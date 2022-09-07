Organic Fresh Food Market Records a CAGR of 15.29% with 35% of the Contribution from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis titled Organic Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.29%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global organic fresh food market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the organic fresh food market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The organic fresh food market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Organic Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing retailer focus on organic food sales. The retailers are forging partnerships with farmers and are helping them to raise funds to buy land and equipment to improve the overall quality and supply of organic fresh foods. Many retailers are focusing on supplying and selling organic food with the growing demand for organic food from end-users due to rising health consciousness. Many retailers across the globe have been witnessing an increase in the sales of organic fresh food due to the rising demand for healthy foods from end-users. This will drive market growth in the forecast period.

However, One of the key challenges to the global organic fresh food market growth is the high price of organic fresh foods. Organic fresh food items are costlier than regular foods due to various reasons, such as the duration involved in cultivation, land acquisition, and others. The certification of fresh food products as organic also involves additional expenses, which, in turn, increases the overall operating expenses of the producers of organic foods. The use of cultivation practices that do not involve pesticides and chemical fertilizers can lead to a reduction in the overall yield and increase the risks associated with pest attacks. Therefore, organic fresh food is much costlier than regular, non-organic food.

This report extensively covers organic fresh food market segmentation by product (fruits and vegetables and meat) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Regional Opportunities : 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for organic fresh food in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of new product launches and increasing investments will facilitate the organic fresh food market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The organic fresh food market share growth by the fruits and vegetable segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fruits and vegetables were the largest segments of the global organic fresh food market in 2021. Organic fresh fruits and vegetables have more benefits than regular, non-organic fruits and vegetables. For example, the consumption of organic fruits and vegetables increases the antioxidant intake by 20%-40% more than regular fruits and vegetables. Similarly, organic fruits and vegetables have more vitamins than regular ones. The sales of organic fresh fruits and vegetables are increasing in countries such as China, Canada, Australia, and India among the other developed countries.

The organic fresh food market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Organic Fresh Food Market Sizing

Organic Fresh Food Market Forecast

Organic Fresh Food Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The organic fresh food market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. This statistical study of the organic fresh food market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The organic fresh food market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bolthouse Farms Inc.

Clif Bar and Co.

Dole Food Co. Inc.

Earthbound Farm

Eden Foods Inc.

Eversfield Organic

General Mills Inc.

Green Organic Vegetables Inc.

Kroger Co.

Lundberg Family Farms

Newmans Own Inc.

Organic Valley

Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd.

The Green Labs LLC

United Natural Foods Inc.

Whole Foods Market Services Inc.

Organic Fresh Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.29% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 88.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bolthouse Farms Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Dole Food Co. Inc., Earthbound Farm, Eden Foods Inc., Eversfield Organic, General Mills Inc., Green Organic Vegetables Inc., Kroger Co., Lundberg Family Farms, Newmans Own Inc., Organic Valley, Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, United Natural Foods Inc., and Whole Foods Market Services Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

