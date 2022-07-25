Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2032, Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR

The Asia-Pacific Is Expected To Take Over In the Near Future Due To Growing Awareness about Benefits of Organic Fertilizers

Seoul, South Korea, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, says that the global Organic Fertilizer Granulators market is slated to reach US$ 874 Million in 2022 and grow at a decent rate 5.2% between 2022 and 2032. With rising emphasis on fitness and health, the end-consumers are into adopting healthy lifestyle habits. This has, in turn, resulted in better consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.



Growing benevolence regarding adverse effects of chemicals in agriculture coupled with growing preference for the organic produce is expected to revolutionize the organic fertilizer granulators market.

For Critical Insights on Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=558

Granular fertilizer-making machines to play a vital role in the management of organic waste for creating organic fertilizers. This granulation is usually done at a huge scale for devising effective quantities of fertilizer and render the operation cost-effective.

Which Factors are Shaping Organic Fertilizer Granulator Sales?

“Rising Focus on Sustainability – Key Driving Factor for Market”

Over the past few years, focus on sustainability has increased rapidly and this trend is expected to be rife across the forecast period as well.

Investments in the waste management industry have increased and governments across the world are launching supportive initiatives to promote the production of organic fertilizers and manage waste in the most effective manner possible.

Subsidies and favourable initiatives by governments are expected to aid organic fertilizer granulator manufacturers and push them to launch new innovative products in the global marketplace.

“Lower Efficacy of Organic Fertilizers Compared to Inorganic Counterparts Hampering Market Growth”

Organic fertilizers though popular and preferred by many people across the world have not been as extensively used due to their lower effectiveness as compared to inorganic and chemical-based fertilizers that are used widely.

Story continues

The presence of several significant market players in the chemical-based fertilizer market also has a hindering effect on the sales of organic fertilizer granulators. Lower utilization of organic fertilizers is anticipated to be a major challenge for organic fertilizer granulator manufacturers over the forecast period.

To learn more about Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=558

Key Segments Covered in the Organic Fertilizer Granulators Industry Survey

Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market by Type :



Rotary Drum Fertilizer Granulators

Disc Fertilizer Granulators Customized & Others





Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market by Capacity :



1-1.5 Tons/Hr.

5-2 Tons/Hr. 2-4 Tons/Hr. 4-8 Tons/Hr. >8 Tons/Hr.





Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market by Application Source :



Animal Manure

Green Manure Farmyard Manure Solid Waste & Others



Competitive Landscape

The key players are into organic modes of development to strengthen their position in the organic fertilizer granulators market. They include SUZEN Enterprises, Zhangjiagang Mooge Machinery Co. Ltd., FEECO International Inc., and Zhengzhou Victor Machinery Co Ltd.

Ostara Nutrient Recovery technologies, in July 2021, did announce completing its initially announced acquisition of granulation facility situated at Mississippi River, that too, from Oakley.



Get Customization on Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=558

Key players in the Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market

FEECO International Inc.

HENAN MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Zhengzhou Victor Machinery Co. Ltd.

ALLANCE FERTILIZER MACHINERY

Zhangjiagang Mooge Machinery Co. Ltd.

S. Solutions

SUZEN Enterprises



Key Takeaways from Organic Fertilizer Granulators Market Study

North America holds 26.2% of the overall market and the lead is expected to continue even in the forecast period.

Europe holds 22.1% of the market share.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to take over more than half of the market in the near future.

The global organic fertilizer granulators market is expected to reach US$ 1.45 Bn by the year 2032.

About the Industrial Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Industrial Goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Industrial Goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Function Generators Market- The global function generators market is expected to hold a market value of US$ 1.53 Billion in 2022, against US$ 1.44 Billion in 2021, with a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.25%. The rising adoption of high-performing devices for aerospace and defense and government services is anticipated to hike the revenue to US$ 2.4 Billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Wind Turbine Generator Market- Global sales of wind turbine generators have reached US$ 21 billion in 2022, and are set to top US$ 35.4 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the next ten years. Demand for wind turbine generators across the world stood at around US$ 19.7 billion in valuation in 2021, accounting for 6% share of the global wind turbine market in terms of value.

Energy Storage Systems Market- Consumption of energy storage systems is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The global energy storage systems market stands at US$ 45.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 73.8 billion by the end of 2031.

Lifting Accessories Market- The global lifting accessories market has reached a valuation of US$ 458.1 million in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that revenue from the sales of lifting accessories is expected to climb to US$ 801.5 million by 2032, with the market expanding at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the 2022-2032 assessment period.

U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market- Vacuum pump sales in the United States reach a value of US$ 1.7 billion in 2021. The U.S. vacuum pumps market is projected to rise at 6.6% CAGR to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.43 billion by the end of 2032.

Mud Gas Separator Market- Worldwide demand for mud gas separators is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.9 Mn in 2022. Detailed industry research reveals that the global mud gas separator market is forecast to reach US$ 5.6 Mn by the end of 2032, expanding at a steady CAGR of 3.6%.

Shank Hooks Market- Newly-released data from the shank hooks market analysis reveals that global demand for shank hooks enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) volume growth of 2.5% in 2022. Over all, the global shank hooks market is predicted to expand at 4.6% CAGR to increase from a valuation of US$ 37.5 Mn in 2022 to US$ 58.9 Mn by 2032.

Grow Light Market- The global Grow light market is estimated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.2%. It is poised to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 11.4 Bn by 2032 from US$ 5.2 Bn in 2022.

Incident and Emergency Management Market- The global incident and emergency management market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2032. The incident and emergency management market is estimated to reach US$ 245.6 Bn by 2032 from US$ 132.4 Bn in 2021.

Rig Control System Market- Worldwide sales of rig control systems are estimated to reach US$ 800.5 Mn in 2022. Looking ahead, the global rig control system market is forecast to top US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



