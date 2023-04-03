U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.00
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,568.00
    +108.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,222.75
    -79.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.90
    +4.23 (+5.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.40
    -5.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +0.71 (+3.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2319
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4700
    +0.6730 (+0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,327.29
    -73.89 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.35
    +2.15 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,686.46
    +54.72 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Orexo shares new timeline for the high-dose rescue medication for opioid overdose, OX124

PR Newswire
·4 min read

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), today announces the expected US launch of OX124, a high-dose rescue medication for opioid overdose, is delayed to late 2024 from previously first half of 2024, if approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) according to their ordinary timelines.

The updated timeline follows unexpected technical issues with the equipment used for the secondary packaging process in the outsourced supply chain for OX124 and there is a need for qualification and documentation of the packaging process to meet the reliability requirements. As a result, FDA has requested Orexo to resubmit a New Drug Application (NDA), when Orexo has completed the qualification and can confirm the packaging process is ready for FDA inspection.

The request for a resubmission is solely based on the technical issues in the packaging process and no other concerns have been shared by the FDA. Orexo expects to resubmit the file during Q3 2023 with approval expected second half of 2024

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO of Orexo AB, said: "As a lifesaving rescue medication OX124 must meet the highest standard of reliability and quality in the manufacturing process. This requires Orexo and our manufacturing partners to scrutinize all aspects of the value chain

and any potential issues are assessed in detail before initiating commercial manufacturing. I am disappointed with the delay in the process of bringing this life saving medication to the US market. However, I am pleased the manufacturing team is confident we have a solution to the technical issues in the packaging process and that it has no impact on the chances for final approval. When solved, this will even further strengthen the supply chain for our future rescue medications, such as OX640 and OX125."

On February 3, 2023, Orexo submitted the NDA with the FDA for OX124. The submission is supported by successful data from the pivotal study in healthy volunteers, OX124-002, and in addition by data from the exploratory clinical study (OX124-001). OX124 is protected by patents until 2039.

For further information please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO


Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director


Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00


Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00


E-mail: ir@orexo.com


E-mail: ir@orexo.com


About opioid overdose

Opioid overdose is a life-threatening condition, characterized by loss of consciousness and respiratory depression. Opioid overdoses can be treated with the opioid antagonist naloxone. During the 12-month period ending October 2022, the predicted annual number of fatal opioid overdoses in the US exceeded 81,000[1]. Nine out of ten opioid overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids, including fentanyl. The switch to highly potent synthetic opioids has led to more severe overdoses, prompting the need for high-dose naloxone products.

About OX124-002

This pivotal trial was a 4-period cross-over, comparative bioavailability study in healthy volunteers, comparing two dose regimens of OX124 to two dose regimens of an injection reference product. The study met its primary endpoints with naloxone exposure within the targeted interval. In addition, it showed a significantly faster and higher absorption of naloxone compared to intramuscular dosing with the injection reference product. OX124 was also well tolerated.

About OX124-001 

This study was a cross-over, comparative, bioavailability study comparing four development formulations of OX124 to the market leading naloxone rescue medication (4 mg) in the US.
All formulations of OX124 were well tolerated and showed substantially higher plasma concentrations of naloxone, sustained duration of elevated plasma concentrations, and equivalent or superior onset time versus the comparator.

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2022 amounted to SEK 624 million and the number of employees was 126. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexin on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The information in the press release is information that Orexo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 3, 2023, at 8 am CET.

1 https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/drug-overdose-data.htm. During the same period the predicted annual number of total fatal overdoses amounted to more than 107,000.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3745562/1960980.pdf

Orexo_PR_Orexo shares updated timeline for high dose rescue medication OX124_Published April 3 2023

https://news.cision.com/orexo/i/ox124-device-red-l-vial,c3163309

OX124 device Red L Vial

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orexo-shares-new-timeline-for-the-high-dose-rescue-medication-for-opioid-overdose-ox124-301788024.html

Recommended Stories

  • US Biotech Firm Apellis Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology, is drawing takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills P

  • The secrets to longevity that help residents of America’s only blue zone city live healthier and longer lives

    In America's only blue zone, it's not only about exercise and diet. Residents treat their neighbors like family.

  • Medicaid Eligibility Changes Set to Hit Hospitals, Insurers, States

    Millions could lose coverage as their Medicaid eligibility is reviewed, with financial effects rippling through the healthcare industry.

  • Why You Should Weightlift in Retirement—and How to Do It Right

    Older lifters get the most benefit from heavy total-body exercises like squats and dead lifts that strengthen the major muscle groups used in everyday life.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Oil prices jump, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggests that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Record Tesla Deliveries Fall Short; Oil Jumps On Surprise OPEC+ Output Cut

    Dow Jones futures: Tesla deliveries hit a record but missed views again, just after TSLA stock broke out. Oil leapt on an OPEC+ output cut.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Apple's headset will land at a shaky time for the metaverse

    Apple is set to jump into the VR/AR race, but the metaverse is facing its biggest challenge yet.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace B

  • Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin, Other Billionaires Subpoenaed In Lawsuit Over JPMorgan's Links With Jeffrey Epstein

    U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George has subpoenaed Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google co-founder Sergey Brin and three other billionaires in a civil lawsuit concerning JPMorgan Chase & Co's (NYSE: JPM) links to Jeffrey Epstein, reports The Wall Street Journal. George filed a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme and helping him to cover it up. The lawsuit claims that human trafficking was the principal business