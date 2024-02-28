Oreo to debut 2 new flavors inspired by mud pie, tiramisu. When will they hit shelves?

Oreo unveils the "Dirt Cake" cookie, which is inspired by mud pie, an American dessert classic. These limited-edition Oreo cookies are set to hit shelves on March 4, 2024.

You might be inspired to swap your favorite late-night dessert when you hear about the flavors Oreo has coming up next month.

Milk’s favorite cookie brand took to social media Tuesday to announce two “exciting new flavors” that are set to become part of the iconic Oreo cookie lineup: Dirt Cake and Tiramisu Thins.

“Imagine pulling up to the school function with these,” Oreo wrote on Instagram, referring to the Dirt Cake-flavored cookies.

"You little freaks with your silly new flavors. I love it," a social media user wrote underneath Oreo's Dirt Cake unveiling.

Here’s what we know.

When will the new Oreo flavors be available?

Dirt Cake and Tiramisu Thins will be on shelves nationwide starting on Monday, March 4.

How long will the new Oreo cookies be available?

Oreo has announced that Tiramisu Thins, the chocolate cookie sandwich with tiramisu creme filling will be a permanent flavor. The new flavor is set to make its debut alongside Dirt Cake on March 4, 2024.

Oreos Dirt Cake cookies will only be available for a limited time, while the Tiramisu Thins have earned a permanent spot in the Oreo cookie lineup.

What do the new Oreo cookies taste like?

There are some pretty obvious differences between Oreos Dirt Cake and Tiramisu Thins, with one being the thickness of the cookie.

Dirt Cake, as Oreo has described is a “nostalgic” take on the classic mud-pie dessert that “everyone loved growing up.” The iconic Oreo cook wafers will sandwich a chocolate a base layer of cake with a layer of brownie-flavored cream on top of a layer of chocolate cream with Oreo wafer crumb.

Oreo has added some gummy-inspired sprinkles to top off the extremely chocolate-y dessert.

The Tiramisu Thins, on the other hand, offer a “delectable twist on everyone’s favorite” Oreo thins. The classic thin cookie sandwich is filled with “a sweet, delectable" layer of tiramisu cream filling, according to Oreo.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oreo to debut 2 'delectable' new flavors inspired by mud pie, tiramisu