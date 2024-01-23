Oreo's new blue-and-pink Space Dunk cookies have popping candies inside

These new Oreos can literally take you out of this world.

The newest flavor in the ever-expanding universe of Oreo cookies, Oreo Space Dunk cookies have a look all of their own: spacey blue and pink "cosmic creme" marshmallowy filling infused with popping candies – think of them as space dust to add to the way-out character.

The cookies have five different "galactic embossments" such as spacecraft and space helmets, with – for a first in Oreo cookies – a small cut-out in the cookie to let you see the colorful filling. The Space Dunk Oreos are on their way to stores now, but you can also pre-order them on the Oreo website.

Win a trip to the edge of space

Now about that out of the world aspect? The cookies get their name – Space Dunk – because you could have the chance to dunk an Oreo in outer space. Scan the QR code on the cookie package or go to LiftOff.OREO.com and sign up for the Lift Off with Oreo sweepstakes for a chance to take a six-hour trip to the edge of space in Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune – a pressurized high-altitude tethered balloon capsule that takes passengers to the edge of space.

You can enter between now and April 5. The trip is tentatively scheduled for 2025, but subject to availability and, if it doesn't take place, an alternate cash prize is available. (Medical restrictions may apply.)

Space Perspective Spaceship Neptune requires no special training and no weightlessness. The winner will have Wi-Fi, a space spa and meal and cocktail service, as well as plenty of complimentary Oreo cookies.

"Oreo cookies are all about transporting fans to a place full of excitement and childlike curiosity," said Michelle Deignan, vice president for Oreos in the U.S., in a statement. "We're over the moon about partnering with Space Perspective to give one lucky fan the opportunity to dunk an Oreo cookie while gliding through space. Through this campaign we hope to take playfulness to new heights, proving it is not only in all of us, but also exists in space."

An engineer inspects the primary capsule structure of Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune, at the Space Coast regional Airport in Titusville, Florida.

The contest is a combination of "innovation, accessibility, playfulness and the spirit of exploration" that leads to taking Oreo cookies where they've never gone before," said Space Perspective founder and Co-CEO Jane Poynter in a statement.

