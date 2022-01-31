U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

Organic Soap Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America|Rising adoption of organic BPC products to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America for the organic soap market. The US is the key market for organic soap in the region. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The organic soap market estimates a market value of USD 260.23 million from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Organic Soap Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in Organic Soap Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download the Free Sample Report

Organic Soap Market: Growing adoption of organic BPC products to drive growth
Amid consistent and strong consumer demand for beauty and personal care products, the BPC industry is noticing growth at a rapid pace and also witnessing transitions such as consumer shift from synthetic products to organic ones. Moreover, organic soaps contain natural and organic ingredients which have few or no known harmful effects as they do not have chemicals and preservatives. Hence, competitors are also increasingly introducing organic soaps to gain higher market shares. In addition, consumers are also becoming more skin health-conscious as well as environmental well-being. Thus, the shift of consumers towards using organic soaps instead of traditional and synthetic soaps is one of the major market drivers for organic soap during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers, trends & challenges - Request a Free Sample Research Report

Organic Soap Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the organic soap market by Product (organic bar soap and organic liquid soap) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The organic soap market share growth by the organic bar soap segment will be significant for revenue generation. Bar soaps are the most common forms of soap and are available as solid cakes. These soaps help in cleansing the body and are easy to use and store. The largest market share in the soap industry is held by the bar soaps due to their several advantages. Characteristics such as being economical, ability to deodorize, harmless to the environment as there are no plastic bottles involved, stronger exfoliating capacity, and availability of fragrance-free bar-soaps make these soaps preferable over liquid soaps. Thus, all these factors and additionally the availability of various other aromatic organic bar soaps for different types of consumer needs are anticipated to increase the consumer base of this segment.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the organic soap market size and actionable market insights on each segment which will assist in creating efficient business plans & strategies.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:
Natural Cosmetics Market -The natural cosmetics market share is expected to increase by USD 56.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, but the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.65%. Download a free sample now!

Sun Care Products Market -The sun care products market share is expected to increase by USD 4.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18%. Download a free sample now!

Organic Soap Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 260.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.27

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Japan, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Product/Service Segments, Key Offering, Key Customers, Segment Focus, EO Products, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Osmia Organics LLC, Pangea Naturals Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-soap-market---35-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-americarising-adoption-of-organic-bpc-products-to-boost-market-17000-technavio-reports-301470670.html

SOURCE Technavio

