Organ and Tissue Transplantation Global Market Report 2023: Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases Promote Tissue Transplantation

Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market to Reach $37.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tissue Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Preservation Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR



The Organ and Tissue Transplantation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4 % Regions Covered Global



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

A Review of Organ Donors Worldwide

Demand and Supply Imbalance

Measures to Address Organ Shortage

Cardiac Arrest Death Patients: The Untapped Potential Donors

Donation after Circulatory Death - Rife with Ethical Issues

Transplantation - Expenditure and Regional Variations

Bone Grafts: An Overview

Orthopedic Grafts - Regional Market Variations

Organ and Tissue Transplantation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Combined Organ Transplantation - Gaining Attention

Illegal Organ Trafficking - A Risky Proposition

Transplant Tourism - Creating Brighter Avenues

Graying Population and Chronic Diseases Surge Need for Transplants

Optimization Strategies for Organs Catch Attention and Supply-Demand Gap Widens

Advent of Innovative Devices Mitigate Chances of Organ Damages

Investment Opportunities Rise for Allied Fields as Organ Transplantation Market Grows

Shortage of Organs Propels Research on Xenotransplantation

A Peek into the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressants Market

Market to Come Under Tremendous Pressure

Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases Promote Tissue Transplantation

Fetal Tissue for Bionic Devices - Assuming Importance

LVADs - Gaining Significance for Impending Heart Transplants

Synthetic Bone Graft - The Latest Trend

Stem Cell Therapies - Expanding the Horizon of Transplantation

Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Stem Cell Transplants

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM): Strong Growth but Tough Competition

Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Affect Growth Prospects

Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market

Key Recent Technological Innovations

3-D Bioprinting

Preloaded Corneal Tissue Cartridges

Lung Perfusion Technology

