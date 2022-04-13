U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.10
    +32.65 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,447.41
    +227.05 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,574.37
    +202.80 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.45
    +34.51 (+1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.89
    +3.29 (+3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.90
    +7.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    +0.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    +0.0050 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6740
    -0.0510 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3097
    +0.0094 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5700
    +0.1820 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,961.21
    +905.59 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.67
    +17.03 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Organic Remedies Brings Unique Medical Marijuana Therapies to Patients in Bethel Park, PA

Organic Remedies
·3 min read
Organic Remedies
Organic Remedies

New Dispensary Provides Safe, Effective Therapies for Pittsburgh Patients Suffering with Serious Medical Conditions

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, is celebrating the upcoming opening of its sixth Pennsylvania dispensary at 5002 Library Rd., Bethel Park, PA. Organic Remedies President Eric Hauser, RPh., along with state and local dignitaries and medical marijuana advocates, cut the ceremonial ribbon during the Open House event on Wednesday, Apr. 13 at 12:00 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by local and state officials and hosted by South Hills Chamber of Commerce.

“We are proud to bring our unique brand of patient-focused healthcare to Pittsburgh patients,” said Eric Hauser, RPh., President, Organic Remedies. “Since 2018, we have been strongly focused on improving the health and wellness of Pennsylvania patients. With our newest dispensary in the greater Pittsburgh area, we are looking forward to helping even more patients realize the therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana. We are also committed to becoming a vital member of the Bethel Park community by offering new employment opportunities, supporting local veterans’ organizations, participating in community outreach events, and giving back through charitable contributions.”

The new Bethel Park dispensary will provide a wide selection of therapeutic products for patients suffering from qualifying health conditions, including the company’s own line of branded products. Organic Remedies’ state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility, located in Carlisle, PA, grows dozens of strains of premium medical marijuana and produces numerous forms of the plant for a variety of health conditions. Unique among its products are Elixirs, Nano HT and Nano-emulsion Capsules, which are all formulated using a proprietary technology creating water-based products that enhance bioavailability and may be easier for some patients to digest.

The Bethel Park dispensary is expected to officially open for business Monday, Apr. 18. Delivering affordable products for patients on a budget is important to Organic Remedies. The company offers patient discounts for seniors (60 and over), military veterans, and birthdays. In addition, Organic Remedies’ rewards program offers patients increased savings along with an annual 30% OFF discount that can be used at any time during the year. Curbside and inside service is available. CanPay is accepted as an alternative to cash transactions.

New patients can visit the company’s website at www.organicremediespa.com to learn more about products and services or to schedule a free pharmacist consultation. Once the dispensary is officially open for business, only patients with a valid Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana card may enter the dispensary.

About Organic Remedies
Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies cultivates and manufactures safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified Pennsylvania patients. Organic Remedies’ dispensaries are located in Chambersburg, Enola, N. Pittsburgh, S. Pittsburgh, Paoli, and York. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes-based. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com.

CONTACT:
Janice Spurlock
Dir., Marketing and Communications
717-819-3895
J.Spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Here Are 2 Reasons Why Vaccine Stocks Might Cool Off Soon

    Over the last few years, the new hotness was -- you guessed it -- coronavirus vaccines. Investing in vaccine stocks is no longer the speculator's ticket to riches, and as a group, the stocks might be headed for a decline. The first reason the reign of vaccine stocks may be ending is that coronavirus vaccines aren't expected to rake in as much cash compared to medicines from other segments as the pandemic eases over the next few years.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • An experimental COVID drug was so successful that they’re shutting down trials early

    The drug, sabizabulin, halved the mortality rate for patients infected with severe cases of COVID.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • GlaxoSmithKline to buy California biotech firm Sierra Oncology for $1.9B

    GlaxoSmithKline agreed Wednesday to acquire a California biotechnology company in a stock deal valued at $1.9 billion. Under the terms of the deal, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) will pay Sierra Oncology Inc.'s shareholders $55 for each share of stock they hold. The proposed purchase price represents a premium of 39% to Sierra Oncology’s stock price of $39.52 per share at market close on Tuesday.

  • Myovant Sciences Collapses As FDA Holdup Snags Its Blockbuster Potential

    The future looked cloudy for Myovant Sciences and Pfizer's partnered endometriosis treatment on Tuesday, leading MYOV stock to collapse.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Most People Catch COVID This Way Now

    I am a principal scientist and infectious disease expert at Abbott. Since the start of the pandemic, my team was part of the development of many of our COVID-19 tests – including BinaxNOW – and tracking the virus and its variants. COVID differs from other types of respiratory viruses like the flu in the sense that it is generally more contagious and is observed to have more superspreading events. COVID also has long-term side effects that have not yet been thoroughly researched by experts to ful

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Veru Stock Soars, Retreats After Impressive Data From Covid Treatment Trial

    Veru said it hopes to have a 'streamlined' process of Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its oral Covid treatment.

  • Jessica Simpson's new 'weight loss' bikini photo has sparked a very fierce debate

    Entertainer Jessica Simpson said she's proud to have lost weight recently and shared a photo of herself in a bikini, but not everybody agrees the pic is helpful

  • Covid-19 Vaccine for Young Kids: What to Know

    Children under five in the U.S. aren’t yet eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine after efforts to get the shots to market have hit setbacks. WSJ’s Peter Loftus explains what we know about the vaccines and when they might become available. Photo composite: Todd Johnson

  • How Covid stymied a Peninsula company's drug aimed at calming insatiable appetites

    A small Redwood City company's drug was working in a late-stage clinical trial in a devastating genetic disease that causes overeating. Then it didn't. A key researcher and the company blame a change in eating habits brought on by Covid.

  • GSK to buy Sierra Oncology amid pressure to boost drug pipeline

    Britain's GlaxoSmithKline sought to bolster its cancer business on Wednesday by agreeing a $1.9 billion deal to buy U.S. drug developer Sierra Oncology, the latest move to fend off pressure from activist shareholder Elliott. GSK has been facing mounting calls to shore up its drug pipeline since Elliott built up a significant stake in the company last year. Shareholders in Sierra, a cancer drug developer, will receive $55 per share of common stock in cash, which is a 39% premium to the company's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

    The 35-year-old thrill-seeker became entangled in her first parachute and then her backup failed to release properly leading to a near death experience

  • Boston Scientific: Katharina Bauer - The Heart of a Champion

    View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com

  • Costco Is Ending This Member Perk Soon

    It's been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Costco is ending one of the safety rules it put into place to help keep members and employees safe. After making the announcement in mid-March, Costco is close to officially doing away with the special shopping hour, according to its website. The company will return to normal business operations on Monday, April 18.The warehouse chain started holding special shopping hours in March 2020 to help those the Centers for Disease Control and

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • If You're Taking This Popular Supplement, It Could Be Causing Nightmares

    While millions of people use prescription medications to treat specific ailments, it's also incredibly common for Americans who hope to improve their overall health to rely on dietary supplements. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 57.6 percent of adults aged 20 and over reported having taken one within the past 30 days in 2017-2018, which increases to 80.2 percent of women 60 and older. For many, the over-the-counter capsules can be a seemingly harmless way to

  • 'Race against time': Manalapan dad's Mount Everest trek raises money for Duchenne syndrome

    Jim Raffone knew he had to do something big to raise money to help fight his son's illness, Duchenne muscular dystrophy. And Mount Everest is big.