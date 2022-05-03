U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Organa Kannalytics Provides Additional Details for the upcoming Southeastern Hemp and Medical Cannabis Convention and Expo

Organa Kannalytics
·3 min read
Organa Kannalytics
Organa Kannalytics

ATLANTA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via HempWire -- Organa Kannalytics, an advocacy organization seeking to bring legitimacy to the hemp and medical cannabis industry through science and education, is pleased to announce the 2022 Southeastern Hemp and Medical Cannabis (SHMC) Convention and Expo will be held May 12-14 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to the live event, the conference will be available virtually via livestream.

The multi-day SHMC expo will offer networking opportunities and break-out sessions covering medical use and practices, as well as business opportunities in the hemp and cannabis space. Other topics will include the latest in scientific advancements and local, state and national legislation affecting the growing cannabis and hemp industry.

“We’re excited to offer people from all over the country in the cannabis space a place to connect and learn about the latest developments in our industry,” said Bridgett Graham, CEO of Organa Kannalytics. “After unavoidably postponing last year’s event due to Covid-19, we’re thrilled to welcome people back to Atlanta to meet face-to-face at the region’s top cannabis conference and expo. This year we will have outstanding keynotes, many new exhibitors and an informative Women in Cannabis luncheon. Whatever your interest in the cannabis business, you’ll be able to connect, learn and be inspired by your participation.”

SHMC keynote speakers will include Grammy award-winning producer Dallas Austin and former NFL wide receiver Tavarres King. Austin’s cannabis passion stems from seeing so many talented musicians and artists lost to the opioid epidemic. As a 7-year veteran of the National Football League playing for the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants, King saw first-hand the results of injury and over-prescribing of painkillers in the NFL. Motivated to address these issues, he co-founded Rowdy Wellness, a CBD company headquartered in Atlanta focusing on research, education and developing quality products for overall health and wellness.

Special events at the conference include a “Women in Cannabis” luncheon on May 13 at noon, featuring a panel discussion by women entrepreneurs and executives selected from the cannabis industry. Women who work in the industry or are interested in working in the cannabis industry are encouraged to register for the luncheon.

Organa Kannalytics has been actively monitoring updates in the Covid-19 situation for the upcoming SHMC expo. The team is committed to keep all event staff, attendees, speakers and exhibitors safe. Organa Kannalytics is in frequent contact with public health authorities to ensure the appropriate event-related decisions are made. For the live SHMC event, health and safety protocols will be in place and Covid-19 testing will be available onsite. All who plan to attend should consult relevant public health authorities about matters related to Covid-19 and use this knowledge to inform their decisions.

In keeping with established SHMC policy, no THC products will be permitted on the event premises.

For tickets to SHMC and to explore sponsorship, speaker, exhibit or volunteer opportunities at the convention, please visit https://www.organakannalytics.com.

About Organa Kannalytics
Organna Kannalytics, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a consulting agency, medical cannabis dispensary, educational research center and the organizer of the annual Southeastern Hemp and Medical Cannabis Conference. Organa Kannalytics’ mission is to bring legitimacy to the hemp and medical cannabis industry through science and education.

Corporate Communications

HempWire
Denver, CO
www.HempWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@HempWire.com


