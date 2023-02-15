U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

Orford Expands its Lithium Property Position Around its Extensive Land Package in the Nunavik Region of Northern Quebec

·3 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - On February 6th, 2023, Orford Mining Corporation ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) announced it had completed an extensive review of geochemical data both on its properties and in the area surrounding its Qiqavik Gold property and West Raglan Nickel Copper PGM property (Figure 1) located in Nunavik Quebec and identified significant unexplored lithium potential. Since this announcement Orford has identified additional Lithium opportunities in Nunavik and has expanded its lithium specific land position by 29% to 1,050 mining claims totaling 430 km2 (Figure 1) taking Orford's total existing land position in Nunavik including Qiqavik and West Raglan properties to 1,544 sq km of exploration potential, or 26 times the size of the island of Manhattan.  Some of the additional staking was completed to expand some of the properties staked last week and some of it was to cover additional targets including one approximately 10 km south of the Deception Bay all season port facility (Figure 1).

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "We believe this additional staking sets Orford up with the best lithium targets in the Nunavik Region.  We have carefully selected geological and geochemical targets that we believe have good potential to host lithium bearing pegmatites.  We look forward to a summer program to confirm this lithium potential."

Orford used government lake sediment surveys, magnetic surveys, geological mapping and rock sampling databases to help define the most prospective lithium targets in the area. The Nunavik Region is already a critical mineral powerhouse in Quebec and Canada with Glencore's Raglan Nickel Mine and Canadian Royalties' Nunavik Nickel Mine shipping out concentrates from the all-season port at Deception Bay which is approximately 70 km from our Qiqavik and West Raglan properties.

Figure 1: Plan Map of Orford Mining Nunavik Region Critical Metals Exploration Properties.

Figure 1: Plan Map of Orford Mining Nunavik Region Critical Metals Exploration Properties. Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. The MRN Data contained in this release were obtained from Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources ("MRN") and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101. (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)
Figure 1: Plan Map of Orford Mining Nunavik Region Critical Metals Exploration Properties. Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. The MRN Data contained in this release were obtained from Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (“MRN”) and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101. (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones.  The MRN Data contained in this release were obtained from Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources ("MRN") and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101.

About Orford Mining Corporation
Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik, West Raglan and lithium exploration projects comprising a land package totaling over 111,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan Project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. The Lithium claim blocks acquired in the Nunavik Region 2023 have been carefully selected as having promising lithium potential after an exhaustive compilation of available data.  Orford also has four property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi District of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person
The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies  of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Orford Expands its Lithium Property Position Around its Extensive Land Package in the Nunavik Region of Northern Quebec (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)
Orford Expands its Lithium Property Position Around its Extensive Land Package in the Nunavik Region of Northern Quebec (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Orford Mining Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/15/c5522.html

