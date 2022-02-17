U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,416.26
    -58.75 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,548.10
    -386.17 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,858.11
    -265.99 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.86
    -29.45 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.26
    -2.40 (-2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.70
    +29.20 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9820
    -0.0650 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0380
    -0.4140 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,807.41
    -1,803.04 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.50
    -40.67 (-4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Organic Cotton Underwear Women's Collection 2022 Launch - Sustainable Fashion Frank And Oak Canada

Frank And Oak
·2 min read

Montreal, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak’s latest collection of women’s underwear is designed to provide women with ultimate comfort with organic cotton pieces that are both soft and flattering to their bodies. The pieces were created with sustainability in mind and thus contain eco-friendly materials to help support the Earth’s environment.

More information can be found at https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/women-underwear

organic cotton underwear women
organic cotton underwear women

The new collection comes in a highly inclusive array of sizes including XS, S, M, L, and XL. Customers can get no-cost shipping on any order over $75. The store ships to over 40 countries across the globe including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and numerous countries in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Customers can get the organic cotton high-waisted panty in either black or honey colours. This underwear’s level of comfort will make the wearer forget they even have it on. It offers adequate coverage and features an elastic finish at both the waistline and leg openings. Its fabric is made of 95% organic cotton and 5% spandex.

The brand also carries the organic cotton bikini panty in green, black, grey, beige, and faded grey. It is a mid-rise, mid-coverage thin panty with minimal lines, and is soft to the touch.

In addition to its diverse panty selection, Frank And Oak also offer beautiful and stylish bralettes to match. The organic cotton bralette is available in black, beige, faded grey, grey, rosin, green, honey, and dark red. It is a completely wire-free bra that will provide maximum comfort and support. It has no padding and comes with adjustable straps so customers can adjust it to fit their shape perfectly.

Frank And Oak was established in 2012 and received a B-Corp certification in 2019 for its high-quality work ethic and contribution to environmental protection efforts. In order to ensure customer satisfaction, buyers who are not completely happy with their purchase can request a return within 15 days from the date of shipment, as long as the items are unused and have their tags.

A spokesperson for the company said: “By marrying innovation with eco-friendly processes, we strive to help shape a cleaner, healthier, and more mindful world where human progress is in harmony with the planet's well-being.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/women.

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:

Frank And Oak
Anne Gael Plante
+1-514-889-8701
anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com
702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,
Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,
Canada

CONTACT: Anne Gael Plante


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • Why Amplitude Stock Crashed Today

    It was a rough day for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) investors. Shares of the cloud software company focused on digital optimization plunged after the newly public stock posted solid results for the fourth quarter but offered weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022. Coming into the report with a pricey valuation and in just its second quarterly report as a public company, the stock got chopped in half as a result.

  • Nvidia stock down despite 'spectacular' earnings report

    Susquehanna International Group Senior Equity Analyst of Semiconductors Christopher Rolland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nvidia stock tumbling despite strong fourth quarter earnings.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Why Coeur Mining Stock Tanked 12.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the gold and silver miner fell after it reported earnings. Here's a look at why investors were downbeat on the update.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Flying-Taxi Startup Joby Slumps After Test-Flight Accident

    (Bloomberg) -- Joby Aviation Inc., a startup vying to be among the first to fly a new class of electric air taxis, said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident, sending the shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Critici

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • Crypto: President Biden expected to issue wide-ranging regulation order

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports that President Biden is expected to release an executive order on regulating cryptocurrency next week.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Sparks Another Controversy

    Elon Musk's tweet linking Adolph Hitler and a prominent Head of State sets off a social media firestorm.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Presents The New Face And Voice of Facebook

    Mark Zuckerberg promotes a prominent politician to become the public face of Meta amid controversies over the social-media giant's content moderation.