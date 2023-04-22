Orezone Gold (TSE:ORE) shareholders have earned a 41% CAGR over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Orezone Gold Corporation (TSE:ORE) share price has soared 179% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also up 26% in about a month.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While Orezone Gold made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 3 years Orezone Gold saw its revenue grow at 172% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 41% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Orezone Gold will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Orezone Gold shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 0.6% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 1.0%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 13% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Orezone Gold (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

