Organic Laundry Detergents Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing generation of industrial waste to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the organic laundry detergents market, and it is expected to grow by USD 3,986.4 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. An emerging trend in the organic laundry detergents market is the emerging new packaging designs. The packaging of detergents is transforming from rigid formats such as bottles, cans, and jars to flexible ones. For instance, businesses use flexible, upright pouches with a tap to dispense their anti-odor laundry detergent. Detergent manufacturers are focusing on making the transition to environmentally friendly packaging, creating packaging from recycled plastic and making it completely recyclable. For example, a leading manufacturer, Dropps, is putting an emphasis on environmentally friendly packaging. Thus, such initiatives are estimated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our organic laundry detergents market report covers the following areas:

Organic Laundry Detergents Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

A major driver for the organic laundry detergent market is the increasing generation of industrial waste.

There is a steady increase in the quantity of waste produced by various industrial processes. Without immediate action, the World Bank Group estimates that by 2050, global industrial waste will have increased by 70% from its current level.

As industrial waste generation rises continuously throughout the world, the demand for organic laundry detergents is rising. This is because of the fact that industrial waste has been recognized as a renewable feedstock and a source of raw materials for the production of organic laundry detergents.

Moreover, eco-friendly substrates such as agro-industrial waste, crop residues, and waste from the food and oil processing industries are also used to make organic laundry detergents.

Hence, during the forecast period, the production of organic laundry detergents will increase due to the high rate of industrial waste generation.

Key Challenges

A major challenge hindering market growth is the high cost of organic laundry detergents compared to synthetic laundry detergents.

Organic detergents are more expensive than their synthetic counterparts, as they cost more to produce, store, and maintain than synthetic laundry detergents.

Oleochemicals and industrial waste products are used to make organic laundry detergents. However, the cost and complexity of extraction further drive up the price of the finished goods.

Owing to the perishable nature of the product, appropriate storage conditions must be met during various stages, including production, processing, distribution, and storage.

As a result, producers are constantly searching for strategies to cut costs and gain a competitive edge in the market, which will significantly increase the cost of manufacturing organic laundry detergents.

Organic Laundry Detergents Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Product

Geography

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Powdered and liquid organic laundry detergents are frequently sold through the offline distribution channel. This includes retail establishments such as supermarkets, specialty shops, and department stores. These goods come in a variety of brands, sizes, and packaging. Specialty stores carry a wide range of brands. The availability of trained personnel who are able to provide accurate information on a variety of products is a significant factor that is anticipated to boost preference for this distribution channel. Hence, all such factors will boost the growth of the offline segment.

Organic Laundry Detergents Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the organic laundry detergents market, including AspenClean, CC Holdings Inc., Dropps, Earth Friendly Products, Eco Me, EcoRoots, Ecozone Ltd., Eleeo Brands LLC, Greenology Products Inc., MaddieBrit Products LLC, Nellies, People Against Dirty Holdings Ltd., Rockin Green, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sodasan Wasch und Reinigungsmittel GmbH, Sonett GmbH, Tandis Naturals, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Werner and Mertz GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the organic laundry detergents market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

AspenClean - The company offers organic laundry detergents such as AspenClean Natural Laundry Detergent Unscented.

CC Holdings Inc. - The company offers organic laundry detergents such as Biokleen Natural Laundry Detergent.

Earth Friendly Products - The company offers organic laundry detergents under the brand, ECOS.

Organic Laundry Detergents Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic laundry detergents market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organic laundry detergents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic laundry detergents market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic laundry detergents market vendors

Organic Laundry Detergents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,986.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 9.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AspenClean, CC Holdings Inc., Dropps, Earth Friendly Products, Eco Me, EcoRoots, Ecozone Ltd., Eleeo Brands LLC, Greenology Products Inc., MaddieBrit Products LLC, Nellies, People Against Dirty Holdings Ltd., Rockin Green, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sodasan Wasch und Reinigungsmittel GmbH, Sonett GmbH, Tandis Naturals, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Werner and Mertz GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

