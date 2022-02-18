Organic Men's Underwear Collection 2022 Launch - Sustainable Boxers And Briefs For Men

Montreal, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak Canada, a fashion industry leader in sustainability and mindful manufacturing, is announcing the launch of its underwear collection for men. The line includes a range of organic cotton boxers and briefs that blend innovative material science with comfort and machine wash durability.

More information is available at https://www.frankandoak.com/collections/men-underwear

Recognized as modern Canadian experts in innovation, the team at Frank And Oak don’t just inspire better living, they design it. The recent launch of their men’s underwear collection gives the Frank And Oak customer boxer and brief choices crafted with organic cotton materials that provide lasting comfort and wear.

Over the last 10 years, Frank And Oak has established itself as a leader in conscious fashion. The company prioritizes quality and purpose and has brought its lifestyle philosophy into the boxers and briefs segment to give today’s men access to properly designed and mindfully manufactured underwear. Customers know they’re investing as much in themselves as they are in the well-being of the planet.

The Frank And Oak men’s organic underwear collection comes in black, navy, grey, dark red, and brown, in sizes ranging from S to XL.

2022 marks Frank And Oak’s 10th year as a sophisticated, human-centric brand that enables today’s communities to enjoy their day-to-day life without worrying that their clothing will negatively impacting the planet.

Over the years, Frank And Oak have demonstrated their commitment to the health and well-being of the environment with partnerships and collaborations that inspire better choices and advocate for the use of materials that significantly reduce carbon emissions. For instance, the company teamed up with Town Brewery to create over 5,000 cans of IPA beer called Coastal Waters. For every can sold, $1 was donated to the David Suzuki Foundation to help protect the world’s oceans and marine life.

A company spokesperson says, “We are committed to doing everything we can to minimize our carbon emissions. By cutting virgin plastics out of our supply chain and using only recycled polyester, and relying on recycled raw materials, we cut down on unnecessary pollutants. We’ve increased our use of renewable energies across our headquarters, stores, and warehouse, and continue to collaborate with local and international partners focused on reforestation to reduce and offset carbon emissions.”

With the launch of their men’s organic cotton underwear collection, the design experts and environmental leaders at Frank And Oak are giving their customers the comfort they need and the eco-friendly products they want.

Visit https://www.frankandoak.com/pages/men to find out more.

