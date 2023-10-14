Oregon ‘Kicker’ Credit: Who Qualifies and What’s It Worth?

Will you get an Oregon kicker rebate in 2024? Here’s how much money you can expect.

The Oregon ‘kicker’ places money back into taxpayer pockets when the state collects more than a certain amount of revenue. Eligible Oregonians can look forward to receiving their share of cash soon. That’s because a $ 5.61 billion revenue surplus for the 2021-2023 biennium has been confirmed by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis ( OEA ).

Lawmakers are calling the surplus the “largest in state history,” and Oregonians can expect to receive a record-high kicker amount. Eligible residents can claim the kicker as a refundable tax credit when they file their 2023 state tax returns.

The possibility of receiving an Oregon kicker rebate only comes once every two years. Since no credit is offered when there isn’t a surplus in state revenue, there are no guarantees for claiming a credit in 2026.

So, you won’t want to miss out this year if you qualify. Here’s what you need to know about claiming the kicker in 2024 and how much you can expect.

Who qualifies for the Oregon kicker?

The 2023 Oregon kicker credit (claimed in 2024) is based on the 2022 tax year. And while there are very few requirements for claiming the 2023 kicker credit, taxpayers should review the criteria and ensure they’ve met all requirements.

You must have filed a 2022 Oregon state tax return. (There is still time to file a 2022 return if you haven’t done so already.)

You must file a 2023 Oregon state tax return, even if you are not required to.

There must have been tax due on your 2022 state return before any tax credits were applied.

What does this mean? Some Oregon residents might not qualify for the 2023 kicker. For example, if you received only non-taxable income in 2022, you won’t be able to claim the Oregon kicker credit this year.

How much is the Oregon kicker for 2023?

The kicker rebate for every Oregon taxpayer is 44.28% of 2022 state taxes owed before credits were applied. This means not every Oregonian will receive the same amount. Those with a higher state tax liability (typically higher earners) will receive a larger credit than those with little tax liability (typically lower earners). As stated above, taxpayers with no 2022 state tax liability before credits cannot claim the credit.

So, how much will you get? You can calculate your kicker credit by multiplying line 22 of your 2022 Form OR-40 by 44.28%. For example, if line 22 on your 2022 Oregon return is $5,000, your kicker credit will be $2,214. But if the amount on your line 22 is $60, your credit will be less than $30.

Alternatively, you can use Oregon’s What’s My Kicker? calculator. To use the calculator, you need the following information:

Your full name

Your Social Security number

Your filing status for tax years 2022 and 2023

Oregon tax refund

In some instances, the kicker amount taxpayers receive may be less than what they’ve calculated. This is because Oregon can use part or all of the kicker amount to pay certain state debts. Here are some of the debts that can cause a tax refund offset.

Child support

State tax debt

Some types of student loans

Court fines

It’s important to note that the entire 2023 Oregon state tax refund amount is subject to offset for the above debts, not just the kicker amount.

However, state tax refund amounts will be higher this year for some Oregonians, which can be especially helpful if you are facing a tax offset. There is a new Oregon child tax credit for 2023. The fully refundable credit is known as the Oregon Kids Credit and is worth up to $1,000. There are strict income limits for claiming the credit, so not all families will qualify.