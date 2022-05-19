U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

Organic Dairy Market Size to Hit Around US$ 53.6 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·5 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global organic dairy market size is projected to hit around US$ 53.6 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic dairy market size was accounted at US$ 24.05 billion in 2021. The increased frequency of chronic illnesses is one of the major factors driving the global organic dairy market. Another factor driving the global organic dairy market is technical advancements and the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, the growing trend of consuming low-fat and low-sugar products is fueling the growth and expansion of the worldwide organic dairy market. Increased consumer awareness of health issues is one of the major drivers of the organic dairy business.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1723

Regional Snapshot

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for organic dairy market in terms of region. The increased disposable income in Asia-Pacific is fueling the expansion of the organic dairy market. Growing population and changing consumer tastes and behaviors are also driving the Asia-Pacific organic dairy market. Furthermore, the increased demand for organic and natural foods is boosting the worldwide organic dairy industry.

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the organic dairy market. The UK hold the highest market share in the Europe organic dairy market. Consumer lifestyle changes, a surge in demand for food and beverages manufactured with natural and organic ingredients, and increased health consciousness among consumers are all causes. Furthermore, the presence of significant industry competitors aids the growth of the global organic dairy market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 24.05 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 53.6 Billion

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022 to 2030

Companies Covered

Telus Corporation, AT&T Inc., China Telecommunications Corporation, T-Mobile International AG, Verizon Communications, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited, BT Group PLC


Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1723

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of product type, milk segment holds the largest market share in the global organic dairy market. The organic milk is not only devoid of antibiotics and other toxins, but it also has a better nutritious value than ordinary milk, according to various research studies. The milk contains omega 3 fatty acids and certain important antioxidants that are not found in normal milk. The organic milk is becoming more popular as a result of these health benefits.

  • On the basis of packaging type, tetra pack segment holds the largest market share in the global organic dairy market. The tetra packs are perfect for strong dairy products since they help to keep their nutritious value intact for longer.

  • On the basis of distribution channel, specialty stores segment holds the largest market share in the global organic dairy market. The small stores that concentrate in a specific range of merchandise and associated items are known as specialty stores. Most stores have a large inventory of the item they specialize in and offer excellent customer expertise and service. The pricing policy is often in the medium to high range, based on criteria such as the exclusivity of merchandise and the type, as well as ownership, which refers to whether they are owner run or part of a chain that benefits from bulk purchasing and a centralized warehousing system.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising health consciousness

The organic milk includes substantial amount of omega 3 fatty acids, despite the fact that ultra-high temperature processing of some items may decrease their nutritional value. The experiments with various varieties of organic milk on the market were the focus of scientists. The scientists looked into the overall health benefits of adopting organic milk in the food industry. As a result, rising health consciousness is driving the growth of global organic dairy market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Threat from alternatives or substitutes

Due to constant efforts and high investments in research and development is driving the pace of product launch in the market. This creates new alternatives and substitutes for organic dairy products such as organic milk. As a result, threat from alternatives and substitutes is hindering the expansion and development of global organic dairy market.

Opportunities

Growing demand for organic and natural food products

The demand for food products made up of natural and organic products is growing at a rapid pace. The organic food products contain antioxidants, vitamins, and proteins, which helps in maintaining gut health and wellbeing. As a result, growing demand for organic and natural food products is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of global organic dairy market during the projected period.

Challenges

Lack of awareness among people

The large proportion of population all over the world is not aware about benefits of organic dairy products. As a result, this type of people consumes normal type of milk products. Thus, lack of awareness among people is a major challenge for expansion of global organic dairy market.

Recent Developments

  • Danone totally purchased the Vegenaise Brand in February 2021 for a purchase of $40 billion. Danone will be able to develop a wide range of products as a result of this acquisition, allowing the company to expand its operations and meet client demands.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Milk

  • Yogurt

  • Cheese

  • Butter

  • Cream

  • Others

By Packaging Type

  • Pouches

  • Tetra-packs

  • Bottles

  • Cans

  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets

  • Hypermarkets

  • Discount Stores

  • Convenience and Grocery Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online/E-Retailing

  • Direct Sales

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1723

Get our latest press releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


