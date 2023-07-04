Orgabio Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ORGABIO) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Orgabio Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ORGABIO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Orgabio Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = RM3.8m ÷ (RM70m - RM8.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Orgabio Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 8.5%.

See our latest analysis for Orgabio Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Orgabio Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Orgabio Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Orgabio Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Orgabio Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.2% from 19% four years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Orgabio Holdings Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Orgabio Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, Orgabio Holdings Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 16% in the last year. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Orgabio Holdings Berhad has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you'd like to know more about Orgabio Holdings Berhad, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here