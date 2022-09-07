U.S. markets closed

Organic Fresh Food Market Records a CAGR of 15.29% with 35% of the Contribution from Europe - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis titled Organic Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.29%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global organic fresh food market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the organic fresh food market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The organic fresh food market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Organic Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

  • The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing retailer focus on organic food sales. The retailers are forging partnerships with farmers and are helping them to raise funds to buy land and equipment to improve the overall quality and supply of organic fresh foods. Many retailers are focusing on supplying and selling organic food with the growing demand for organic food from end-users due to rising health consciousness. Many retailers across the globe have been witnessing an increase in the sales of organic fresh food due to the rising demand for healthy foods from end-users. This will drive market growth in the forecast period.

  • However, One of the key challenges to the global organic fresh food market growth is the high price of organic fresh foods. Organic fresh food items are costlier than regular foods due to various reasons, such as the duration involved in cultivation, land acquisition, and others. The certification of fresh food products as organic also involves additional expenses, which, in turn, increases the overall operating expenses of the producers of organic foods. The use of cultivation practices that do not involve pesticides and chemical fertilizers can lead to a reduction in the overall yield and increase the risks associated with pest attacks. Therefore, organic fresh food is much costlier than regular, non-organic food.

Get a FREE Sample Report and Find Insights into the Key Market Dynamics

This report extensively covers organic fresh food market segmentation by product (fruits and vegetables and meat) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

  • Regional Opportunities: 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for organic fresh food in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of new product launches and increasing investments will facilitate the organic fresh food market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

  • Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The organic fresh food market share growth by the fruits and vegetable segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fruits and vegetables were the largest segments of the global organic fresh food market in 2021. Organic fresh fruits and vegetables have more benefits than regular, non-organic fruits and vegetables. For example, the consumption of organic fruits and vegetables increases the antioxidant intake by 20%-40% more than regular fruits and vegetables. Similarly, organic fruits and vegetables have more vitamins than regular ones. The sales of organic fresh fruits and vegetables are increasing in countries such as China, Canada, Australia, and India among the other developed countries.

Download Sample Report to Retrieve Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities

The organic fresh food market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Organic Fresh Food Market Sizing
Organic Fresh Food Market Forecast
Organic Fresh Food Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The organic fresh food market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. This statistical study of the organic fresh food market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The organic fresh food market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Bolthouse Farms Inc.

  • Clif Bar and Co.

  • Dole Food Co. Inc.

  • Earthbound Farm

  • Eden Foods Inc.

  • Eversfield Organic

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Green Organic Vegetables Inc.

  • Kroger Co.

  • Lundberg Family Farms

  • Newmans Own Inc.

  • Organic Valley

  • Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd.

  • The Green Labs LLC

  • United Natural Foods Inc.

  • Whole Foods Market Services Inc.

Want to know more about the vendor-specific product offerings and strategic initiatives, Read Sample PDF

Organic Fresh Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.29%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 88.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.79

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bolthouse Farms Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Dole Food Co. Inc., Earthbound Farm, Eden Foods Inc., Eversfield Organic, General Mills Inc., Green Organic Vegetables Inc., Kroger Co., Lundberg Family Farms, Newmans Own Inc., Organic Valley, Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, United Natural Foods Inc., and Whole Foods Market Services Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bolthouse Farms Inc.

  • 10.4 Earthbound Farm

  • 10.5 Eden Foods Inc.

  • 10.6 Eversfield Organic

  • 10.7 General Mills Inc.

  • 10.8 Green Organic Vegetables Inc.

  • 10.9 Kroger Co.

  • 10.10 Lundberg Family Farms

  • 10.11 Organic Valley

  • 10.12 United Natural Foods Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-fresh-food-market-records-a-cagr-of-15-29-with-35-of-the-contribution-from-europe---technavio-301617857.html

SOURCE Technavio

