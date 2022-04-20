U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

Organic Food and Beverages Market to be Worth $564.22 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic food and beverages market size is expected to reach USD 564.22 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2030. The various health benefits associated with the intake of organic food & beverages and rising health consciousness amongst consumers have encouraged the growth of the global organic food & beverages market.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow at fastest pace during the forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by factors such as increasing affluence, consumers' awareness about health, advancement in biological farming techniques, and establishment of several international retail stores in developing economies including India and China.

  • The coffee & tea segment of organic beverages is poised to grow significantly during the forecast period and is expected to remain the fastest-growing market. Factors, such as preference for organic and natural drinks, increasing health awareness and changing lifestyles, are boosting the segment growth.

  • During the forecast period, the offline distribution channel segment is expected to retain a larger market share owing to increasing number of organic food restaurants and cafes.

Read 80 page market research report, "Organic Food And Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Organic Food, Organic Beverages), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Organic Food & Beverages Market Growth & Trends

The term "organic" refers to the way agricultural products are cultivated, and its regulations vary from country to country. For instance, in the U.S. organic crops must be grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, or genetically modified genes (GMOs). Growing adoption of organic and natural products is linked to their eco-friendly characteristics. These crops are enriched with nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and free of any additives or preservatives that might cause allergic reactions in some people.

Organic fruits and vegetables of organic food dominated the market, contributing 39.9% market share in 2021. The segment is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing consumption of meat and poultry products is likely to grow at the fastest pace. Rising concerns regarding artificial additives and preservatives is anticipated to enhance the growth of the segment.

Non-dairy organic beverages are prepared using sources such as plant sources such as legumes, nuts, and cereals. The segment accounted for a significant share of 33.7% in 2021 as they are used as a milk substitute. Furthermore, initiatives undertaken by various government around the world to raise awareness about non-GMO and organic products and growing vegan culture is boosting the demand for non-dairy organic beverages. Organic Food & Beverages Market Segmentation

Organic Food & Beverages Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic food and beverages market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Organic Food & Beverages Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Organic Food

  • Organic Beverages

Organic Food & Beverages Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Offline

  • Online

Organic Food & Beverages Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Organic Food and Beverages Market

  • Hain Celestial

  • Whole Foods Market L.P.

  • Dole Food Company, Inc

  • Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Danone

  • United Natural Foods, Inc.

  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)

  • THE HERSHEY COMPANY

  • Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

  • Organic Valley

  • Conagra Brands, Inc.

  • Nestlé

  • Eden Foods

  • SunOpta

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Organic Wine Market - The global organic wine market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030. The market is predominantly driven by the rising awareness regarding health among consumers across the globe. The demand for organic products is increasing at a fast pace. Consumers are spending more on chemical-free and organic products mainly in North America and Europe. According to Organic Trade Association (OTA), 75 million millennials in America are consuming organic food and drinks. Parents in the age group 18 to 34 years are the largest group of organic buyers in the U.S.

  • Organic Chocolate Spreads Market - The global organic chocolate spreads market size is expected to reach USD 834.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consumption of chocolate-based spreads as a part of the breakfast meal coupled with consumer inclination towards organic and natural food products is expected to be a key factor driving the market over the forecast period.

  • Organic Tea Market - The global organic tea market size is expected to reach USD 1.12 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027. The rising importance of a healthy lifestyle among the consumers in light of increased awareness regarding wellness nutrition through social media and satellite television channels is expected to expand the market scope. Furthermore, growing concerns related to adverse effects associated with synthetic ingredients in packaged food and beverages are expected to compel the buyers to increase spending on consuming organic tea as a key alternative to conventional drinks.

Browse through Grand View Research's Consumer F&B Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-food-and-beverages-market-to-be-worth-564-22-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301528834.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

