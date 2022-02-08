U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,521.54
    +37.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,462.78
    +371.65 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,194.46
    +178.79 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.37
    +32.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.78
    -1.54 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.80
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6100
    +0.5300 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,063.24
    -86.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.81
    -9.05 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

ORFORD TO ATTEND GCFF PRECIOUS METALS DAY

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORMFF

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the GCFF Virtual Conference 2022 – Precious Metals Day, which is a free online event to be held on Thursday, Feb 10, 2022. Individuals may register for the event at https://gcff-2022-feb-10.eventbrite.ca/?aff=ORM. Orford presents at 4:00 pm EST (1:00 pm PST).

ORFORD TO ATTEND GCFF PRECIOUS METALS DAY (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)
ORFORD TO ATTEND GCFF PRECIOUS METALS DAY (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are located in two areas the Cape Smith Belt in the Nunavik region and the Joutel region of the Abitibi district. The Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprise a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 50 km mineralized trend. Orford has acquired four property positions (Joutel – Eagle, McClure East, Joutel - South and Joutel – Omega) totaling 26,815 hectares in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford,, the proposed private placement financing, and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, West Raglan or Joutel area properties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; lack of demand for the financing, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Orford Mining Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/08/c4248.html

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are making big gains in today's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10% in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up approximately 1%, and the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.7%.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Surged Today

    Shares rose after a bad day yesterday, as well as reports that Chinese state-backed funds began buying local stocks.

  • Velodyne Lidar stock surges after Amazon investment

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the recent stock surge in sensor maker Velodyne after Amazon invests in the company.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • Lyft tops earnings estimates, stock fluctuates after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Lyft's most recent quarterly earnings.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • Peloton still has one other big problem — its board of directors

    Not so fast on Peloton being sold. Here's why.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading lower on Tuesday morning, after a prominent Wall Street auto analyst cut his bank's rating on the company's stock. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut the bank's rating on GM to equal weight, from overweight, and lowered its price target to $55, from $75.

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks On the Dip

    There may well be more downside in store for the stock market, which would create a headwind for all stocks regardless of how much they've already suffered. There are a couple of growth stocks, however, that have already fallen too far to simply stand on the sidelines here. Consider buying PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) at their sharply depressed prices.

  • Simon Property Group stock slips on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports fourth quarter earnings for Simon Property Group.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • Peloton is losing the CEO of its biggest acquisition ever

    The winds of change are blowing at Peloton.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    How far off is Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • PepsiCo Raises Dividend, Marches Toward Dividend King Status

    International beverage and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it would be raising its dividend by 5%. In fact, PepsiCo's increase in 2022 put it in a position to earn the Dividend King designation reserved for companies that have paid and increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years. For retirees who depend on dividend income, stocks with the Dividend King status offer an extra degree of reliability.

  • As Meta Slides, Are Value Investors Holding the Bag?

    There has been a shift in the company's ownership during the past few years