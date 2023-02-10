Organic light-emitting diode market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global organic light-emitting diode market size is estimated to grow by USD 39,447.32 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period. APAC will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global organic light-emitting diode market - Five Forces

The global organic light-emitting diode market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global organic light-emitting diode market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global organic light-emitting diode market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (OLED display and OLED lighting), Type (Rigid and Flexible), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The OLED display segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. The prominent LCD vendors are shifting toward OLED production due to the declining average selling price (ASP) of LCD panels, which results in low-profit margins. Low-cost fabs from China are one of the reasons for the fall in the ASP of LCD panels, as the market is witnessing an oversupply of LCD display panels compared to the market demand. Hence, vendors such as Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are shifting toward OLED display manufacturing due to higher profitability. Furthermore, there is an increased acceptance of OLED displays by end-users, which has encouraged display manufacturers to invest in OLED fabrication units. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

Geography Overview

By geography, the global organic light-emitting diode market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global organic light-emitting diode market.

APAC is estimated to account for 60% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC has the highest concentration of consumer electronic device manufacturers. Most consumer electronic device manufacturing sites are located in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and China. Moreover, China is a leading hub for OLED/AMOLED display manufacturers because of the rising number of display device manufacturers in the country. This is mainly attributed to the availability of abundant resources and the availability of low-cost labor in the country. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global organic light-emitting diode market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing number of patent-related activities by market vendors is notably driving market growth.

A patent is a license that confers the right or title for a fixed period; therefore, obtaining a patent prevents any other person/s or company from making, using, or selling an invention.

Several firms are focusing on obtaining patents on OLED displays. These patents allow the firms to protect their IPR, thereby preventing competitors or new entrants from copying their ideas, inventions, technologies, and others.

Hence, the increase in the number of patent-related activities will accelerate the development and commercialization of OLED products. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing prevalence of OLED smart TVs is the primary trend in the market.

Smart TVs currently employ OLED technology, which delivers efficient and stunning lighting panels.

A smart TV is a digital television that is linked to the Internet. It is essentially a standard television set plus Internet and interactive Web 2.0 features.

Users may use this Web 2.0 feature to stream music and movies, as well as surf the internet and view images.

Smart TVs can deliver internet TV, over-the-top (OTT) content, on-demand streaming, online interactive media, and much more in addition to standard television features. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The emergence of quantum dot technology is the major challenge impeding market growth.

Quantum dots are semiconductor nanocrystals with dimensions less than 10 nm. Presently, these are used in various applications such as displays, LED lighting, and solar cells.

In-display applications, quantum dots are used only to filter light from LEDs to backlight LCDs. High color purity, high efficiency, and low power consumption make them one of the most promising technologies for display applications.

The adoption of quantum dots technology is primarily witnessed in UHD TVs.

Several TV manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Haier, and Sony are developing quantum-dot-based 4K and 8K LCD TVs due to the higher cost benefits than OLED technology.

Thus, the emergence of quantum dot technology for manufacturing LCD TVs is a major threat to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this organic light-emitting diode market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the organic light-emitting diode market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the organic light-emitting diode market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the organic light-emitting diode market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of organic light-emitting diode market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The light-emitting diode (LED) traffic signs and signals market size is expected to increase to USD 521.78 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (LED traffic signals and LED traffic signs), end-user (urban traffic, railway, airport, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The size of the global infrared light-emitting diode market is expected to increase by USD 1.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (sliding doors, swing doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others) and geography (Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, APAC, and South America).

Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39,447.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Futaba Corp., Innolux Corp., Japan Display Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Kopin Corp., Kyocera Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Lumiotec Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., OLEDWorks LLC, OSRAM GmbH, RiTdisplay Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Truly International Holdings Ltd., Universal Display Corp., and Visionox Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global organic light-emitting diode market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 OLED display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 OLED lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Rigid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Flexible - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AU Optronics Corp.

12.4 BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

12.5 Futaba Corp.

12.6 Innolux Corp.

12.7 Japan Display Inc.

12.8 Konica Minolta Inc.

12.9 Kyocera Corp.

12.10 LG Electronics Inc.

12.11 Lumiotec Inc.

12.12 Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

12.13 OSRAM GmbH

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.15 Sharp Corp.

12.16 Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

12.17 Universal Display Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-light-emitting-diode-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation--technavio-301743085.html

SOURCE Technavio