Organic Food and Beverages Market Will Register a CAGR of 13% Over the Next Ten years of Progress Ultimately Reaching US$ 850 Bn by 2033-Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for Organic Food and Beverages Growing Around the World. Europe Organic Food & Beverages Market to Achieve a Higher Growth Rate. India is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 18% in the sales of organic food and beverages

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the present year 2023, the organic food and beverage market is valued to be around US$ 250 Bn, which is analysed to register a grand CAGR of 13% during the forecast years. As per the experts, the overall valuation is expected to reach about US$ Bn by 2033.



The expansion of the global organic food and beverage industry has been aided by consumer knowledge of health issues associated with conventional agricultural produce and the numerous advantages of consuming organic food products. In the near future, it is projected that rising consumer knowledge of the advantages of avoiding genetically engineered or GM crops would drive the global organic food and beverage market opportunities.

In regard to government expenditure on organic food production, China, India, and Japan are the three largest economies. These nations with the greatest populations also have a substantial inclination to manufacture organic food and drinks. Additionally, a significant increase in the consumption of frozen food as a result of less time available for cooking and preparation is creating new opportunities in the local supermarkets and hypermarkets for organic frozen food items.

Key Takeaways from the Organic Food and Beverages Market Study

The greatest CAGR is anticipated to be seen in the Asia-Pacific region throughout the projection period by the rapid adoption of organic farming methods in China and India.

Now organic fruits and vegetable segment dominates the market by contributing more than 40% of the revenue generated, while the organic meat & poultry segment is poised to take over later by growing at a rate of 15% through 2033.

The contribution of offline distribution channels has come down to 50% in the past few years and the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a rate of 14% during the forecast years.





Competitive Landscape for the Organic Food and Beverages Market

The Whole Foods Market L.P., THE HERSHEY COMPANY, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Organic Valley, Conagra Brands, Inc., Nestlé, Eden Foods, SunOpta, Dole Food Company, Inc, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., General Mills Inc., Danone, United Natural Foods, Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), EVOL Foods, Eden Foods, Starbucks Corporation, Nature’s Path Food, WhiteWave Foods Co., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Dean Foods Company, SpartanNash Company, Amy's Kitchen, Inc., and the Kroger Co. are some of the top companies operating in the organic food and beverage sector. Additionally, in the contemporary world, many private-label organic drink companies are becoming more well-known on a broad scale.

Recent Developments in the Organic Food and Beverages Industry

Sunopta Company, which is a pioneer in the production of healthy fruit- and plant-based meals and drinks, released OatGold TM in the market in March 2020 as a nutrient-rich powder and is used to make a variety of items, including baked goods, salty snacks, and sandwich spreads.

The purchase of Assan Foods by The Kraft Heinz Company from a privately owned Turkish company named Kibar Holding was revealed in June 2021. With this takeover, the business hopes to broaden its market reach internationally while concentrating on improving food quality and customer service.

In April 2020, Amy's Kitchen introduced veggie-loaded pizzas that are gluten-free and are prepared using organic sweet potatoes, broccoli, and other condiments. According to another announcement by Amy's Kitchen, in November 2020, it has plans to invest in a new pizza manufacturing plant in San Jose, California, particularly for the production of frozen organic meals and shelf-stable soups

Nature's Path Company introduced Regenerative Organic Certified Instant Oatmeal in April 2020. Nature's Path is also dedicated to eco-friendly packaging and has developed a business model around carbon neutrality, and ecological giveback initiatives in support of their belief that combating climate change should start with the foodstuff we produce and consume.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Organic Fruits and Vegetables

Organic Meat, Fish and Poultry

Organic Dairy Products

Organic Frozen and Processed Foods

Organic Non Dairy Beverages

Organic Coffee and Tea

Organic Beer and Wine

Other Organic Food and Beverages

By Process:

Processed

Unprocessed

By Distribution channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

