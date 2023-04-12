Organic Coagulant Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Organic Coagulant Market by Type (Polyamine, Polydadmac), Application (Municipal Water Treatment, Industrial Water Treatment), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% from USD 2.0 billion in 2022.

The major drivers for the organic coagulants market are growing water scarcity, urbanization, rapid industrialization, and stringent regulatory & sustainable mandates concerning the environment. The growing demand for alternate water treatment technologies is the major restraint in this market. Opportunities for the market include increase in demand for specific formulations, rising population, and rapid urbanization in emerging economies.

"Polyamine segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period."

Polyamines are a class of organic compounds that are widely used in various applications including water treatment, paper manufacture, and personal care products. As coagulants, polyamines have several advantages, including the capacity to work over a broad pH range, the ability to effectively remove a variety of contaminants, and the capacity to produce large, dense flocs that settle quickly. Several different types of polyamines are used as coagulants including ethylenediamine (EDA), propylene diamine (PDA), diethylenetriamine (DETA), and tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA).

"Municipal water treatment is projected to be the fastest growing application in the organic coagulants market, in terms of volume."

The municipal water treatment segment is one of the main applications of organic coagulants. The growing global population has increased the demand for treated water. Shortage of water resources has also increased the need for treating and reusing water, thus increasing the use of organic coagulants.

"Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second fastest growing market for organic coagulants during the forecast period, in terms of volume."

Approximately 5% of the world's population resides in the Middle East & Africa which has less than 1% of water resources. This leads to a major threat toward water scarcity in the region. In GCC countries, between 30% to 70% wastewater is reused to meet the demand for limited freshwater supplies in the region. The growing population, coupled with the decreasing freshwater resources are some of the major factors for reusing and recycling wastewater in the region, thus increasing the consumption of organic coagulants.

New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the organic coagulants market include Kemira Oyj (Finland), SNF Group (France), BASF SE (Germany), Veolia (France), Ecolab (US), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Baker Hughes Company (US), Solenis (US), USALCO (US), and Buckman (US).

