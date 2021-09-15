U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

Organic Pigments Market by Source, Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Pigments Market by Source (Synthetic, Natural), Type (Azo, Phthalocyanine, HPPs), Application (Printing inks, Paints & Coatings, Plastics), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic pigments market is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2021 to USD 6.7 billion by 2026.

The printing inks segment accounted for a share of 36.4% in terms of value in the organic pigments market in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%. The paints & coatings sector is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.5%, growing from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 2.4 billion by 2026.

Synthetic based organic pigments are the fastest-growing, in terms of value

Synthetic based organic pigments dominate the market in terms of value, with a share of 93.6%. This is due to the fact that these ceramics have wide applications in the printing inks, paints & coating, and plastics amongst others. Synthetic based organic pigments are economical and hence, are widely across the industries. Natural pigments on the other hand are used for specific applications such as cosmetics and in food industry.

HPPs are the fastest-growing form of organic pigments, in terms of value

HPPs are the fastest-growing type of organic pigments. HPPs have excellent lightfastness, heat stability, and are resistant to various chemicals, which make them suitable for applications requiring high performance. Different types of organic HPPs are benzimidazolones, quinacridone, perylene, dioxazine violet, isoindolinones and isoindolines, disazo condensations, phthalocyanines, and diketo-pyrrolo-pyrroles. Due to their superior properties, HPPs are widely accepted in the printing ink, coatings, and paints industries.

Paints and coatings is the fastest-growing application of organic pigments, in terms of value

Due to properties like good weather-fastness, good lightfastness, low migration, and solvent & bleeding fastness, to the end-products organic pigments are widely accepted. Paints & coatings is expected to be the fastest-growing application of organic pigments during the forecast period. Organic pigments are widely used in decorative coatings, marine coatings, automotive coatings, and industrial coatings sectors. The automotive coatings sector is the largest consumer, followed by industrial and decorative coatings. The use of organic pigments in decorative coatings is estimated to increase in the near future owing to the growth in the construction industry.

APAC is the fastest-growing organic pigments market

The global organic pigments market is expected to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period. The market in APAC accounted for the largest share of 40.3% in 2020 in terms of value, followed by Europe with a share of 24.5% in terms of value in 2020. APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market between 2021 and 2026. However, the global organic pigments market witnessed slower growth in 2020 due to COVID-19 that forced companies to temporarily shut down their operations in various regions to prevent the virus spread. The pandemic adversely affected various end-use industries, including automobile, cosmetics, construction and others, which weakened the demand for organic pigments in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Organic Pigments Market, 2021- 2026, in Terms of Volume
4.2 Organic Pigments Market, by Type and Region, 2020
4.3 Organic Pigments Market, by Source
4.4 Organic Pigments Market, by Application, 2021 Vs. 2026
4.5 Organic Pigments Market Growth, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Better Properties Than Inorganic Pigments
5.2.1.2 High Demand for Aesthetics in the Printing Inks Segment
5.2.1.3 Increasing Restraints in Food Packaging Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Eco-Friendly Restrictions on Raw Materials of Organic Pigments
5.2.2.2 Higher Cost of Organic Pigments
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Color Filters of LCD/LED/OLED Displays
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for HPPs
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Maintaining an Uninterrupted Supply Chain due to COVID-19
5.2.4.2 Increasing Environmental Regulations and Lower Supply
5.3 Industry Trends
5.4 Technology Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem: Organic Pigments Market
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.8 Impact of COVID-19
5.9 Organic Pigments Market: Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Realistic Scenarios
5.10 Pricing Analysis
5.11 Average Selling Price
5.12 Key Markets for Import/Export
5.13 Case Study Analysis
5.14 Tariff and Regulations
5.15 Patent Analysis
5.16 Impact on Customers' Business

6 Organic Pigments Market, by Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Synthetic
6.3 Natural

7 Organic Pigments Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Azo Pigments
7.3 Phthalocyanine Pigments
7.4 High Performance Pigments (HPPs)
7.5 Others

8 Organic Pigments Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Printing Inks
8.3 Paints & Coatings
8.4 Plastics
8.5 Others

9 Organic Pigments Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Market Ranking
10.4 Market Evaluation Framework
10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Pervasive
10.5.3 Participant
10.5.4 Emerging Leader
10.6 Start-Up/ Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Responsive Companies
10.6.3 Dynamic Companies
10.6.4 Starting Blocks
10.7 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.8 Business Strategy Excellence

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Companies
11.1.1 Clariant
11.1.2 BASF SE
11.1.3 DIC Corporation
11.1.4 Heubach GmbH
11.1.5 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
11.1.6 Ferro Corporation
11.1.7 Trust Chem Co. Ltd.
11.1.8 Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.
11.1.9 DCL Corporation
11.1.10 Toyocolor Co. Ltd
11.1.11 Pidilite Industries Ltd.
11.1.12 Meghmani Organics Ltd.
11.1.13 Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.
11.1.14 Atul Ltd.
11.1.15 Changzhou North American Chemical Group
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Voxco Pigments
11.2.2 Synthesia
11.2.3 Gharda Chemicals Ltd.
11.2.4 Cathay Industries
11.2.5 Apollo Colors Inc.
11.2.6 Lanxess
11.2.7 Indian Chemical Industries
11.2.8 Hangzhou Emperor Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.2.9 Lily Group Co. Ltd.
11.2.10 Koel Colors Private Limited
11.2.11 Ogilvy Chemical

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1v3uh

