U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,338.25
    -65.50 (-1.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,987.00
    -266.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,211.50
    -289.50 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.20
    -32.50 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.70
    +0.39 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.90
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0160 (+0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    33.01
    +4.16 (+14.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3470
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8780
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,601.21
    +3,238.62 (+9.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.96
    +22.35 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,364.81
    +67.66 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Organic Snacks Market to Reach $24.03 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 13.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Increase in awareness about health, development in the retail structure, and rise in demand for convenience food drive the growth of the global organic snacks market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Organic Snacks Market by Product Type (Nutrition Bars, Candy Bars, Salty Snacks, Nuts, and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, and E - commerce), and Generation (Millennial (18 - 34), Generation X (34 - 50), and Baby Boomers (51 - 69)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". According to the report, the global Organic Snacks industry generated $8.7 billion in 2017, and is anticipated to generate $24.03 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in awareness about health, development in the retail structure, and rise in demand for convenience food drive the growth of the global organic snacks market. However, high cost of production hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in willingness of consumers on buying premium and environment friendly products presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5243

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global organic snacks market.

  • People have become more health conscious, which in turn, boosted the demand for organic snacks.

Salty snacks segment to lead in terms of revenue through 2025

Among product types, the salty snacks segment was the largest in 2017, capturing nearly two-fifths of the market share and would maintain its dominance through 2025. The market for salty snacks is driven by increasing consumption of convenient food items and easy availability of such products all over the world. However, the candy bars segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is because organic candy bars have no additives and are healthier alternative to the regular candy bars.

Retail stores segment to be dominant through 2025

Among distribution channels, the retail stores segment accounted for more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and would retain its dominance through 2025. The option of having choice combined with improving retail infrastructure all around the world supplements the growth of the retail store segment in the organic snacks market. However, the e-commerce segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the online platform offering ease of accessibility to its customer.

North America to maintain revenue lead through 2025

Among regions, the market in North America was the largest in 2017, grabbing 61.6% of the market share and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. This is due to increasing consumption of convenience foods such as snacks and rising concerns about health and fitness in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific would achieve the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5243

Leading Market Players

  • Pure Organic

  • PRANA

  • Made in Nature

  • Kadac Pty Ltd

  • Navitas Naturals

  • Hormel Foods

  • Hain Celestial

  • Conagra Brands

  • General Mills

  • Woodstock Farms Manufacturing

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Nutraceuticals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Organic Energy Bar Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Orange Extracts Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Dietary Fibers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-snacks-market-to-reach-24-03-bn-globally-by-2025-at-13-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301467458.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • GE expects better profit in 2022 after supply-chain woes hurt Q4 revenue

    General Electric Co forecast higher profit and free cash flow for 2022 on Tuesday after revenue in the quarter through December suffered amid persistent global supply chain disruptions. The supply chain issues have increased GE's lead times and inventory, hurting its healthcare business. They are also fueling inflationary pressure, adversely impacting its onshore wind business due to the rising cost of transportation and commodities like steel.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • 3 Money Machine Stocks to Buy at 52-Week Lows

    Well, the market meltdown of early 2022 is giving investors another chance to buy heaps of stocks that once rocketed upwards at a deep discount. Here's how patient investors who buy these stocks now could come out miles ahead down the road. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) stock has lost nearly half its value since reaching a peak last November.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • J&J shares down 1.3% premarket after Q4 revenue lags consensus

    Johnson & Johnson shares slid 1.3% premarket Tuesday, after the consumer goods, pharmaceutical and medical device maker posted weaker-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter. The company posted net income of $4.736 billion, or $1.77 a share, for the quarter, up from $1.738 billion, or 65 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.13, a penny ahead of the $2.12 FactSet consensus. Sales climbed 10.4% to $24.804 billion from $22.475 billion a year ago, be

  • GE Stock, Raytheon Fall On Mixed Earnings, Weak Guidance

    Raytheon and GE earnings topped Q4 2021 views, but revenue came in light. The aerospace giants also gave weak 2022 guidance. GE stock and Raytheon fell.

  • 5 Reasons to Sell Plug Power Stock in 2022

    Despite nearly a decade of development, the fuel cell maker's future remains uncertain and unprofitable.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Forget Interest Rates: I'm Still Buying These 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Earnings Beat the Estimations, but They Don't Inspire Confidence

    Posting a solid earnings result might be the best among all the methods to stop the stock's decline. Such was the case with International Business Machines(NYSE: IBM), which currently offers an attractive yield of over 5%.

  • Nvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. is quietly preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group Corp. after making little to no progress in winning approval for the $40 billion chip deal, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune o

  • IBM’s Earnings Signal Good News for Microsoft Stock—and Maybe the Whole Market

    Tech stocks are set to take a beating Tuesday, as the Nasdaq pushes deeper into correction territory. Strong earnings could be a lifeline for investors.

  • 4 Stocks Begging to Be Bought During the January Sell-Off

    A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity to pick up these high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    When a recession hits, the stocks that investors pick up need great long-term potential, as well as a recession-proof business model. Two tech companies I'd buy during a recession are CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK). Both provide vital software, something that cannot be cut regardless of how bad business gets.

  • What's roiling stocks as the Fed moves toward rate hikes: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 25, 2021.

  • Stock Split Watch: Is Walt Disney Next?

    Stock splits don't change anything fundamental, but Disney still might have a logical reason to enact one.

  • Raytheon stock drops after profit beats but revenue misses expectations, and full-year outlook disappoints

    Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp. dropped 4.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the aerospace and defense company reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations but revenue that missed, and provided a downbeat full-year outlook. Net income soared to $686 million, or 46 cents a share, from $135 million, or 9 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.08, above the FactSet consensus of $1.02. Sales grew 3.8% to $17.04 b