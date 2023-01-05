U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.75
    -8.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,334.00
    -82.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,969.25
    -30.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.10
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.51
    +0.67 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.10
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.43 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.22
    -0.68 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2015
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7420
    +0.3020 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,817.90
    -32.08 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.14
    -0.11 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.57
    +6.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Organic Growth, Brand Reputation, and Loyalty: Marketing Leaders 'go long' for 2023 Strategy

·3 min read

The GO! Network's 2023 Pulse Check finds that in-house and agency marketing leaders are betting on long-term strategies to succeed in the new year.

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As challenges of resource and investment continue to loom over in-house marketers, a focus on 'slow burn' tactics might seem out of place.

However, in the face of ever-more saturated marketplaces, both in-house and agency marketing leaders alike are in agreement: In 2023, brand loyalty - and authenticity - will be king.

In a 'Pulse Check' survey from marketing intermediary The GO! Network, more than 150 in-house and agency professionals were asked to share their priorities, challenges, and opportunities for 2023.

Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges for Marketing Communications in 2023

GO! have released an initial summary of the findings:

  • Investing in Customers - Across both in-house and agency marketing leaders, more than 50% of respondents chose Customer Retention and Loyalty as holding the most opportunity for marketers in the new year - the most popular response selected across the board.

  • Organic Strategy - Alongside Customer Retention, other key opportunities in the most popular responses centered on organic growth, with Brand-Audience engagement, Community building, Reputation, and Organic Channels all landing in the top 5 results.

  • A Tech Disconnect - One point of difference between agency marketing leaders and in-house teams stood out in the prioritising of Tech-led solutions and software in the new year, with 32% of agency-side respondents selecting the option against just 14% of in-house marketers.

  • Brand-Agency Relationships - As 70% of in-house respondents predict no significant change to their budget in the new year, more than 60% also believe there will be no significant change to the scope or length of relationships with external resource and marketing agencies

In-house vs. Agency Marketing Perspectives

Where in-house and external marketers broadly agree on key trends for 2023, disconnects can still be seen.

Whilst 40% of agency leaders significantly favored the potential for client projects to increase in scope, just 16% of in-house marketers predicted the same.

Similarly, when covering the key challenges for the year ahead, agency leaders almost entirely discounted the role of Brand-Audience Awareness (selected as a key challenge by less than 16% of respondents), in contrast to 38% of in-house marketers citing it as a significant challenge area.

Contributions

As a blend of anonymous and public contributions, over 150 businesses have contributed to the findings within the report.

In-house contributions came from a range of businesses, including; Anaergia, Aparito, Exclaimer, Glean, IRIS Software Group, Lovell, Meridian Business Support, Photomath, Respect Mortgages, We are Adam, Victorian Plumbing, and more.

Agency contributions were also collected, with credits including; A Story Called, Actuate Agency, Audience Collective, Better Agency, BH&P, Curated, Dead Pixel Films, december19, Different Narrative, Distribute Digital, Drummond Central, Emperor, Empower, Evoluted, Evolved, Fabric Social, GottaBe!, hub, Ice Blue Sky, MOOT, Peak District SEO, Quba, Quibble, Sciart Marketing, Secret Source, Selesti, Smartebusiness, Smoking Gun, SnowLilley Marketing, Start Communication, Summit, The Audit Lab, The SEO Works, TrunkBBI, Visualsoft, WebBox, Workhouse, and more.

With the full report set to be shared in early 2023, further preliminary findings are available at thegonetwork.com.

About GO!

The GO! Network is a free-to-use marketing intermediary that connects in-house marketing leaders to marketing agencies across all specialisms, through agency recommendation, qualification, and pitch management support.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/organic-growth-brand-reputation-and-loyalty-marketing-leaders-go-long-for-2023-strategy-301713631.html

