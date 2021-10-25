U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,566.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,373.00
    +32.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.70
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.53
    +0.77 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1625
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.95
    +0.94 (+6.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6700
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,008.72
    +2,197.32 (+3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.61
    +29.06 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Organic Meadow Launches North America's First Zero-Carbon Milk Carton

·2 min read

Organic Meadow partners with Elopak to bring this packaging innovation to the Canadian market

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Organic Meadow Limited Partnership ("Organic Meadow"), has partnered with global packaging leader, Elopak, to launch North America's first, and only, carbon-neutral milk carton. Today, Organic Meadow, a Guelph-based farmer-owned co-operative, announced that it has transitioned its 2L organic milk to Elopak's carbon-neutral paperboard milk carton, Pure-Pak® Natural Brown Board. This sustainable package is the first carbon-neutral carton of its kind in North America, after successful launches in European markets.

New Organic Meadow Zero-Carbon Milk Cartons - Group Product Shot (CNW Group/Organic Meadow)
New Organic Meadow Zero-Carbon Milk Cartons - Group Product Shot (CNW Group/Organic Meadow)

"As Canada's original organic dairy, Organic Meadow's history is rooted in sustainability," says Nancy Korva, Senior Vice-President of Organic Meadow. "For over 30 years, we've been on a journey to build a more circular future, and our new, zero-carbon milk carton brings us one step closer to this goal."

Recognizable by its distinct brown hue, this innovative and sustainable package is made from natural and unbleached FSC-certified paperboard, generates 27% fewer CO2 emissions and is 18% lighter compared to traditional milk cartons. The remaining carbon emissions are reduced to net zero through verified protection carbon offset programs resulting in a Certified CarbonNeutral® package. Through this change, Organic Meadow is supporting responsible forestry management, utilizing less material and most importantly, decreasing the use of fossil fuels that all contribute to a smaller footprint.

"From the moment we learned of a carbon neutral packaging option for milk, we were immediately committed to adopting it," says Maurice Bianchi, Vice-President Sales & Marketing, Organic Meadow. "We're extremely proud to be the first dairy in North America to bring this innovative new carton to Canadians and we hope that our actions will inspire others to join us on a journey toward a more sustainable future."

Organic Meadow Zero-Carbon 2L Organic Milk Cartons are available in 5 varieties - 3.8%, 2%, 1%, Skim Milk and Lactose Free Milk - and can now be found across Ontario at major grocers and health food stores including Metro, Longo's and Whole Foods. Learn more at www.organicmeadow.com/zerocarbon.

About Organic Meadow
Since 1989, Organic Meadow has been trusted by Canadian families to provide high-quality organic dairy foods that taste true to nature. A subsidiary of Agrifoods Cooperative International, the farmer-owned co-operative offers a full line of organic dairy products including milk, cream, yogurt, butter and cheese. All products are minimally processed, made with traditional methods, and include only purposeful ingredients, ensuring the highest quality dairy products. Organic Meadow is Canada's original organic dairy brand, a farmer-owned co-operative, and an industry leader in Canada's organic food movement. Visit www.organicmeadow.com and follow Organic Meadow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Introducing North America&#39;s First Zero-Carbon Milk Carton (CNW Group/Organic Meadow)
Introducing North America's First Zero-Carbon Milk Carton (CNW Group/Organic Meadow)
Organic Meadow Logo (CNW Group/Organic Meadow)
Organic Meadow Logo (CNW Group/Organic Meadow)

SOURCE Organic Meadow

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/25/c8852.html

Recommended Stories

  • Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

    Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.RELATED: If You Notice This on a

  • Iceland is giving away end-of-shelf-life food for free to reduce waste

    New initiative aimed at tackling the creation of food surplus that gets thrown away

  • Analyst Report: Beyond Meat, Inc.

    Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, and chicken. Unlike other vegetarian products, Beyond Meat seeks to replicate the look, cook, and taste of meat, is targeted to omnivores and vegetarians alike, and is sold in the meat case. The products are widely available across the U.S. and Canada and in 83 additional countries as well. International revenue represented 20% of 2020 sales. The firm’s products are available in retail stores and the food-service channel. In 2019, before the pandemic struck, sales were evenly split between these two channels, although mix changed to 74% retail/26% food service in 2020. We think the recovery from the crisis and new deals with McDonald's and Yum Brands will return food-service sales to 50% by 2022.

  • ‘Pour One Up, Pour One Out’ With T-Pain and His Favorite Drinks

    Olivia McGiffGiven that T-Pain’s biggest hit song is “Buy U A Drank,” it’s not surprising that he has a favorite drink himself. What is surprising is how simple it is to make.“It’s literally just straight tequila—not going to lie,” he admits. “I like my drinks to not be work. If this just came already chilled, I’d probably just drink it out the bottle.” Though it’s not complicated, it can’t be made with just any tequila or served in just any glass. The Grammy Award-winning musician has specific

  • Bill Gates Wants Us to Eat 100% Synthetic Beef. He Has a Point.

    Bill Gates has a big idea: The Microsoft cofounder says “all rich countries should move to 100 percent synthetic beef." Here's why.

  • If Your Banana Smells Like This, Throw It Away Immediately, Experts Warn

    Americans eat an astounding 27 pounds of bananas a year, according to the Mayo Clinic. That averages out to around 90 bananas per person annually, or one banana every four days. The South American-grown fruit is one of the most popular fruits because it contains high amounts of potassium (which helps lower blood pressure) and vitamin C. But bananas can be tricky. And eating one that's either underripe or overripe can make for an unpleasant meal. Sometimes it's difficult to tell when a banana is

  • Make the ultimate latte at home with these 11 products

    Turn your kitchen into a café with these products.

  • Bangkok bar battles to beat booze ban with herbal mocktails

    A cocktail bar owner in Bangkok hopes fruity mocktails seasoned with Kratom, a recently decriminalised tropical herb, will help keep his business afloat amid a seven-month ban on alcohol service in the Thai capital. The city, once a popular nightlife spot, is under a curfew and bars, pubs and restaurants are prohibited from selling alcoholic drinks as part of coronavirus restrictions.

  • There's a New 'Half Baked Harvest' Cookbook Coming Out on October 29 & It's Currently 26% Off

    The holidays are just around the corner and it’s time to think about those delicious — but easy — meals you can whip up for your family and guests. And there’s a new cookbook on its way to help you spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying those special fall moments. Half Baked Harvest […]

  • We tried more than 25 alternative proteins. These were the best (and worst)

    We tried more than 25 alt-protein burger, sausage, chicken nugget and fish products. Here's a breakdown of the best and worst

  • 12 Healthy Juice Recipes, Plus a Nutritionist’s Tips for Making It at Home

    Contrary to popular belief, eating your daily recommended fruits and veggies doesn’t get any easier once you’re...

  • Martha Stewart's Pink-Applesauce Tart

    It's apple-picking season, and the multimedia lifestyle entrepreneur demonstrates how to put this season's harvest to good use, with a tempting dessert.

  • How to Save Money on Halloween Candy

    Getting candy for Halloween is often a last minute thought. You're not really thinking about how much it costs--it's candy. How expensive can it be? You just want to grab a bag so the kids don't catch...

  • UniCredit Ends Months of Monte Paschi Talks Without a Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe Italian government and UniCredit SpA ended months of talks over the sale of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Mario D

  • The U.K. Ditched Coal and Left Itself With a New Set of Challenges

    Britain went all in on renewables and natural gas, leaving it vulnerable when winds died down and global gas supply ran low.

  • Apple, Amazon, Comcast, Chevron, Boeing, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Third-quarter earnings season gets busy with results from Big Tech companies, AMD, GE, Ford, Boeing, Visa, Comcast, Starbucks, Chevron, and more. Plus third-quarter GDP data.

  • China's property bubble just got pricked — this could mean trouble for the stock market

    Chinese real estate is down. It's time to pay attention.

  • China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen - a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week. Evergrande, deep in crisis with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has not disclosed how many of its 1,300 real estate projects across China it has had to halt work on. On Sunday, it said in a post on its Wechat account that some of the projects it had resumed work on had entered the interior decoration stage while other buildings had recently finished construction.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Investors Want Clarity and Conviction from Federal Reserve

    Comments from key Fed speakers may have helped fuel the selling on Friday when they made mixed remarks on the timing of the first Fed rate hike.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Strong Over 35429, Weak Under 35383

    The direction of the December E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average early Monday is likely to be determined by the former main top at 35429.