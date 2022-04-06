Organ-on-a-Chip: Global Markets

ReportLinker

Report Scope: The scope of this report covers various types of products available in the organ-on-a-chip market and potential application sectors in various industries. The organ-on-a-chip market is broken down into various segments.

Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2026 are given for each type, application, offering and end user.Revenue generated from the installation and maintenance of instruments has been excluded from the report.



The application segment is characterized by various types, including drug discovery and development, toxicological research, and physiological model development, and by end-use industry, including academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, cosmetics industry and other end users.By type market is segmented to liver, lung, kidney, heart and others.



The report also focuses on regional segmentation of the market.



Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.It also includes information about the industry structure and competitive landscape as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



The report includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global organ-on-a-chip market.



Summary:

An organ-on-a-chip is a type of artificial organ that possesses the capability to simulate activities, mechanics and physiological responses similar to that of an organ system.These are multi-channel 3D microfluidic cell culture chips that are primarily being used in life science and drug development research because of their ability to imitate human microenvironments in vitro.



The unique characteristics of organ-on-a-chip are worked out by integrating biology and advanced engineering. Cell biology, microfluidics and microfabrication are the core fields that have paved the way towards the development of organ-on-a-chip technology.



Organ-on-a-chip is considered to be a potential game-changing technology and is serving as a testing alternative that is replacing the use of animals in life science research, toxicology testing and drug development studies around the globe.Countries are focusing on this upcoming technology to produce safer and effective drugs.



It has been observed that pharmaceutical R&D expenses create a lot of burden on the healthcare industry because the drug discovery process requires huge investment but has a low success rate. Studies have indicated that using organ-on-a-chips for drug discovery and development studies will help to reduce the cost by 26% because many ineffective and toxic drugs can be eliminated

at the preclinical stage before they enter human trials. Also, rising demand for personalized medicines is also a contributing factor to growth in the organ-on-a-chip market. There are many diseases that still do not have any approved therapies for cures and depend only on symptomatic management, e.g., amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cirrhosis, etc. Therefore, organ-on-a-chip will be beneficial for such indications. More research and the increasing prevalence of cancer as well as neurogenerativediseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease and other rare indications will also be contributing factors for the market.



The global market for organ-on-a-chip is estimated to be REDACTED in 2020 and is expected to increase to REDACTED by 2026, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED. The organ-on-a-chip market is segmented based on type, application, end user, offering and region.



The North American region has the highest share of the organ-on-a-chip market, followed by Europe.This is because of the extensive research and developmental activities taking place in the region as well as the presence of major players, funding and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.



All these factors contribute to growth in the organ-on-a-chipmarket.



It has been observed that the COVID-19 pandemichad a positive impact on the organ-on-a-chip market.This is because, due to the pandemic, many institutions across the world began research projects aimed at gaining an understanding of disease pathology and developing treatment options for coronavirus.



Finally, it has also been observed that companies are now moving from single organ on a chip to multiple organ on a chip to gain a better understanding of the toxicological impact of a drug.

