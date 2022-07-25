U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.75
    -16.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,811.00
    -156.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,290.75
    -63.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.80
    -6.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.04
    -0.66 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    +0.0370 (+1.33%)
     

  • Vix

    23.36
    +0.33 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2890
    -0.3770 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,121.38
    -1,312.74 (-5.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.50
    -20.00 (-4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,644.99
    -54.26 (-0.20%)
     

O'Rell "Ron" Williams, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

MEQUON, Wis., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Rell "Ron" Williams, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional for his professional excellence in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work with Ascension-Southeast Wisconsin.

A board-certified internal medicine physician with 14 years of experience in his field, Dr. Williams serves as a Regional Medical Director for the Ascension healthcare network, overseeing the operations at the Elmbrook and St. Joseph campuses in Milwaukee, WI. The doctor served as Vice President of Medical Affairs for St. Joseph's Hospital from 2019 to 2021 and as a Hospitalist treating patients within the Greater Milwaukee area for more than a decade.

As a person with a passion for helping others, Dr. Williams says he always wanted a career in which he could make a difference in the lives of others. Before entering the medical field, he served for 14 years as a firefighter with the City of Milwaukee. In pursuit of becoming a physician, Dr. Williams obtained a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1997. He earned a Medical Degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 2001 and completed an internal medicine residency at Aurora Health Care in 2004.

As a testament to his extensive medical training, Dr. Williams is board-certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

In his spare time, Dr. Williams enjoys spending time with his two young daughters and playing the guitar. He also loves collecting comic books and tending to his muscle cars.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orell-ron-williams-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301592814.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • Dozens of University of Michigan medical students walk out on anti-abortion keynote speaker

    Dozens of incoming medical students at the University of Michigan walked out on a keynote address from an anti-abortion speaker on Sunday in a now-viral moment. Throngs of incoming medical students, known as white coats, stood up as soon as Kristin Collier, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Michigan, began speaking at…

  • It's debatable: Should Supreme Court have overruled Roe v. Wade?

    The It's Debatable segment takes a look at whether the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was proper

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: How have GOP-led states reacted in the month since?

    Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, blue states are holding steady, but battles to reign in abortion are playing out in Republican-controlled ones.

  • Kansas AG tries to tamp down fears about abortion measure

    Kansas' attorney general is trying to get ahead of arguments that an anti-abortion measure up for a statewide vote next week would hinder medical care for patients with life-threatening pregnancies. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican running for governor who supports the measure, argues in a legal opinion issued Friday that treating miscarriages, removing dead fetuses and ending ectopic pregnancies do not fall under Kansas' legal definition of abortion. The proposal on the ballot Aug. 2 would amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion.

  • Overturning Roe is not making laws reflect what people want -- new survey highlights flaws in Supreme Court's reasoning in returning abortion authority to states

    The Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades in Savannah, Ga., is closed now. AP Photo/Russ BynumSince the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, multiple states have enacted laws prohibiting or restricting women from obtaining an abortion. Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the court’s majority in Dobbs, anticipated that states would move to adopt new policies regarding abortion rights. States, he asserted, would better r

  • Interstate Abortion Travel Is Already Straining Parts of the System

    The reversal of Roe v. Wade did not affect the legal status of abortion in New Mexico, where seven clinics are still operating. But that does not mean an abortion is easy to obtain there. The wait times for abortions at five of the clinics have been at least three weeks because of an influx of women from nearby states that have banned or restricted abortion. Some clinics were so full they couldn’t book new appointments. Of the other two, one serves only patients seeking medication abortion befor

  • Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

    Thousands of people arguing the abortion issue surrounded the Indiana Statehouse and filled its corridors Monday as state lawmakers began consideration of a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state and Vice President Kamala Harris denounced the effort during a meeting with Democratic legislators. Harris said during a trip to Indianapolis that the abortion ban proposal reflects a health care crisis in the country. Despite the bill’s abortion ban language, anti-abortion activists lined up before a legislative committee to argue that the bill wasn’t strict enough and lacked enforcement teeth.

  • 'People are going to die': Activists rally against proposed Indiana abortion law restricting access

    Multiple abortion-rights groups gathered Sunday, hoping their voices reach the Indiana State Capitol.

  • Iowa Poll: Most Iowans support legal abortion; court rulings have paved way for more restrictions

    The 60% support for legal abortion is a new high in the Iowa Poll. In 2008, 48% of Iowans thought abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

  • The dystopian American reality one month after the Roe v Wade reversal

    In the month since the supreme court’s decision, states have embraced the ability to ban abortion, with both chaotic and predictable consequences

  • Texas lawmakers test how far their threats against abortions can reach

    Letters warning of felony charges for firms who offer funds could set up a showdown over constitutional rights

  • Matt Gaetz says women who ‘look like a thumb’ shouldn’t worry about abortion access in misogynistic speech

    Florida congressman faces widespread criticism for overtly misogynistic remarks to right-wing student conference

  • Zomato Plunges 11% to Record Low as IPO Lock-Up Period Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Indian online food-delivery and restaurant platform Zomato Ltd. plunged in Mumbai after the end of a lock-up period for investors that had stakes in the company prior to its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyTrump

  • Swiss bank Julius Baer freezes hiring after market downturn hits earnings

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer will freeze hiring for non relationship manager positions after higher costs and lower client activity triggered a 26% drop in first half earnings. The bank, which competes with UBS and Credit Suisse in managing the investments of ultra wealthy clients, said on Monday it would accelerate "cost discipline" in the second half of the year after its cost/income ratio rose to 67% from 61% a year earlier. Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher said there were no immediate plans for lay-offs at the bank which has seen its headcount rise by 71 people this year, to 6,798 staff by the end of June.

  • SEC says 9 out of 25 assets in crypto insider trading case are securities

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged in a civil suit filed last week that nine of the 25 crypto assets traded in the first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case were securities and that leaking confidential information, therefore, amounted to securities fraud. See related article: Former Coinbase manager arrested on insider trading charges Fast facts […]

  • Gold Slips as Investors Prepare for Fed’s Jumbo Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed back down after posting the biggest weekly gain since May as investors weighed prospects for tighter US monetary policy and concerns over an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the Econ

  • Russian rouble falls past 58 vs dollar as market takes stock of rate cut

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble fell past 58 against the dollar in jittery Moscow trade on Monday, adjusting to the central bank's decision on Friday to cut interest rates, and as a rouble-supportive tax-payment period reaches its peak. The rouble fell on Friday after Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 1.5 percentage points to 8.0% and said it would study the need for more cuts as inflation slows and an economic contraction continues for longer than previously expected. The rouble has become the world's strongest-performing currency so far this year, boosted by measures to shield Russia's financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • First Mover Americas: BTC and ETH Outperform Traditional Markets in July Despite the Dollar's Strength

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for July 25, 2022.

  • Former Huawei smartphone sub-brand Honor said to withdraw team from India amid geopolitical tensions

    Chinese smartphone brand Honor, formerly under Huawei Technologies Co, has pulled its team out of India, chief executive Zhao Ming said, as New Delhi continues to tighten its scrutiny of Chinese companies. Honor formed the team a few years ago, but chose to leave for "obvious reasons", Zhao was quoted as saying during the company's smartphone launch event on Thursday, in a report by state-run newspaper Securities Times. The Shenzhen-based company's Indian business will remain in operation, manag

  • Analysis-No longer silent, Japan asset managers flex muscle in legacy to Abe

    Japan's asset managers nudged the volume up another notch at shareholder meetings this year, increasingly opposing management proposals and adding momentum to a policy of attracting foreign investors initiated by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Nikko Asset Management, Asset Management One and others have become distinct voices in Japan's new-found activism, countering foreign criticism of asset managers' rubber-stamp voting. The pair opposed management at a domestic firm by voting for board nominees proposed by a foreign investor, while in another high-profile case, company management canned a proposal after some asset managers supported a foreign investor's objection.