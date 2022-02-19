U.S. markets closed

Organic Sanitary Pads Market Size to grow by USD 901.71 million | Rising Availability of Healthy Alternatives for Conventional Sanitary Napkins Drives Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest report titled "Organic Sanitary Napkins Market by Distribution channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness a YOY growth of 6.20% in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2021 to 2026. The market potential growth difference will be USD 901.71 million during this period. The report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (organic menstrual pads and organic panty liners), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Organic Sanitary Napkins Market by Distribution channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Organic Sanitary Napkins Market by Distribution channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The organic sanitary napkins market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. For instance, ALYK Inc. offers organic sanitary napkins that provide female hygiene products, which include cotton pads, liners, cups, napkins, and many more, under the brand name of ALYK Inc.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ALYK Inc.

  • Bodywise (UK) Ltd.

  • Corman USA

  • LYV Life Inc.

  • Rael Inc.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • TOTM Ltd.

  • Unicharm Corp.

  • Unilever PLC

  • Veeda

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for organic sanitary napkins in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The growth of the region is attributed to the significantly high disposable income and proportion of working women. The presence of key vendors in the region that have wide access to retail and online distribution channels increases the market share of the region. The penetration of the Internet is the highest in North America. The region also has a high number of people who purchase consumer products online. Hence, the penetration of organic sanitary napkins through online stores is high in the region.

Furthermore, countries such as China, Germany, UK, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for organic sanitary pad market's growth during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/organic-sanitary-napkins-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The offline distribution channel segment will hold the largest organic sanitary pads market share in 2021 and will be accounting for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the large volume of sales through retail outlets and the presence of several retailers that offer organic sanitary napkins. The growth in the number of offline outlets including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and drugstores in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil is expected to drive the growth of the global organic sanitary napkins market. In terms of type, the organic menstrual pads segment will account for the largest organic sanitary napkins market share during the forecast period. The high level of comfort provided by thin menstrual pads has increased their adoption. Furthermore, ease and suitability are the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global organic menstrual pads market.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Driver & Challenge:

Sanitary napkins are essential for women during menstruation as they help them carry on with their day-to-day activities. However, side effects associated with their prolonged use could cause issues related to the health of women. These side effects are due to the raw materials that are used to manufacture conventional sanitary napkins. Hence, women are exploring healthier alternatives to conventional sanitary napkins. Organic sanitary napkins are not associated with causing such conditions. Hence, their adoption is increasing. Organic sanitary napkins do not contain synthetic or chemical components. They are made from natural substances such as cotton and natural fibers such as banana fiber or wood pulp, which, in turn, will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Organic Sanitary Napkins market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Sanitary Napkins Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Menstrual Cups Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Organic Sanitary Napkins Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 901.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.20

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ALYK Inc., Bodywise (UK) Ltd., Corman USA, LYV Life Inc., Rael Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TOTM Ltd., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, and Veeda

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Organic menstrual pads - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Organic pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ALYK Inc.

  • Bodywise (UK) Ltd.

  • Corman USA

  • LYV Life Inc.

  • Rael Inc.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • TOTM Ltd.

  • Unicharm Corp.

  • Unilever PLC

  • Veeda

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-sanitary-pads-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-901-71-million--rising-availability-of-healthy-alternatives-for-conventional-sanitary-napkins-drives-growth--17-000-technavio-reports-301485665.html

SOURCE Technavio

