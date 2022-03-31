U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,610.75
    +14.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,175.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,173.00
    +101.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,096.00
    +7.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.96
    -4.86 (-4.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1161
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.60
    +0.70 (+3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5230
    -0.3370 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,091.76
    -376.87 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.90
    -0.21 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.73
    +15.98 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Orexo publishes 2021 Annual Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORXOY
  • ORX

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo's Annual Report for the 2021 has been published. The Annual Report can be downloaded on the company's website, www.orexo.com, and a PDF is attached to this press release. The Swedish version is also available on the website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

"During 2021, we took several important steps in our work to build a broader and stronger Orexo. Our rescue medication for overdoses, OX124, developed according to plan and if approved a launch in the US is expected in late 2023. Despite the lack of viable reimbursement routes for digital therapies, we reached strategically important collaboration agreements with healthcare providers and distributors. At the end of the year, we stand on a much stronger operational foundation, well equipped to meet the increasing need for care from people who are suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders," said by Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO.

The Annual Report also includes the company's Sustainability Report, which outlines major steps taken to contribute to a more sustainable society.

For more information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)
Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director
Tel: +46 18 780 88 00
e-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2021 amounted to SEK 565 million and the number of employees was 121. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information is information that Orexo AB (publ.) is obliged to make public in accordance with the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8 am CET on March 31, 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-publishes-2021-annual-report,c3536175

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3536175/1556620.pdf

Orexo_2021 Annual Report_20220331

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orexo-publishes-2021-annual-report-301514545.html

SOURCE Orexo

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • FDA Rejects Akebia Therapeutics' Vadadustat For CKD-Associated Anemia

    The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AKBA) marketing application (NDA) for vadadustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form. The FDA concluded that the data in the marketing appl

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says not every company can pull off the transition from cyclical to secular growth stock.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.