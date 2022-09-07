Organic Skincare Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the organic skincare market are Procter and Gamble, L’Oreal S. A, Avon Products Inc. , The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. , Yves Rocher, Johnson & Johnson, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Arbonne International LLC, Private Label, Shiseido Company Limited, True Botanicals Inc, Weleda, Burt’s Bees, Natura & Co.

, and Purity Cosmetics Inc (100% Pure)



The global organic skincare market is expected to grow from $8.9 billion in 2021 to $9.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The organic skincare market is expected to grow to $14.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.



The organic skincare market is made up of entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that sell organic skincare products that are used for skin care because they are safe to use and environmentally friendly.Organic skincare refers to skin care products that are made from organically farmed ingredients and do not use laboratory-made substances. These are less harmful to the environment and consist of plant-derived ingredients.



The main types of organic skincare are facial care, body care, and others.Facial care refers to a beauty treatment that cleans and improves skin tone and texture.



These are used by both males and females. These are distributed through various distribution channels such as supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels.



North America will be the largest region in the organic skincare market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the organic skincare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of skin issues is expected to propel the growth of the organic skincare market going forward.Skin issues or diseases are conditions that affect the skin and may cause rashes, inflammation, itchiness, or other skin changes.



Organic skin care products are helpful to minimise skin issues as they are natural products and are suitable for all types of skin.For instance, in March 2019, according to a study by Science Daily, a US-based publisher and aggregator of science-related press releases data, among 2701 individuals in the study, 64% of the people faced some sort of skin abnormality.



Further, in April 2022, the American Journal of Managed Care, a US-based peer-reviewed journal, found that 43% of 40,000 patients had at least one skin condition or issue within the last 12 months. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of skin issues is driving the organic skincare market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the organic skincare market.Major companies operating in the organic skin care products market are focused on developing new products to strengthen their position.



For instance, in June 2022, Biologi, an Australia-based natural skincare and organic skincare brand, launched the first-ever anti-pollution serum that contains a wild-harvested extract called the BG Defense anti-pollution serum. Biology said that this new serum contains strawberry gum leaf as the main ingredient, which is a perfect protector against environmental triggers and aggressors.



In June 2020, Loreal, a France-based personal care company, acquired Thayers Natural Remedies for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition gives Loreal a portfolio of high-quality skincare products that can serve a diverse group of consumers and can develop and expand their skincare business.



Thayers Natural Remedies is a US-based natural and organic skincare company.



The countries covered in the organic skincare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

