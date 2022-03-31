U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,592.06
    -10.39 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,133.47
    -95.34 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,374.12
    -68.16 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.07
    -42.03 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.96
    -3.86 (-3.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.00
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1089
    -0.0073 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3330
    -0.0250 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6380
    -0.2220 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,054.09
    +37.71 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.70
    -1.55 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,552.18
    -26.57 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Weekly claims rise from 53-year low

202,000 Americans filed new claims, above last week's lows of 188,000

Organic Food and Beverages Market to Reach $860.62 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 14.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in environmental concerns regarding the use of harmful chemicals in agriculture and farming drive the growth of the global organic food and beverages market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Organic Food and Beverages Market by Product Type (Organic Foods and Vegetables, Organic Meat, Fish and Poultry, Organic Dairy Products, Organic Frozen and Processed Foods, Organic Non Dairy Beverages, Organic Coffee and Tea, Organic Beer and Wine, and Other Organic Food and Beverages), Process (Processed and Unprocessed), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031." According to the report, the global organic food and beverages industry generated $187.48 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $860.62 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in environmental concerns regarding the use of harmful chemicals in agriculture and farming, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, and increase in healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the global organic food and beverages market. However, high price of organic products and low shelf life restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the trend of health-consciousness and surge in demand for the clean label food and beverage products create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/213

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the organic food and beverages market positively. Rise in health-consciousness and focus of consumers towards healthy food intake for improving immunity raised the demand for the organic food and beverages during the pandemic.

  • According to the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. experienced all-time high sales volume of organic food and non-food items in 2020. The revenue generated in the U.S. was nearly $61.9 billion in 2020.

The organic coffee and tea segment to maintain its leadership status by 2031

Based on product type, the organic coffee and tea segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifths of the global organic food and beverages market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2031. This is attributed to the need to maintain the balanced health. However, the organic meat, fish, and poultry segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its preference by people looking for weight management and loss as they contain no fats and cholesterol.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global organic food and beverages market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increased penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the developed regions and preference for retail outlets for buying all types of food and beverages items. However, the online sales channel segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in penetration of the online groceries and different e-commerce platforms, improved access to the internet, rise in adoption of smartphones, and increase in internet users.

North America to continue its lead position by 2031

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global organic food and beverages market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2031. This is attributed to huge demand for the organic food and beverages products, increased consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of organic products, and increased healthcare expenditure. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. This is due to rapid surge in the number of agricultural lands dedicated for organic farming, presence of huge population, and rise in awareness about the benefits of organic food products in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/213

Leading Market Players

  • WhiteWave Foods Co.

  • Hain celestial Group, Inc.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • United Natural Foods, Inc.

  • SpartanNash Company

  • Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

  • Dean Foods Company

  • Starbucks Corporation

  • The Kroger Co.

  • Whole Foods Market, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Natural Food & Drinks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

Algae Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031

Probiotic Drinks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-food-and-beverages-market-to-reach-860-62-bn-globally-by-2031-at-14-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301514689.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • WELL Health Achieves Record Results Reflecting 573% YoY Revenue Growth and Positive Net Income in Q4-2021

    WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, today announced its audited consolidated annual financial results and results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

  • I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles - live updates

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.2pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Baidu Stock Drops. It’s One of 5 Stocks Added to the SEC’s Delisting Watchlist.

    U.S. regulators add the Chinese search giant to its growing list of companies that could be removed from U.S. stock exchanges.

  • Sundial Growers Completes Acquisition of Alcanna

    Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares ("Alcanna Shares") of Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") pursuant to a plan of arrangement, for total consideration of approximately $320 million consisting of cash and common shares of Sundial ("Sundial Shares" and such acquisition, the "Transaction").

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Novavax Asks EU Regulator to Clear Covid Vaccine for Adolescents

    The U.S. biotech has asked the European Medicines Agency to extend authorization of its Covid-19 shot to children aged 12 to 17.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance - FT

    Russia has been hit with a plethora of sanctions from the United States and its allies for its late-February invasion of Ukraine. Russia has called the invasion a 'special operation' to disarm its neighbour. "The dollar would remain the major global currency even in that landscape but fragmentation at a smaller level is certainly quite possible," Gopinath told the newspaper in an interview, adding that some countries are already renegotiating the currency in which they get paid for trade.

  • It's time to move to the sidelines on AMD, Barclays says in downgrade

    Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded to equal weight from overweight by Barclays, which cut its price target to $115 from $148. Intel was reiterated at underweight with a $45 price target. Analysts led by Blayne Curtis say AMD is still positioned to gain share this year in both the client and server markets, but there's a cyclical risk across several end markets for 2023. "We don't have a smoking gun pointing to a correction underway in any of these markets, but it's very clear to us that all 3

  • Fintech stocks fall amid report of Apple's financial services plans

    Block (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), Marqeta (MQ) Visa (V), and other payment companies' shares fell on Wednesday afternoon after Bloomberg reported Apple (AAPL) is working on a plan dubbed “Breakout” aimed at bringing financial services in-house.

  • Here's What Amazon Is Doing That's Even Better Than Its Stock Split

    This created considerable excitement, especially since Amazon's move came on the heels of a similar stock split announced by Alphabet in February. The stock split was only part of Amazon's 8-K "current report" filing on March 9, 2022. Amazon also revealed that its board of directors authorized a stock buyback of up to $10 billion.

  • Here's Why Tesla's Stock Split Isn't a Big Deal

    The company executed a stock split two years ago. It's OK if you forgot, because it really didn't change anything.

  • Will Moderna Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030?

    Back in 2019, electric-vehicle (EV) giant Tesla had one big thing in common with the Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) of today -- and that's market value. Tesla finished that year with a market value of about $75 billion. Right now, Moderna's sits at about $70 billion.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.