Oreo lovers, get ready for more cereal: Cookie company makes breakfast push with Mega Stuf Oreo O's

If you can't get enough Oreos, now you can have Mega Stuf Oreo cookies for breakfast – and bake Oreo cakes and brownies, too.

Mega Stuf Oreo O's is one of two dessert-themed cereals Post Consumer Brands is bringing back for a limited time, along with Chips Ahoy! cereal. The first Oreo O's, a chocolatey cereal made with Oreo cookies, debuted in the '90s, food site AllRecipes.com notes. Discontinued in the early 2000s, the cereal returned for good in 2017 and is available at retailers nationwide.

Then in June 2019, Post introduced Mega Stuf Oreo O's, which added miniature marshmallows to the mix. Its limited time availability ended December 2020 and it hasn't been on store shelves since.

Mega Stuf Oreo O's and Chips Ahoy! cereals are available at Walmart and other retailers nationwide while supplies last.

Mega Stuf Oreo O's cereal is available at Walmart while supplies last.

Mega Stuf Oreo O's cereal calories and nutrition information

Here are nutrition details on Mega Stuf Oreo O's cereal, according to Post Consumer Brands.

Calories: 160

Total fat: 2 grams (2% of daily value)

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 190 mg (8%)

Total Carbohydrates: 35 g (13%)

Total Sugars: 19 g*

Protein: 2 g

*According to the American Heart Association, men should consume no more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams or 150 calories) of added sugar per day; women should have 6 teaspoons (25 grams or 100 calories) per day.

National Popcorn Day 2024: The movie theaters offering free, discounted popcorn deals

New Betty Crocker Oreo cake mixes and frosting out Jan. 22

The Mega Stuf Oreo O's cereal's return comes as Oreo is expanding on additional dessert fronts. Four new Betty Crocker Oreo baking mixes (suggested price, $4.22) and Oreo Creme Flavored Whipped Frosting ($2.98) will be hitting stores starting Jan. 22 nationwide.

Betty Crocker Oreo Creme Flavored Whipped Frosting ($2.98) will be hitting stores starting Jan. 22 nationwide.

Here's the complete list of new mixes:

Betty Crocker Oreo Chocolate Cake Mix

Betty Crocker Oreo White Cake Mix

Betty Crocker Oreo Lava Cake Mix

Betty Crocker Oreo Brownie Mix

Betty Crocker Oreo Lava Cake Mix is one of four new baking mixes hitting stores starting Jan. 22 nationwide.

Oreos for Valentine's Day

Did you know you can order customized Oreos? If your valentine has a soft spot for the cookies you can get customized Valentine's Day Oreos. Just go to Oreo.com and order by Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET for delivery by Feb. 14.

Story continues

You can also get two new permanent Oreo cookies, launched Jan. 1: Oreo Gluten-Free Golden cookies and Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters. And still available for a limited time: Oreo Black & White cookies.

Three new types of Oreos are coming to stores beginning Jan. 1 including a limited-edition Oreo Black & White cookie.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oreo cereal: New Mega Stuf Oreo O's out now for a limited time