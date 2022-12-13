U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

Organic Food and Beverages Market Will Register a CAGR of 13% Over the Next Ten years of Progress Ultimately Reaching US$ 850 Bn by 2033-Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Demand for Organic Food and Beverages Growing Around the World. Europe Organic Food & Beverages Market to Achieve a Higher Growth Rate. India is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 18% in the sales of organic food and beverages

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the present year 2023, the organic food and beverage market is valued to be around US$ 250 Bn, which is analysed to register a grand CAGR of 13% during the forecast years. As per the experts, the overall valuation is expected to reach about US$ Bn by 2033. 

The expansion of the global organic food and beverage industry has been aided by consumer knowledge of health issues associated with conventional agricultural produce and the numerous advantages of consuming organic food products. In the near future, it is projected that rising consumer knowledge of the advantages of avoiding genetically engineered or GM crops would drive the global organic food and beverage market opportunities.

In regard to government expenditure on organic food production, China, India, and Japan are the three largest economies. These nations with the greatest populations also have a substantial inclination to manufacture organic food and drinks. Additionally, a significant increase in the consumption of frozen food as a result of less time available for cooking and preparation is creating new opportunities in the local supermarkets and hypermarkets for organic frozen food items.

For more Insights, Download Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15960

Key Takeaways from the Organic Food and Beverages Market Study

  • The greatest CAGR is anticipated to be seen in the Asia-Pacific region throughout the projection period by the rapid adoption of organic farming methods in China and India.

  • Now organic fruits and vegetable segment dominates the market by contributing more than 40% of the revenue generated, while the organic meat & poultry segment is poised to take over later by growing at a rate of 15% through 2033.

  • The contribution of offline distribution channels has come down to 50% in the past few years and the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a rate of 14% during the forecast years. 

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 30% discount

Competitive Landscape for the Organic Food and Beverages Market

The Whole Foods Market L.P., THE HERSHEY COMPANY, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Organic Valley, Conagra Brands, Inc., Nestlé, Eden Foods, SunOpta, Dole Food Company, Inc, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., General Mills Inc., Danone, United Natural Foods, Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), EVOL Foods, Eden Foods, Starbucks Corporation, Nature’s Path Food, WhiteWave Foods Co., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Dean Foods Company, SpartanNash Company, Amy's Kitchen, Inc., and the Kroger Co. are some of the top companies operating in the organic food and beverage sector. Additionally, in the contemporary world, many private-label organic drink companies are becoming more well-known on a broad scale.

Recent Developments in the Organic Food and Beverages Industry

Sunopta Company, which is a pioneer in the production of healthy fruit- and plant-based meals and drinks, released OatGold TM in the market in March 2020 as a nutrient-rich powder and is used to make a variety of items, including baked goods, salty snacks, and sandwich spreads.

The purchase of Assan Foods by The Kraft Heinz Company from a privately owned Turkish company named Kibar Holding was revealed in June 2021. With this takeover, the business hopes to broaden its market reach internationally while concentrating on improving food quality and customer service.

In April 2020, Amy's Kitchen introduced veggie-loaded pizzas that are gluten-free and are prepared using organic sweet potatoes, broccoli, and other condiments. According to another announcement by Amy's Kitchen, in November 2020, it has plans to invest in a new pizza manufacturing plant in San Jose, California, particularly for the production of frozen organic meals and shelf-stable soups

Nature's Path Company introduced Regenerative Organic Certified Instant Oatmeal in April 2020. Nature's Path is also dedicated to eco-friendly packaging and has developed a business model around carbon neutrality, and ecological giveback initiatives in support of their belief that combating climate change should start with the foodstuff we produce and consume.

For more Insights, Talk to Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15960

Key Segments

By Product Type:

  • Organic Fruits and Vegetables

  • Organic Meat, Fish and Poultry

  • Organic Dairy Products

  • Organic Frozen and Processed Foods

  • Organic Non Dairy Beverages

  • Organic Coffee and Tea

  • Organic Beer and Wine

  • Other Organic Food and Beverages

By Process:

  • Processed

  • Unprocessed

By Distribution channel:

  • Supermarket/Hypermarket

  • Specialty Stores

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online Sales Channel

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia and Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/organic-food-and-beverages-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain:

Food Grade Alcohol Market Size :  According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Food Grade Alcohol market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2032

Revivable Yeast Market Share : During the forecast period, the global revivable yeast market would observe a CAGR of ~10% accounting for projected sales of US$ ~100 Mn in 2032.

Clean Label Ingredients Market Forecast : Market Analysis shows that global demand of overall clean label product market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 15% in 2022.

Custom Dry Ingredients Blends Market Trends : According to Future Market Insights research, the custom dry ingredients blends market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market Value : The Global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%. The market value is projected to increase to US$ 3.5 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


