Organic edible oil market size to grow by USD 3,126.37 million between 2022 and 2027; Adams Group, Aryan International, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic edible oil market size is set to grow by USD 3,126.37 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 10.33%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Edible Oil Market

Organic edible oil market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The organic edible oil market growth in the organic soybean oil segment will be significant during the forecast period. Organic soybean is preferred over inorganic soybean oil, as the latter is a harmful ingredient in processed foods with low amounts of saturated fats. As consumers are becoming more health-conscious, the demand for organic food products is rising. This, in turn, is expected to propel the consumption of organic soybean oil.

Distribution Channel

The organic edible oil market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Different types of offline channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores. Organized retail, including hypermarkets and supermarkets as two of the major offline sales channels for organic edible oils, facilitates the purchasing process for consumers. In addition, easy availability of products on online platforms and easy access to mixed product outlets are estimated to drive the growth of the offline segment of the global organic edible oil market during the forecast period.

Geography

By geography, APAC is expected to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China being the key country. The demand for organic edible oils is increasing in the APAC region due to rising disposable income, increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of organic edible oils, and expanding local retail. To meet increasing demand, major market players are mainly focusing on product offerings and increasing production capacity. Moreover, increasing demand for high quality organic oils such as olive oil, coconut oil and avocado oil is one of the biggest trends in the APAC market. Such factors will propel the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Organic edible oil market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global organic edible oil market is fragmented. Vendors focus on increasing their market share and improving sales by launching new variants of organic edible oil. They invest in innovative packaging and marketing campaigns to increase awareness of the health benefits of organic edible oil. Also, the market has high exit barriers, high fixed costs, and moderate product differentiation, which is anticipated to intensify competition in the market during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Adams Group - The company offers a wide range of products such as organic edible oil such as coconut oil, soyabean oil, and palm oil.

Aryan International: The company offers organic edible oil such as olive oil, organic sunflower oil, organic coconut oil, organic groundnut oil, and organic mustard oil.

B and G Foods Inc.: The company offers organic edible oils under the brand Crisco.

Bunge Ltd.: The company offers organic edible oil such as soy oil, canola oil, and palm oil.

The report also covers the following areas:

Organic edible oil market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the benefits of organic edible oils. Organic edible oils consist only of natural ingredients and contain no artificial substances. They are made by pressing cores at specific temperatures. This preserves their nutritional value. It is also used to improve both mental and physical health. For instance, the presence of lauric acid in the oil helps to strengthen the immune system. Likewise, it can help alleviate the physical and mental side effects of anxiety and depression. It is expected to significantly drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Trends - The increasing prominence of private label brands is an emerging trend in the market. Factors such as the prices for private-label goods are lower than those for branded goods. As a result, consumers who are price sensitive are more likely to buy these products. Supermarket chains have begun giving their private-label products more shelf space and are taking part in several marketing and promotional initiatives. As the demand for private-label brands is expected to increase, which, in turn, is expected to aid the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Challenge- Certification challenges faced by the producers of organic edible oil are major issues impeding market growth. The products are produced, grown, and inspected to ensure they adhere to the organic standards established by authorities like the IOAS. Additionally, the certification process might be delayed by the insufficient availability of supporting infrastructure facilities needed for the verification process. Hence, such challenges associated with certification will be a major challenge to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Organic edible oil market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic edible oil market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the organic edible oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic edible oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic edible oil market vendors.

Organic Edible Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,126.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adams Group, Agronic Food Pvt. Ltd., Aryan International, B and G Foods Inc., Black and Green, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, Clearspring Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Eden Foods Inc., EFKO, ENZO Olive Oil Co., Nimbark Organic, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., ShanCha Inc., The Grupo Daabon, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., TIANA Fairtrade Organics Ltd., and Viva Naturals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staple Market Reports

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global organic edible oil market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global organic edible oil market 2022 - 2027

5.2 Global organic edible oil market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2022 - 2027

6 Historic Market Size

6.1 Global organic edible oil market 2022 - 2027

7 Historic Market Size

7.1 Global organic edible oil market 2022 - 2027

7.2 Global organic edible oil market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2022 - 2027

8 Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Five forces summary

8.2 Bargaining power of buyers

8.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

8.4 Threat of new entrants

8.5 Threat of substitutes

8.6 Threat of rivalry

8.7 Market condition

9 Market Segmentation by End-user

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by End-user

9.3 Organic soybean oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Organic olive oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Organic canola oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Organic coconut oil and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Market opportunity by End-user

10 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

10.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation

12.2 Geographic comparison

12.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

12.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

12.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

12.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

12.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

12.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

12.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

12.13 Market opportunity by geography

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

13.4 Market trends

14 Vendor Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Vendor landscape

14.3 Landscape disruption

14.4 Industry risks

15 Vendor Analysis

15.1 Vendors covered

15.2 Market positioning of vendors

15.3 Adams Group

15.4 Aryan International

15.5 B and G Foods Inc.

15.6 Bunge Ltd.

15.7 Cargill Inc.

15.8 Catania Spagna

15.9 Clearspring Ltd.

15.10 Eden Foods Inc.

15.11 EFKO

15.12 NOW Health Group Inc.

15.13 Nutiva Inc.

15.14 ShanCha Inc.

15.15 The Grupo Daabon

15.16 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

15.17 TIANA Fairtrade Organics Ltd.

16 Appendix

16.1 Scope of the report

16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

16.4 Research methodology

16.5 List of abbreviations

