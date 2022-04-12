U.S. markets closed

Organic Remedies’ Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in South Pittsburgh

Organic Remedies
·1 min read
Organic Remedies
Organic Remedies

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Planned for Bethel Park Location

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:

Eric Hauser, RPh., President, Organic Remedies

Tammy Royer, RPh., COO, Organic Remedies

Medical Marijuana Industry Experts

Local and State Public Officials

When:

Wednesday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m.

Where:

5002 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA

Additional Information:

  • Organic Remedies’ Open House Celebration will kick off with brief remarks, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

  • Tours of the dispensary will be offered.

  • Company President Eric Hauser, RPh.; expert pharmacists and staff will be available for interviews.

  • Official opening for business is expected Monday, April 18, 2022.

About Organic Remedies
Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products, while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies cultivates and manufactures safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified Pennsylvania patients. Dispensaries are located in Chambersburg, Enola, N. Pittsburgh, S. Pittsburgh, Paoli, and York. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes-based. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com.

CONTACT:
Janice Spurlock
Dir., Marketing and Communications
717-819-3895
J.Spurlock@OrganicRemediesPa.com



