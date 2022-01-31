U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,434.50
    +11.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,614.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,538.75
    +105.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.40
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.62
    +0.80 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1172
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.00
    -2.49 (-8.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3431
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,142.34
    -950.41 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.27
    +7.82 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.30
    +21.23 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Organic Rice Protein Market to Reach $307.2 Million by 2028 - Powered by Increase in Consumer Awareness about Healthy Diet - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Organic Rice Protein Market finds that emergence of organic rice proteins as an alternative to animal proteins is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness about healthy diet, the total Global Organic Rice Protein Market is estimated to reach USD 307.2 Million by 2028, up from USD 95.3 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2%.

Furthermore, the changes in lifestyle and food habits of consumers are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Organic Rice Protein Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Organic Rice Protein Market by Type (Rice protein isolates, Rice protein concentrates, Others), by Application (Sports & energy nutrition drinks, Beverages, Dairy alternatives, Bakery & confectionery), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/organic-rice-protein-market-1225/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 140+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Consumer Awareness about Healthy Diet to Stimulate Market Growth

With the outbreak of Covid-19, most of the consumers today are turning to healthy, organic and natural ingredients. This increase in consumer awareness about healthy diet and the changing lifestyle is expected to support the growth of the organic rice protein market in near future. Furthermore, the global food industry is also undergoing tremendous pressure in order to adapt to the changes that are taking place in the industry owing to the increase in implementation of stringent regulations for hygiene measures in production facilities. Additionally, as the working population is increasing across the globe, the need for healthy food is also increasing to fulfil the daily nutrient requirements owing to the changing lifestyles and hectic work schedules. This is increasing their dependency towards organic food which tends to provide useful nutrients, like Vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Chemical pesticides, fertilizers, or preservatives are been prohibited in the production of organic food due to which organic foods are gaining popularity which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, the high price of organic food products coupled with low consumer awareness about rice proteins may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the increase in investments by food product manufacturing companies to offer more healthy products to the consumers will further support the growth of the market.

Opportunity: Emergence of Organic Rice Proteins as an Alternative to Animal Proteins to Stimulate Market Growth

Organic rice protein acts as a great vegan alternative for animal protein sources like whey protein. It consists of high protein content which is appropriate for athletes and vegans that follow active and healthy lifestyles. Rice protein is considered to be a plant-based protein which is free of gluten, cholesterol and GMO’s and is perfect for vegans that are looking forward to increase their protein intake. The increasing awareness of plant-based proteins among consumers is also expected to further drive the demand for organic rice protein market. Some of the benefits of consuming plant proteins are lower risk of cardiovascular disease, decreased risk of certain types of cancer, and beneficial for weight management. Furthermore, the intake of these proteins helps in burn fat and supports weight loss by speeding up metabolism and decreasing the food intake. As the intake of plant proteins is increasing the organic rice protein market is also expected to grow.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/organic-rice-protein-market-1225/1

Benefits of Purchasing Organic Rice Protein Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the food industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Organic Rice Protein Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/organic-rice-protein-market-1225

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Organic Rice Protein Market

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the organic rice protein market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing spending on heath diet and rising disposable income of the consumers in the region. Additionally, the growing population along with increasing consumer awareness about consumption of healthy products is also expected to support the growth of the organic rice protein market in near future.

North America held significant market share in Global Organic Rice Protein Market and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the implementation of various technologies to increase the productivity and increase in research and development activities in the region. Furthermore, increase in production and consumption of organic products is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Organic Rice Protein Market?

  • How will the Organic Rice Protein Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Organic Rice Protein Market?

  • What is the Organic Rice Protein market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Organic Rice Protein Market throughout the forecast period?

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Organic Rice Protein Market by Type (Rice protein isolates, Rice protein concentrates, Others), by Application (Sports & energy nutrition drinks, Beverages, Dairy alternatives, Bakery & confectionery), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/organic-rice-protein-market-858429

List of Prominent Players in the Organic Rice Protein Market:

  • AIDP, Inc. (US)

  • Axiom Foods (US)

  • Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

  • RiceBran Technologies (US)

  • Golden Grain Group Limited (China)

  • Top Health Ingredients, Inc. (Canada)

  • Ribus, Inc. (US)

  • Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Green Labs, LLC (US)

  • Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd. (Pakistan)

Recent Developments:

July, 2018: Rice Bran Technologies announced that it entered into stabilized rice bran supply agreement with Golden Ridge Rice Mills. As part of the agreement, RBT also secured an option to acquire the assets of Golden Ridge Rice Mills.

This market titled “Organic Rice Protein Market will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 95.3 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 307.2 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 18.2% from 2022–2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Type: - Rice protein isolates, Rice protein concentrates, Others

Application: - Sports & energy nutrition drinks, Beverages, Dairy alternatives, Bakery & confectionery, Meat analogues & extenders, Others

Form: - Dry, Liquid

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/organic-rice-protein-market-1225/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealVol

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • What to expect from markets in the next six weeks, before the Federal Reserve revamps its easy-money stance

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is giving investors another six weeks to envision a future where interest rates start to climb and its balance sheet dramatically shrinks. Expect a lot of swings in markets until then.

  • Spotify Lost More Than $2 Billion in Market Value After Neil Young Pulled His Music Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast

    Spotify’s market capitalization fell about $2.1 billion over a three-day span this week, coming after folk rocker Neil Young yanked his songs from the audio-streaming giant to protest Joe Rogan’s misinformation-spreading podcast. Shares of Spotify fell 6% from Jan. 26-28. Over the same time period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rose 1.7% and the Dow […]

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Elliott and Vista nears $13 billion deal to buy Citrix - source

    Elliott Management Corp and Vista Equity Partners are close to buying Citrix Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. cloud computing company at about $13 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal, which could be announced as soon as early this week, came after Elliott and Vista jointly tapped the loan market to fund their cash bid for Citrix at $104 per share. Once taking Citrix private, Vista plans to merge it with Tibco, another data analytics software firm it owns.

  • After the Crash: How to Buy Tech Stocks as Rates Begin to Rise.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Better Buy: Block vs. Shopify

    Few companies seem as equally matched as Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Both have been instrumental in allowing entrepreneurs to launch their businesses, and both platforms are currently expanding beyond just helping individuals and small businesses get their starts. Do the new markets they're targeting present better growth opportunities, or do they increase the risks investors face?

  • Tesla Stock Is a Better Buy Than GM or Ford

    Tesla’s price/earnings multiple is down about 23% from recent averages, as estimates have gone up while the stock price has gone down.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • A Big Investor Bought Up Moderna and Nvidia. Two Stocks It Sold.

    Royal London Asset Management scooped up the shares in the fourth quarter while also slashing positions in Salesforce and Sirius XM stock.

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • Oil Heads for Best January in Decades as Ukrainian Crisis Brews

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil markets opened the week on the front foot on signs of sustained global demand and continued tensions over Ukraine, putting Brent on course for its best January performance in at least 30 years.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Pl

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Oil Majors Expected To Post Strong Earnings Next Week

    Big oil earnings reports are starting to trickle in, and while earnings have improved significantly, some analyst expectations may not be met