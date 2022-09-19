Orford Provides Update on Summer 2022 Program at its West Raglan High Grade Nickel-Copper PGE property

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Orford Mining Corp (Orford) (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to announce the completion of the 2022 exploration program on the West Raglan property in Nunavik, Quebec. Nine drill holes, which identified new areas of Ni-sulphide accumulation, were completed totaling 2,589 metres at Frontier, Beverly and Boomerang. Prospecting teams also found two new massive Ni-sulphide occurrences (Figure 1, 2). Only 7% of assays from the program have been received to date.

Work on Orford's 100% owned West Raglan Property is funded through an agreement with Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd (Wyloo Metals) whereby Wyloo can spend up to $25.0 million and complete a feasibility study to earn up to 80% of West Raglan (See Orford's news release dated January 19, 2021).

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford commented "This summer marked the first drilling program on West Raglan since 2015. The continued discovery of new nickel sulphides underlines the potential of the West Raglan Property and the Cape Smith Belt".

The 2022 Exploration Program resulted in

Discovery of new semi massive and massive Ni bearing ultramafic at boomerang and big potato (Figure 2 & 3), assays outstanding.

2589m of drilling in 9 holes, 6 holes intersected Ni-sulphide bearing intervals (Figures 1 & 2)

1044 Mapping Stations which include 112 Grab Samples

939 Frost Boils (Till Samples) for geochemistry

Raglan Trend Results

Historical work on the West Raglan property had been focused around the Frontier zone where several high-grade nickel, copper PGE lenses have been intercepted (Table 1). The Frontier zone covers an approximately 2km long segment of the larger property wide trend of ultramafic bodies that extends for 50km along the regional Raglan Mine trend. There is a large volume of ultramafic outside of the Frontier zone with similar potential to host high grade nickel-copper-PGE deposits. Drilling in 2022 focused principally on testing high-conductance anomalies consistent with possible nickel sulphide sources outside of Frontier at Beverly and Boomerang (Figure 1 & 2).

The 2022 drilling included three holes at Frontier, two of which were drilled 30 m to the West of a known lens which is open to the west and down dip (22-WR-201 & 22-WR-202), and the third targeting a large ultramafic body with little to no previous drilling (22-WR-203). All 3 holes intersected nickel sulphide mineralization (Figure 1). These holes at Frontier expanded the most westerly Ni-sulphide lens and discovered a new nickel-sulphide deposit at Frontier (22-WR-203). Partial assays have been received for 22-WR-203 which reported 3.85m @ 0.45%Ni and 0.5g/t Platinum + Palladium from 156m to 159.85m. Three of six holes drilled at Beverly and Boomerang encountered disseminated Nickel sulphide. Only 7% of assays have been received to date.

Prospecting on the Raglan Trend resulted in the discovery of new semi-massive, net and leopard textured sulphides in grab samples (local, angular boulders) at Boomerang (Figure 2). This is the first time this type of high-concentration accumulation has been observed outside of the Frontier Zone which is located 28 km away along the Raglan Trend. Assays from this discovery have not yet been received.

South Trend Results

Prospecting work in 2022 focused away from the Raglan trend on the South trend where little work has been done historically. A new massive sulphide occurrence in outcrop was discovered near the historical Big Potato Boulder (2.54%Ni, 0.35% Cu, 1.09% Pd, 1.06% Pt, Figure 3). Assays from this discovery have not yet been received.

Figure 1: Drill Hole Locations at Frontier

Figure 1: Drill Hole Locations at Frontier - Note that all drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

Note that all drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information

Table 1: Examples of Drill Intersections of the Frontier Zone

Zone DDH No From (m) To (m) Width (m) Ni (%) Cu (%) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Seahawk WR-08-164 141.85 170.13 28.28 3.21 1.32 0.650 2.430 Frontier South WR-03-08 16.00 35.00 19.00 2.51 0.96 0.691 2.379 Frontier East WR-03-13 41.80 48.40 6.60 2.65 1.02 0.399 1.652 Frontier Central WR-03-14 20.75 29.50 8.75 3.26 1.40 0.949 3.219 BT WR-05-98 75.85 86.5 10.65 0.72 0.36 0.120 0.490 South/ Century WR-07-128 217.20 222.50 5.30 3.28 0.56 0.442 1.766 Century WR-08-149 132.20 136.73 4.53 3.01 1.21 0.530 2.130



Note: These intersections are some of the most significant, but not necessarily representative of

the whole mineralized zones. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot

be estimated with available information.

Figure 2: Drilling at Beverly and Boomerang

Figure 2: Drilling at Beverly and Boomerang - Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones

Table 2: 2022 West Raglan Drill Hole Locations

Hole Name X Y Az Dip Depth Area WR-22-195 471142 6807500 340 -55 225 Boomerang WR-22-196 470735 6807558 335 -62 117 Boomerang WR-22-197 465776 6808740 315 -80 468 Beverly WR-22-198 466409 6808690 360 -55 414 Beverly WR-22-199 472065 6810485 340 -65 333 Beverly WR-22-200 468796 6809892 340 -70 396 Beverly WR-22-201 443022 6802725 180 -60 162 Frontier WR-22-202 443022 6802725 180 -70 165 Frontier WR-22-203 444671 6803032 0 -60 309 Frontier









2589 Total m

Figure 3: Map of the West Raglan Property Highlighting 2022 Drill Hole Targets

Figure 3: Map of the West Raglan Property Highlighting 2022 Drill Hole Targets - Note: grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

Note: grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information.

About the West Raglan Project

The West Raglan property (Figure 3) is a large 839 km2 property situated in the Cape Smith Belt within the Nunavik Region of Northern Quebec. West Raglan Ni, Cu, PGE, Co mineralization is hosted in the ultramafic units of the Lac Esker Suite (1.89-1.87 Ga). These ultramafic units host all known nickel sulphide mineralization in the Cape Smith Belt, including Glencore's Raglan mine (North Trend) and the Canadian Royalties, Nunavik Nickel mine hosted on the South Trend. The West Raglan property covers a 50-km strike of both the "North" Trend, that hosts Raglan-style deposits, and the "South" Trend, that hosts Canadian Royalties-style deposits. Raglan is a first quartile cash cost nickel producer with one of the highest grade reserves amongst significant global nickel deposits (Proven and Probable Reserves as of December 2019 of 10.39 million tonnes at 2.81% Ni, 0.77% Cu, 0.83 g/t Pt, 2.03 g/t Pd and 0.06% Co1 ). Information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties1.

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are located in two areas the Cape Smith Belt in the Nunavik region and the Joutel region of the Abitibi district. The Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprise a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 50 km mineralized trend. Orford has acquired four property positions (Joutel – Eagle, McClure East, Joutel – South and Joutel – Omega) totaling 26,815 hectares in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties. To view further details about Orford's Projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

About Wyloo Metals Wyloo Metals is the metals and mining subsidiary of Tattarang, one of Australia's largest private investment groups. Led by a multidisciplinary team of geology and financial professionals, Wyloo Metals manages a diverse portfolio of exploration and development projects and cornerstone interests in a number of public and private companies. Wyloo Metals seeks to work closely with all stakeholders to accelerate projects through the development cycle while meeting the highest international environmental, social and governance standards.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43- 101. The information disclosed herein in respect of the West Raglan Property is based on the independent report of Clement Dombrowski, P.Geo. titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on West Raglan Project, Northern Quebec, Canada" effective February 20, 2017, and on Orford's news releases available on Orford's website and on SEDAR.

2022 Grab & Drill Core Sample Assays:

Sample shipments were sealed and shipped to AGAT Laboratories, Val-d'Or, Québec. All gold, palladium and platinum assays reported were obtained by standard fire-assaying on 50-gram nominal weight with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (method 202555) at AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario. All samples were also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid method with an ICP-OES finish (method 201070) at AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted at a minimum rate of 10% for core and 5% for grab samples respectively for QA/QC purposes in addition to those inserted by the lab. A subset of samples has not yet been sent for a verification assay at another lab. AGAT Laboratories are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and found to comply with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

_____________________________ 1 1 Glencore Resources and Reserves Report as ofDec 31st, 2019



