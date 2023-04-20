Organic edible oil market size to grow by USD 3,126.37 million between 2022 and 2027; Adams Group, Aryan International, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic edible oil market size is set to grow by USD 3,126.37 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 10.33%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that help global businesses obtain growth opportunities. Read our Sample Report
Organic edible oil market 2023-2027: Segmentation
End-user
The organic edible oil market growth in the organic soybean oil segment will be significant during the forecast period. Organic soybean is preferred over inorganic soybean oil, as the latter is a harmful ingredient in processed foods with low amounts of saturated fats. As consumers are becoming more health-conscious, the demand for organic food products is rising. This, in turn, is expected to propel the consumption of organic soybean oil.
Distribution Channel
The organic edible oil market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Different types of offline channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores. Organized retail, including hypermarkets and supermarkets as two of the major offline sales channels for organic edible oils, facilitates the purchasing process for consumers. In addition, easy availability of products on online platforms and easy access to mixed product outlets are estimated to drive the growth of the offline segment of the global organic edible oil market during the forecast period.
Geography
By geography, APAC is expected to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China being the key country. The demand for organic edible oils is increasing in the APAC region due to rising disposable income, increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of organic edible oils, and expanding local retail. To meet increasing demand, major market players are mainly focusing on product offerings and increasing production capacity. Moreover, increasing demand for high quality organic oils such as olive oil, coconut oil and avocado oil is one of the biggest trends in the APAC market. Such factors will propel the market growth in this region during the forecast period.
Organic edible oil market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The global organic edible oil market is fragmented. Vendors focus on increasing their market share and improving sales by launching new variants of organic edible oil. They invest in innovative packaging and marketing campaigns to increase awareness of the health benefits of organic edible oil. Also, the market has high exit barriers, high fixed costs, and moderate product differentiation, which is anticipated to intensify competition in the market during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
Adams Group - The company offers a wide range of products such as organic edible oil such as coconut oil, soyabean oil, and palm oil.
Aryan International: The company offers organic edible oil such as olive oil, organic sunflower oil, organic coconut oil, organic groundnut oil, and organic mustard oil.
B and G Foods Inc.: The company offers organic edible oils under the brand Crisco.
Bunge Ltd.: The company offers organic edible oil such as soy oil, canola oil, and palm oil.
The report also covers the following areas:
Organic edible oil market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Driver – The market is driven by the benefits of organic edible oils. Organic edible oils consist only of natural ingredients and contain no artificial substances. They are made by pressing cores at specific temperatures. This preserves their nutritional value. It is also used to improve both mental and physical health. For instance, the presence of lauric acid in the oil helps to strengthen the immune system. Likewise, it can help alleviate the physical and mental side effects of anxiety and depression. It is expected to significantly drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Trends - The increasing prominence of private label brands is an emerging trend in the market. Factors such as the prices for private-label goods are lower than those for branded goods. As a result, consumers who are price sensitive are more likely to buy these products. Supermarket chains have begun giving their private-label products more shelf space and are taking part in several marketing and promotional initiatives. As the demand for private-label brands is expected to increase, which, in turn, is expected to aid the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Challenge- Certification challenges faced by the producers of organic edible oil are major issues impeding market growth. The products are produced, grown, and inspected to ensure they adhere to the organic standards established by authorities like the IOAS. Additionally, the certification process might be delayed by the insufficient availability of supporting infrastructure facilities needed for the verification process. Hence, such challenges associated with certification will be a major challenge to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Drivers, upcoming trends, and various challenges have an impact on market dynamics, that can further impact businesses. Find more insights in the sample report!
Organic edible oil market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist organic edible oil market growth during the next five years.
Estimation of the organic edible oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the organic edible oil market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic edible oil market vendors.
Organic Edible Oil Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.33%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3,126.37 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
9.66
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Adams Group, Agronic Food Pvt. Ltd., Aryan International, B and G Foods Inc., Black and Green, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, Clearspring Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Eden Foods Inc., EFKO, ENZO Olive Oil Co., Nimbark Organic, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., ShanCha Inc., The Grupo Daabon, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., TIANA Fairtrade Organics Ltd., and Viva Naturals Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staple Market Reports
