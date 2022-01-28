U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

Organic Remedies Expands Into Eastern PA, Opening State’s Fifth Dispensary in Greater Philadelphia Area

Organic Remedies
·2 min read

New Dispensary Provides Safe, Effective Therapies for Philadelphia Patients Suffering with Serious Medical Conditions

CARLISLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, is celebrating the upcoming opening of its fifth Pennsylvania dispensary at 1538 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA, 19301. Organic Remedies President Eric Hauser, RPh., along with state and local dignitaries and medical marijuana advocates, cut the ceremonial ribbon during the Open House event on Friday, Jan. 28 at 12:00 p.m.

“We are proud to bring our unique brand of patient-focused healthcare to patients in the greater Philadelphia region,” said Eric Hauser, RPh., President, Organic Remedies. “Since 2018, we have been strongly focused on improving the health and wellness of Pennsylvania patients. With this newest dispensary, we are looking forward to helping even more patients realize the therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana. We are also committed to becoming a vital business partner in Paoli by offering new employment opportunities, supporting local veterans’ organizations, participating in community outreach events, and giving back to our communities through charitable contributions.”

The new Paoli dispensary will provide a wide selection of therapeutic products for patients suffering from qualifying health conditions, including the company’s own line of branded products. Organic Remedies’ state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility, located in Carlisle, PA, grows dozens of strains of premium medical marijuana and produces numerous forms of the plant for a variety of health conditions. Unique among its products are Elixirs, Nano HT and Nano-emulsion Capsules, which are all formulated using a proprietary technology creating water-based products that enhance bioavailability and may be easier for some patients to digest.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by local and state officials and hosted by Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry.

The Paoli dispensary is expected to officially open for business on Monday, Feb. 7. Curbside and inside service will be offered. New patients can visit the company’s website at www.organicremediespa.com to learn more about products and services or to schedule a free pharmacist consultation. Once the dispensary is officially open for business, only patients with a valid Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana card may enter the dispensary.

About Organic Remedies
Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies cultivates and manufactures safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified Pennsylvania patients. Organic Remedies dispensaries, located in Chambersburg, Enola, N. Pittsburgh, Paoli, and York, deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com.

CONTACT:
Janice Spurlock
Dir., Marketing and Communications
717-819-3895
J.Spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com


