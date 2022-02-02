U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

Organ Care Products Market to hit $295 Million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·3 min read

Organ Care Products Industry is anticipated to register around 15% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 helped by growing number of transplantation procedures with increasing incidence of organ failure.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global organ care products market value is expected to surpass USD 295 million by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Expected increase in number of donor organs in future with supportive government programs to influence organ donation rate will foster the industry demand.

Organ Care Products Market

Technological advancements in products will enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Industry players operating in the market are focused towards continuous development to introduce newer technologies offering high outcomes. Significant investment in research and development activities will result into new product launches, thereby expanding the product availability. Recently, TransMedics received the U.S. FDA premarket approval (PMA) for OCS Liver System with expanded application to use with organs from donors after circulatory death and after brain death. The commercialization of such products enables ease and convenience in organ transportation and is expected to boost the product adoption rate.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5026

Lungs organ segment is projected to register over 16% CAGR during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 65 million people are expected to suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) leading to approximately 3 million deaths each year, worldwide. People with advanced stage COPD are highly exposed to the risk of lung failure requiring transplant. Thus, rising disease prevalence will benefit the segment growth.

Some major findings of the organ care products market report include:

  • Growing need for organ transplantation with increasing risk of organ failure among patients suffering through chronic diseases will stimulate the industry statistics.

  • Continued product advancements to offer safe and effective organ preservation solutions will highly impact the organ care products demand.

  • Developing healthcare infrastructure to broaden facility network for transplantation procedures will spur the market outlook.

  • Major players operating in the organ care products industry include TransMedics, Bridge to Life ltd., XVIVO, OrganOx Limited and Organ Recovery System among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 101 pages with 128 market data tables & 13 figures & charts from the report, "Organ Care Products Market Statistics By Organ Type (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lungs), Product Type (Trolly, Portable), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/organ-care-products-market

Organ care products market from portable product segment exceeded USD 40 million in 2021. Development of compact, portable organ care products have increased the convenience in organ transportation. Such devices enhance the efficiency and productivity of operating staff throughout the procedure. Additionally, it allows optimization of donor organs condition to enhance its usability. Thus, the high product adoption in transplantation settings owing to its aforementioned benefits will propel the segment expansion in future.

Asia Pacific organ care products market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast timeframe. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases leading to higher risk of organ failure is one of leading factors boosting the product demand in the region. Furthermore, expanding availability of advanced products and leading industry players expanding their business in Asian countries will strengthen the industry growth potential.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/organ-care-products-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organ-care-products-market-to-hit-295-million-by-2028-says-global-market-insights-inc-301473509.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

