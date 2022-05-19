Organic Dairy Market Size to Hit Around US$ 53.6 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global organic dairy market size is projected to hit around US$ 53.6 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic dairy market size was accounted at US$ 24.05 billion in 2021. The increased frequency of chronic illnesses is one of the major factors driving the global organic dairy market. Another factor driving the global organic dairy market is technical advancements and the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, the growing trend of consuming low-fat and low-sugar products is fueling the growth and expansion of the worldwide organic dairy market. Increased consumer awareness of health issues is one of the major drivers of the organic dairy business.



Regional Snapshot

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for organic dairy market in terms of region. The increased disposable income in Asia-Pacific is fueling the expansion of the organic dairy market. Growing population and changing consumer tastes and behaviors are also driving the Asia-Pacific organic dairy market. Furthermore, the increased demand for organic and natural foods is boosting the worldwide organic dairy industry.

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the organic dairy market. The UK hold the highest market share in the Europe organic dairy market. Consumer lifestyle changes, a surge in demand for food and beverages manufactured with natural and organic ingredients, and increased health consciousness among consumers are all causes. Furthermore, the presence of significant industry competitors aids the growth of the global organic dairy market.

Scope of the Report

Report Highlights

On the basis of product type , milk segment holds the largest market share in the global organic dairy market. The organic milk is not only devoid of antibiotics and other toxins, but it also has a better nutritious value than ordinary milk, according to various research studies. The milk contains omega 3 fatty acids and certain important antioxidants that are not found in normal milk. The organic milk is becoming more popular as a result of these health benefits.





On the basis of packaging type , tetra pack segment holds the largest market share in the global organic dairy market. The tetra packs are perfect for strong dairy products since they help to keep their nutritious value intact for longer.





On the basis of distribution channel, specialty stores segment holds the largest market share in the global organic dairy market. The small stores that concentrate in a specific range of merchandise and associated items are known as specialty stores. Most stores have a large inventory of the item they specialize in and offer excellent customer expertise and service. The pricing policy is often in the medium to high range, based on criteria such as the exclusivity of merchandise and the type, as well as ownership, which refers to whether they are owner run or part of a chain that benefits from bulk purchasing and a centralized warehousing system.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising health consciousness

The organic milk includes substantial amount of omega 3 fatty acids, despite the fact that ultra-high temperature processing of some items may decrease their nutritional value. The experiments with various varieties of organic milk on the market were the focus of scientists. The scientists looked into the overall health benefits of adopting organic milk in the food industry. As a result, rising health consciousness is driving the growth of global organic dairy market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Threat from alternatives or substitutes

Due to constant efforts and high investments in research and development is driving the pace of product launch in the market. This creates new alternatives and substitutes for organic dairy products such as organic milk. As a result, threat from alternatives and substitutes is hindering the expansion and development of global organic dairy market.

Opportunities

Growing demand for organic and natural food products

The demand for food products made up of natural and organic products is growing at a rapid pace. The organic food products contain antioxidants, vitamins, and proteins, which helps in maintaining gut health and wellbeing. As a result, growing demand for organic and natural food products is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of global organic dairy market during the projected period.

Challenges

Lack of awareness among people

The large proportion of population all over the world is not aware about benefits of organic dairy products. As a result, this type of people consumes normal type of milk products. Thus, lack of awareness among people is a major challenge for expansion of global organic dairy market.

Recent Developments

Danone totally purchased the Vegenaise Brand in February 2021 for a purchase of $40 billion. Danone will be able to develop a wide range of products as a result of this acquisition, allowing the company to expand its operations and meet client demands.





Market Segmentation

By Product

Milk

Yogurt

Cheese

Butter

Cream

Others

By Packaging Type

Pouches

Tetra-packs

Bottles

Cans

Others





By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Discount Stores

Convenience and Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Online/E-Retailing

Direct Sales

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





