CONTACTS

Richard D. Gann

Managing Partner

(800) 445-5908

Related Images

image1.png

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oregon-firm-1031-capital-solutions-closes-25-real-estate-investments-totaling-15-4-million-in-july-301350438.html

SOURCE 1031 Capital Solutions