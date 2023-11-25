Orell Füssli AG's (VTX:OFN) top owners are individual investors with 37% stake, while 33% is held by public companies

Key Insights

Every investor in Orell Füssli AG (VTX:OFN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 37% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, public companies make up 33% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Orell Füssli, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Orell Füssli?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Orell Füssli does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Orell Füssli's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Orell Füssli. Schweizerische Nationalbank is currently the company's largest shareholder with 33% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 8.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Dieter Meier and Meerbusch Siegert are the second and third largest shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 55% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Orell Füssli

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Orell Füssli AG. Insiders have a CHF32m stake in this CHF145m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Orell Füssli. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 33% of Orell Füssli. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

